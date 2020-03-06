CWC suffers gut-wrenching semifinal defeat

LINCOLN — Chambers/Wheeler Central led by five after three quarters but gave up an 11-0 run to unbeaten Pleasanton to start the the fourth, and the Renegades' comeback effort fell just short as the Bulldogs prevailed 50-46 in the Class D1 semifinals of the state girls tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
While CWC coach Laurel O’Malley credited Pleasanton, “we let them hit a couple of shots late and it just completely shifted the momentum.”
“We tried to get it back and thought we had it with a couple of shots we missed down low that would have given us a one-point lead with about 15 seconds to go,” O’Malley said.
The Renegades led 39-34 after three quarters, but Cadee Nichols made her presence felt early in the fourth by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and a 15-footer from the wing to lift her team to a 44-39 lead with 3:50 remaining.
CWC had its chances early in the fourth, but two missed free throws and several missed shots under the basket squandered several chances to take back the momentum.
“I think we got a little bit tired there at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” O'Malley said. “We used all that energy in the third when we went on that run, but they wore us down and it was just a battle the whole time.”
Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf called timeout with 2:15 left and instructed his players to go into a delay game.
The Renegades had just four team fouls at that point and had to commit three to put Bulldog players on the line. Taylor Peter's foul of Kaci Pierce with 1:48 to play was the team's seventh.
CWC had its chances in the final minute and a half as well. Pleasanton missed eight of its 13 free throws in that time and Peter nailed a 3 with 1:07 to play to pull the Renegades within two (46-44).
The Bulldogs' Pierce responded by making one of two free throws with 1:04 left to make it a three-point game and Michelle Koenig's putback on the other end cut it to one with 50 seconds left.
Another foul put Pleasanton's Katelyn Linder on the line with 34 seconds left. She missed them both, which gave the Renegades a chance to take the lead on the other end, but a missed layup and foul with 9.1 seconds left put Nichols on the line, and she made them both.
CWC had one more chance. Down three, Koenig's 3-point try in the final seconds was blocked. Pleasanton rebounded, the Renegades fouled again and Pierce made one of two free throws with less than a second remaining for the final margin.
“It was a good game from start to finish and we stayed in it, but they just hit a couple more shots than we did,” O'Malley said.
Pleasanton opened the game by jumping out to a 5-0 lead, but the Renegades responded by scoring the next 11 points. Gracie Pokorny's 3 off the glass had the black and orange out front 11-5, and CWC led at the end of one 13-10.
The teams traded the lead four times in the first six minutes of the second quarter. Trailing 19-18, the Renegades went on a 6-0 spurt. Peter's drive to the basket and layup had the orange and black out front 24-19 with a little less than two minutes left.
Pleasanton then showed why it's undefeated. The Bulldogs outscored CWC 8-1 in the remainder of the quarter. Nichols' floater from the left of the lane at the buzzer gave the south central Nebraskans a 27-25 lead at the half.
Whatever O'Malley said at halftime worked. The Renegades came out of the chute on fire. Peter put the team on her back and scored six points and assisted on a Koenig layup during a 10-0 run for a 35-27 lead.
“We just said, ‘Start fresh,' ” O'Malley said. “We said, 'Take the momentum and take the pace,' and we did that.”
But Nichols — Pleasanton’s diminutive 5-foot-3-inch guard — stepped up to stop the CWC momentum by draining a 3.
The Renegades were to play Hartington Cedar Catholic for third place on Saturday morning at 11 at Lincoln East. The Trojans defeated CWC in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament last November.
“They're motivated to get that one and avenge it from volleyball,” O'Malley said. “I told them we've got to regroup and go in there and try and get a win.”
Class D1 semifinal
Pleasanton 10 17 7 16 — 50
CWC 13 12 14 7 — 46
PLEASANTON (27-0): Cadee Nichols 6-15 2-2 18; Natalie Siegel 0-2 1-2 1; Isabelle Paitz 1-6 0-0 2; Katelyn Linder 3-4 4-8 10; Kaci Pierce 5-18 7-14 18; Hailey Mollring 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 15-47 15-28 50.
CHAMBERS/WHEELER CENTRAL (26-2): Gracie Pokorny 1-2 0-0 3; Michelle Koenig 4-10 2-2 11; Ryann Haburchak 0-1 0-0 0; Morgan Ramsey 2-9 2-3 6; Taylor Peter 8-18 5-10 22; Rachel Dierks 2-4 0-0 4; Totals 17-44 9-15 46.