CWC and Crofton look to go from third to first

CHAMBERS — Chambers/Wheeler Central and Crofton have a lot in common. Both suffered gut-wrenching state semifinal losses; both rebounded the next day to earn third place in their respective classes and both have the talent and drive to compete for state championships in March.
After losing in the Class C2 state championship game to Hastings St. Cecilia in 2019, Crofton and the defending champs matched up in the semifinals in 2020.
The Warriors dug themselves a 15-point hole, but slowly worked their way back into the game and had a 3-point shot at the buzzer fall short in a 62-60 loss.
The maroon and white then crushed an outstanding Oakland-Craig team in the third-place game 58-40 to set itself up for what looks to be a promising 2020-21 campaign.
“We have a deep and talented group,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “They are motivated this year to achieve some lofty goals. Here’s to hoping for healthy times ahead.”
Coaches, players and fans from across the state would offer up a resounding “Here, here,” to that last statement.
That includes Chambers/Wheeler Central coach Laurel O’Malley, who had a player, Michelle Koenig, quarantined from mid- to late-November because she’d been exposed to the coronavirus.
“She had to practice on her own,” O’Malley said. “She was working with her mom and dad on driving the ball to the basket.”
O’Malley’s Renegades finished their season much like Crofton’s. Despite leading undefeated Pleasanton by five after three quarters in the D1 state semifinals, CWC fell 50-46.
And, like Crofton, the Renegades rose to the occasion in the third-place game with a convincing 66-54 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic.
As a result, CWC and Crofton shared a distinction with just eight other girls basketball teams in the state. They ended their seasons with wins.
Many of the same girls who will don CWC basketball uniforms this winter were part of the Renegade volleyball team that took Diller-Odell to five sets in the Class D2 state championship volleyball match last month.
“We have the programs working together, and we want them to be successful in both,” O’Malley said. “It was so fun to see them have that success in volleyball, and I think a lot of it will carry over.
“First of all, it is a lot of the same athletes, and they came in with a lot of excitement, energy and determination to keep it rolling in basketball.”
The Renegades will have eight of their nine top scorers back from last season, but the one loss is a big one. Taylor Jean Peter will go down as one of the greatest players in history of CWC girls basketball, and O’Malley will be looking for the returnees to make up for Peter’s 21 points and 10 rebounds per game.
And to be clear, the coach has no doubt her charges are more than capable of doing just that.
“Taylor left such a legacy and we talked a lot this summer about, maybe we can’t replace certain people, but if everybody gets together and chips in in different areas, a lot of players can contribute and it might even open it up for other players to step up and add to what we need for our team to be successful.”
O’Malley said all of her players have spent a lot of quality time in the weight room since it opened in June and have come to practice a year older and noticeably stronger.
That includes 6-foot-1 forward Morgan Ramsey. “She’s stronger than she’s ever been, and I think she’ll be a really good rebounder,” she said. “She can handle the ball and she can drive the ball and she score when she’s around the rim.”
O’Malley said she’s looking for Ramsey to be a vocal leader as well.
There was a reason Koenig, while in quarantine, spent a lot of time at her home hoop driving to the basket against her mom and dad. “Every time she gets it, we want her to drive the ball because she is so quick and so athletic,” O’Malley said.
The coach wants her shooting guard to get to the rim, which often leads to fouls and opportunities at the free throw line.
O’Malley said Koenig is also a great 3-point shooter. “You can’t leave her open, because she can hit two or three in a game and that can swing the whole momentum.”
Point guard Ryann Haburchak is like a coach on the floor. “She’s really taken on a leadership role,” O’Malley said. “She’s yelling out plays and where people need to be and really focusing on being disciplined.
“She’s also looked at to shoot from the outside. I know she shot a ton of shots this summer and is really working on being able to add that 8 to 10 points a night.”
Rachel Dierks is another Renegade who has gotten stronger, O’Malley said. “She has a lot more confidence, too. She’s going to have to be a big rebounder this year,” she said.
Forward Tessa Metschke served as a backup to Peter during the past two seasons, and O’Malley expects her to see a lot more playing time her junior year.
“She’s very deceiving when she’s out there on the floor because she’s so quick and she is a very good rebounder,” O’Malley said. “She wants to contribute and do anything she can to help us be successful.”
O’Malley also expects the Renegades’ bench players to play a huge role just from seeing them practice for the past two weeks. They came in basketball-smart, experienced and stronger and just knowing what they needed to do, their coach said.
“As young players, they get out there and get that experience. I think now, just being around those seniors, it’s really starting to pay off for those younger kids and I really look forward to seeing what our bench can do to help us out in some situations.”
O’Malley said she reminds the bench players that their numbers might be called sooner than they think. “Some kids might be quarantined and you might have to step up and get out there on the floor.”
O’Malley said she’s looking forward to competing in the always tough Niobrara Valley Conference. “Summerland, Elgin and North Central always give us a good battle. St. Mary’s has some good, young kids coming up and Elkhorn Valley, too,” she said.
“Those teams that you play all the time kind of always get up for each other and really want to compete with each other. I think it will be a fun conference season.”
At the state level, after a one-year hiatus in Class D1, CWC is back in D2. But O’Malley agreed with Humphrey St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth, who said with teams like CWC, Wynot, Falls City Sacred, Mullen and his Flyers, from top to bottom, D2 might be tougher than D1.
“It sounds like a fun tournament!” O’Malley said with a laugh. “To get to be at that level and get to be on the same page as them would just be great, because they’re always going to bring the best that they have.”
O’Malley hopes and prays for a full season. “This group of seniors has put in a lot of time since they were in first or second grade and really put it all out there, and I’m just hoping for them that they get to see this whole thing out.”
