With recent generations, the plan many Nebraska high school graduates often set for themselves includes moving away from home.
After college, many people dream of finding success in a new place — sometimes in another state.
But then — as so often happens — they get married, start to have children and remember their own childhood. The seed of change that was planted in high school has matured, and a voice inside tells them it would be good to go home again.
That is a bit of an oversimplification, but it is what happened to three graduates of Norfolk high schools in 1991.
Pat Hammond, David Timmerman and Derek Mickelson grew up within a block of each other in the Bel Air subdivision in northwest Norfolk, often playing basketball against each other in driveways.
Their first three years, all three boys went to Bel Air School. Then Hammond went to Norfolk Catholic, Mickelson to Christ Lutheran and Timmerman stayed at Bel Air.
“But we all remained friends in the neighborhood all those years,” Timmerman said. “There was kind of a rat pack of about 10 of us who played together in the neighborhood.”
Mickelson said the three of them were “very close” during the early years at Bel Air.
“Even when we went to different schools (we stayed in contact), but then Dave and I went to the same high school (Norfolk High School) and stayed friends during that time,” Mickelson said.
As fate would have it, all three are back in Norfolk again. And all three have sons who are playing on this year’s Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team.
Hammond and his wife, Mary, have a son, Ben, who is a junior. Mickelson and his wife, Carrie, have a son, Christian, who is a senior. Dave Timmerman and his wife, Jennifer, have a son, Mason, who is a sophomore. Mary Hammond also is a Norfolk High School graduate from the Class of 1991.
Although all three dads graduated from Norfolk schools, Hammond is the only one who graduated from Norfolk Catholic.
Hammond went to Creighton University, became a pharmacist, moved to Arizona for three years and then moved to North Platte for three years.
“Then we had an opportunity to come back to Norfolk,” Hammond said. “With all the family here, it was a good fit and we decided it was time to come back.”
Mickelson is the latest to move back, coming back in the summer of 2020. He originally went to Nebraska on a baseball scholarship, then transferred to Arizona State on a baseball scholarship and finished his career at Bellevue University playing baseball and earning his degree.
Mickelson said he tested as a state trooper with several states. Wyoming was the first to offer him a job.
“I was out there for 22 years and just retired as a captain with the Wyoming State Patrol,” he said. “I’m back in Norfolk and now am a crime analyst with the Nebraska State Patrol.”
Timmerman also went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After graduating, he went to Northwestern College of Chiropractic in the Twin Cities of Minnesota. After graduating there, he went to Lincoln and worked about four years.
Next, he had an opportunity to come back and work for Midwest Health Partners. He later opened Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness, which he has been a part of for the past 13 years.
All three dads said they are happy to be in Norfolk, which they call a great place for families.
Hammond said it seems natural when growing up to want to see another state or city. That’s kind of what prompted him to leave Nebraska.
Mickelson said he always loved Nebraska and the Midwest, but Wyoming was the first state to offer him a position.
“I went where the job offer took me,” he said. “It was a great career and Wyoming in many ways is a lot like Nebraska, especially the culture and the identity of the people. But it was time to come back.”
With Christian playing college basketball at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota, next year and Norfolk now having high school baseball, he and Carrie decided to return. Christian and a younger son, Carter, play baseball.
Timmerman said starting a family was his biggest reason to move back.
“My folks still live here, and they’ve owned businesses here,” Timmerman said. “The climate is there to be successful and you can give back to your community. It was a no-brainer to come back. I loved it when we here, and we are so happy we moved back.”