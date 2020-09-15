It’s all about the customers and employees.
That’s who sat at the top of the Dinkel family’s list of people to thank as they accepted the induction into the 2020 Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame on Monday afternoon.
“We’ve been fortunate to have some great, great long-term employees. We’ve got some great, great long-term customers. Over the years, we went to different product lines, and a lot of those customers have stayed with us for two or three generations. That’s the key to any business — relationships with employees and customers,” said John Dinkel, who operates the business with his brother, Larry Dinkel, and son, Brad Dinkel.
Dinkel Implement — which has served Northeast Nebraska and beyond since 1952 — was inducted to the hall of fame during a small reception at the business hosted by representatives of the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk, both of which sponsor the special recognition effort.
Dinkel Implement joins three other other longtime Norfolk businesses in the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame: Appeara, inducted in 2017, Lou’s Thifty-Way in 2018 and Norfolk Iron & Metal in 2019. Each year, a business from outside of Norfolk and an emerging business are recognized, as well.
Dinkel Implement’s commitment to customer service was cited in the anonymous nomination letter sent to the Daily News earlier this year.
“In a world ever changing, and the political environment ever moving, (Dinkel Implement) has never forgot their foundation — THE CUSTOMER. The Dinkel family has a rich and storied history in Northeast Nebraska, and the success of Dinkel Implement in noteworthy,” the letter said.
Larry Dinkel said farmers put in a lot of hours, and Dinkel Implement takes seriously the commitment to take care of the needs of ag producers regardless of the hour of day. He expressed gratitude toward family members for understanding the demands of that commitment.
“We’ve got to thank our families for putting up with us and the hours it takes to maintain that,” he said.
Brad Dinkel, who represents the fourth generation of the Dinkel family in the business, said he feels fortunate to be involved with the company and that he has good mentors to guide him. Those mentors, he added, have worked hard to make Dinkel Implement the company it is today.
“I want to say thank you for the recognition,” he said.