CLASS D
Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s top Class D2 teams will open the season with the top three spots among the area’s Class D elite.
CWC, defending state runner-up Humphrey St. Francis and defending state champion Wynot all could make a case for being the preseason No. 1, but with eight of its nine leading scorers returning, CWC gets the nod.
O’Malley said she expects her Renegades to be competitive and to start where they left off last year. “Our defense will be very important, and we hope to be playing very solid basketball by conference and districts.”
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis lost three senior starters from last year’s team, but the Flyers do have the 80th-ranked girls basketball player in the United States. Coach Bryan Reichmuth will lean on point guard and University of Nebraska signee Allison Weidner to lead his young squad.
Reichmuth said game experience, a tough schedule and a future Husker leading the charge should help to make the Flyers competitive this season.
Regardless of where his team has been ranked at the beginning of the season, coach Steve Wieseler’s Wynot Blue Devils have ended No. 1 seven times in the past 10 years.
This year’s team carries the title of two-time defending state champion but will have to replace six seniors, who all started, off last year’s team.
The Blue Devils begin at No. 3 and will rely on a host of young players who filled important roles last year. That includes 6-foot junior forward Karley Heimes, who is 2 inches taller and looks poised to be ready to fill up a stat sheet.
No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic plays in the tough Mid-State Conference against mostly Class C1 and C2 teams. The Trojans entered the state tournament last season with a record of 10-13 and then proceeded to bounce top-seeded Weeping Water in the opening round.
Coach Craig Wortmann said he feels his squad will be ready for another state-tourney run come March. Cedar returns two of its top scorers in Brynn Wortmann and Makenna Noecker.
Like the Trojans, fifth-ranked Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family plays a mostly Class C schedule in the East Husker Conference. Coach Kandee Hanzel said her team has a solid nucleus to build around. “We have some young talent punching for a varsity spot,” she said.
No. 6 Elkhorn Valley is also young. The Falcons don’t have a single senior on the roster. But coach Brendan Dittmer said he’s getting great leadership from the junior class that includes Carney Black, who, as a sophomore, averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game.
Bloomfield will start at No. 7. The Bees finished 11-13 last year but return four starters. Coach Terri Mlady will look for big-time production out of junior forward Alexandra Eisenhauer, who, last year, averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game.
And Elgin Public/Pope John has earned the final and No. 8 preseason spot in Class D. Coach Randy Eisenhauer’s Wolfpack will look to improve on its 13-9 record. Senior forward Kirsten Krebs — 11 points, five rebounds — will likely supply a good share of the team’s offense.
CLASS C
Crofton is the clear choice to start the 2020-21 season at the top of the heap in Class C. The Warriors have won eight state titles in the past 15 years but none since 2016.
After finishing second and third in the last two state tournaments, the maroon and white seems poised to bring home the big trophy this March.
Losing welcomes back one of the best players in the state in senior center Lacey Sprakel, who battled injuries for much of last year and scored 12 points per game. But if she’s healthy, look for her and guard Kaley Einrem to lead the Warriors on a deep postseason run.
Defending Class C1 state champion North Bend likely will be the class of the East Husker Conference this season. Aaron Sterup’s Tigers will have to replace 6-1 center Lauren Emanuel but otherwise look to be in contention for another run at a title.
West Point-Beemer will challenge North Bend for both East Husker and Class C1 supremacy. In 2019-20, coach Taylor Shepard’s No. 3 Cadets qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive year and finished 23-6.
The entire rotation is back this year, including point guard Sidney Swanson and her 20 points and six rebounds per game.
Oakland-Craig starts at No. 4. The Knights were 26-3 last season and finished fourth in Class C2. The orange and white move up to Class C1 this year without graduated senior Kennedy Benne and her 21 points per game.
Former assistant Scott Guzinski takes over as head coach for the Knights, while longtime head man Joe Anderson will serve as an assistant. Sophomore guards Chaney and Sadie Nelson, in addition to Sydney Guzinski, will supply a good share of the offense.
No. 5 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic was good enough to make it to the state tournament last year but fell a point short. The Bluejays defeated eventual state runner-up Ponca in the subdistrict final 47-33 but lost to Clarkson/Leigh 45-44 with a trip to state on the line.
Coach Jerry Stracke’s charges will be plenty battle-tested after playing a Mid-State Conference schedule that includes games against mostly bigger schools and should be in good position to make another state-tournament run this spring.
Clarkson/Leigh starts at No. 6. The Patriots will look to return to the state tournament for the second straight year with many of the same athletes who came oh-so-close to upsetting Lutheran High Northeast in the semifinals of the Class C2 state volleyball tournament.
Coach Matt Murren has a balanced attack with center Cassidy Hoffman and guard Kennedy Settje, who both averaged about nine points a game.
Defending Class C2 state runner-up Ponca is back and starts at No. 7. Sophomore forward Ashlynn Kingsbury, and her 11 points per game, will lead the way offensively for coach Bob Hayes’ Indians.
Finally, Norfolk Catholic snags the No. 8 spot in Class C. The Knights will count on many of the same players who led the school to its first ever state volleyball championship match.
Coach Tim Kassmeier will undoubtedly look to get the ball to center Mary Fennessy. The senior had to sit out last season with a knee injury but averaged nearly eight points a game as a sophomore.
TOP GAMES THIS WEEK
Thursday: Crofton at Hartington Cedar Catholic; Omaha Gross at Norfolk Catholic; Bloomfield at Wynot.
Friday: Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Chambers/Wheeler Central vs. Summerland at Clearwater.
Saturday: Lutheran High Northeast at West Point Guardian Angels CC; Norfolk Catholic at Grand Island Central Catholic; Battle Creek at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.