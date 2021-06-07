D-Day anniversary coincides with WWII veteran’s 100th birthday

Gerald “Red” Miller’s memories of his 23rd birthday are a bit hazy these days. But that’s understandable. After all, it’s been 77 years since he and his twin brother, Harold, spent that day aboard separate ships maneuvering the choppy waters off the beaches of Normandy, France.
The brothers were part of the D-Day invasion that would bring about the end of World War II
The Elgin twins, the youngest of eight sons belonging to William and Elizabeth Miller, were born June 6, 1921. After the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Gerald enlisted in the Navy. Harold soon followed.
Before D-Day, Gerald’s ship — an LCI 14, 126-foot troop ship — was involved in a number of significant battles, including campaigns in North Africa, Sicily, Salerno and Anzio. On June 6, 1944, Gerald’s LCI was one of almost 7,000 ships bound for the beaches of Normandy, France. Harold was aboard an LST 30, a 350-foot landing craft that delivered men and vehicles to the beaches.
During the war, the brothers communicated by letter, but, according to a Daily News article published eight years ago, they had a chance meeting — on D-Day. It seems that while Harold’s ship was waiting to go to shore, he saw his brother’s ship pass by. Harold persuaded his commanding officer to let him use a Higgins boat to go see his brother, whom he hadn’t seen in two years. The officer agreed, and the brothers had a brief meeting before Harold returned to his ship.
After the war, the brothers returned to the Elgin area. Gerald farmed for a while and then sold cars in Elgin and Neligh. Harold farmed and raised cattle. He died in 2015.
On Sunday, Gerald’s family hosted an open house in Elgin to celebrate this 100th birthday. Elgin is a long way from Africa, Italy and France. And 77 years have dimmed the memories of those invasions that played such a significant role in the war.
But Gerald may not have talked about the war anyway. His children, Barbara McLain of Shawnee, Oklahoma, and John Miller of Stuart, said he didn’t share a lot of information with them when they were young. Harold was the story teller, they said.
Still, it’s clear that Gerald is proud of his service. He displays photos of his ship with names of the battles it participated in painted on the side. He’s kept snapshots of his time in the service. The American flag flies outside his house in Norfolk, where he and his late wife moved a few years ago.
Thousands of military personnel died during the invasion. Most of the survivors have since died. The few who are still alive — like Gerald — are in their late 90s or older. Time is running out to hear their stories and thank them for their service. So thanks Gerald – from a grateful nation. And happy birthday.