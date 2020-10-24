ATKINSON — The top overall seed in the Niobrara Valley Conference, Chambers/Wheeler Central, cruised through the conference tournament and came out victorious in the conference championship with a 25-20, 26-24, 25-14 sweep over No. 2 seeded Summerland.
CWC and Summerland didn’t have very much trouble this week getting through the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament as they both swept two teams to get to the final.
For a matchup between two 20-win teams, CWC knew it was going to be a battle for the title, which it was.
“They gave us everything that we could handle,” CWC coach said Diane Kasselder said. “They were hitting hard, beating our block and they definitely were able to handle us.”
In the first and second set, Summerland played right with CWC, trading leads and staying within a couple of points throughout each set.
“We fought the entire way—once we started attacking things went much better,” Summerland coach Rachael Cheatum said. “Once we started attacking and realizing we could hit around their blocks. We got confident, had fun and we stayed positive the entire game.”
Throughout the evening, Summerland’s Brenna Wagner and Hadley Cheatum each had success on the attack combining for 21 kills.
“I just told them to swing and to attack,” Rachael Cheatum said. “They’ve been our go-to hitters all season and they stepped up tonight.”
In the first set, it was all knotted up at 19 before CWC turned into another gear and won the next five out of six points.
The second set went along almost the same way the first set went, as there were 10 lead changes while each team was trying to get into a rhythm.
Summerland led late with a slim 23-21 lead, which was then later tied by CWC at 24.
A kill by senior Morgan Ramsey would give CWC the 25-24 lead and then a kill by senior Tessa Metschke gave CWC the second set.
“It came down to our seniors, they’ve been on the court for a long time and they knew how to handle the tough situation,” Kasselder said. “When you come back to win a set, we knew they would be down and we took advantage of it. If they would have stuck with us, it could have been a whole different ball game.”
CWC took the momentum into the third set as they jumped out to an early 6-1 lead, which later turned into a double-digit lead and the completion of the sweep.
Coming into tonight, Tessa Metschke returned to the CWC lineup from injury, forcing the Renegades to make a few adjustments. They didn’t have any major problems since the eight seniors have been playing together for the last couple of years.
“Tonight we put in a whole new serve receive but you can do that with an experienced group,” Kasselder said. “To make that decision in a conference championship was mindboggling.”
During the match, Ramsey led the Renegades with 16 kills, two blocks and two aces. CWC had other major contributions including Tessa Metschke who had 11 kills, senior Rachael Dierks had seven kills and two blocks, senior Michelle Koenig had six kills and senior Emma Jonseth pitched in with four kills.
Next Monday, subdistricts start with Summerland competing in the D1-5 subdistrict.
“Tonight was a victory for us — we knew we were the underdog tonight and we gave it everything we had,” Rachael Cheatum said. “I don’t think we will take this loss into next week. I’m really proud of their work ethic and drive, tonight was a successful game.”
CWC will look to extend their 14-match winning streak when they play in the D2-6 subdistrict starting on Monday.
“We’ve got to go one ball at a time — I think we were a little tight in the beginning because they all wanted to win so bad, which doesn’t always go well for us,” Kasselder said.“They are pretty disciplined — they usually do not get too worried and they are pretty confident.”
Niobrara Valley Conference Final
CWC 3, Summerland 0
Summerland (20-7) 20 24 14
CWC (28-1) 25 26 25
SUMMERLAND – Brenna Wagner 11k, 1b; Emily Nordby 1k, 1b; Adyson Mlnarik 1k, 1a; Avery Cheatum 1k, 1a; Hadley Cheatum 10k; Kyra Nilson 2a; Taelyn Switzer 2k, 1b.
CWC – Emma Jonseth 4k, 1b; Michelle Koenig 6k; Ryann Haburchak 2k, 2a; Morgan Ramsey 16k, 2b, 2a; MaKenna Pelster 2a; Rachel Dierks 7k, 2b; Alexis Butterfield 1k; Tessa Metschke 11k.