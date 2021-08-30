Cross country competitions spark friendships

Half of the four defending girls state high school cross country champions reside in Northeast Nebraska. And not only did Crofton’s Jordyn Arens (Class D) and Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar (Class C) compete in many of the same meets last fall, they also became good friends.
“I love Jordyn; she’s amazing,” Sindelar said. “Her family is amazing, really, really good runners. I know I was intimidated by that just a little bit because I never got to run against Hailey Arens (Jordyn’s sister); she was the year before me. But I knew how she was, and I knew Jordyn was going to be just the same.”
The two first met last September at Norfolk’s Skyview Park for the Norfolk Catholic Invitational.
Sindelar, a junior, and Arens, a freshman, ran out in front of the rest of the field, stride-for-stride for the first 4,500 meters of the 5,000-meter race.
“It was misting and it was my second or third race,” Arens recalled. “But being able to run with Alexus was a really great experience. I felt that race was tough for both of us. We just went back and forth.”
Sindelar also called it a fun race but conceded Arens had a little more at the end. Both agreed the main reason each was able to win state titles last fall was that they were able to push one another to greater heights.
“I really enjoyed having that person next to me because before that, it was kind of a struggle because I never really had anyone to push me. So, I’d have to use the guys in practice but then when it came to meets, I didn’t have anyone,” Sindelar said.
“But she’s just so competitive as a person and how great she is, it really did help push me to be better. It gave me a better mindset for districts and state because I knew I wasn’t as good as maybe I thought I was and so I always had some work to do.”
Arens said Sindelar also helped her get to the next level.
“I didn’t feel like I was trying to compete with her, it was just like running with someone who understands me in that aspect and kind of like a friendship. For me, that’s kind of how it started.
“After that, we just kept talking and now we’re pretty good friends and it’s really cool to see how that relationship blossomed because of our experiences with XC.”
Arens and Sindelar raced against each other several more times during the 2020 season, including at the Mid-State Conference meet in Albion where the Crofton freshman finished first in a time of 19 minutes, 26 seconds, which was 42 seconds faster than second-place Sindelar.
It was the last time they were able to compete against one another as Pierce and Crofton are in different classes, so both were assigned to different districts.
Both won their district races to qualify for the state meet.
In Kearney, the Class D state competition was held about an hour before the Class C race on a chilly mid-October afternoon at the Kearney Country Club.
So, Arens was up first. Even though she was a just a freshman, she said the atmosphere wasn’t all that intimidating. “I’ve watched my brothers and sisters run there lots of times,” she said. “So, when I got there, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, now it’s my turn to experience this for myself.’ So, I was nervous and all, but I was more excited to experience the great environment of the state meet.”
Arens’ biggest competition in Kearney came in the person of defending state champion Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia, who had won the Class D race the year before as a freshman.
Fans who follow the sport expected a dramatic showdown, perhaps even down to the wire. It wasn’t even close.
Arens had a substantial lead after 1 mile and ran unchallenged the rest of the way, covering the 5,000 meters in 19 minutes, 6 seconds. Vargas was second in 19:49.
“Honestly, there isn’t really a spot where there’s no one cheering for you,” Arens said. “They’re constantly pushing you to do better and stuff. It was just really fun.”
Less than an hour later, Sindelar and the rest of the Class C girls field stood behind the starting line and although she didn’t have to compete against Arens, Sindelar would be challenged by another freshman, Lindee Henning of Ogallala.
For the first couple of miles, Henning ran just behind and to the right of Sindelar as if to say, “I’m right here and I can pass you anytime I want to.”
“I doubted myself maybe 4,000 meters into the race,” Sindelar said. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to finish strong and maybe get first because I knew the girl from Ogallala was really good and she was with me the whole race and then she passed me and, mentally, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it.”
Sindelar said with about a half mile to go, Henning had about a 10-yard lead.
But Sindelar said she could hear her dad, her coach and her family cheering her on.
“Then, something just clicked,” she said. “I hit a runner’s high; my body went numb and I just kind of went for it. I was able to push through it and have a kick. I kind of left it all behind me and I felt like I had a lot left at the end, so I just kind of gave it everything I had.”
Sindelar finished off the 3.1-mile course in 19 minutes, 13 seconds, four seconds off Arens’ pace, but four seconds ahead of second-place Henning.
An exhausted Sindelar didn’t spend a lot of time celebrating. She was more interested in cheering on her teammates and the team race.
“We did a lot better than people thought we could,” she said. “We got sixth at state, and I was so excited for that. As great as winning was, there’s nothing like having a team to share it with.”
Knee injury
After great cross country seasons, Sindelar and Arens expected to battle in the springtime on the track. But it wasn’t to be.
Arens had a great track season that culminated at the state meet at Omaha Burke with Class C state championships in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
But Sindelar suffered a serious knee injury during the basketball season. “It was a completely torn ACL with a sprained MCL and a fractured tibia,” she said.
“Then when they went in for surgery and they scoped my knee, they found old meniscus tears on both my lateral and medial. They were already scar-tissued over, so they just had to shave it and fix it. It wasn’t a complete meniscus tear, but there were some spots, so that made my recovery longer and a little bit harder to come back from.”
Sindelar missed the entire track season but is training hard in the hopes of competing at some point during her senior cross country campaign. However, she admitted she’s a little behind schedule.
“About a month ago, I had some pain on my MCL area, so they had to put a stop to my running program. Then I had a doctor’s appointment (on Aug. 10) and they said I shouldn’t do any running with the team for two more weeks and then I might be able to start my running program, which might be six weeks. But depending on how I feel, they might move it up.
“I’m hoping to come back maybe halfway through the season and at least run by conference and districts,” she said.
In the meantime, Sindelar said she would be the Pierce cross country team’s biggest cheerleader. “We have three little freshmen coming up. No sophomores, no juniors, but we have five senior girls. We have eight girls out this year, which is really exciting. So, I’m looking forward to watching them and cheering them on, and our guys have a good team, too, so I’m excited to cheer them on.”
Meanwhile, Sindelar is receiving nothing but best wishes from her friend up north. “I was really bummed to hear that she got injured,” Arens said, “but I’m really happy that she’s getting back on her feet and I can’t wait until she gets back out there and we can start running again, together, because I love running with her and she brings a positive and uplifting mood to all the races.”
Little sis
By the way, Arens will have another rival to compete against this fall: Her little sister Rylie. “I think she’ll be really great. She’s definitely got to find her own style, but she did pretty well in junior high. So, I’m hoping we’ll be right next to each other. I’m really excited to see how it plays out.”
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
Including Arens and Sindelar, 20 Northeast and North Central Nebraska athletes are returning state medalists (top 15). The girls include Alicia Weeder of Boone Central, Katherine Kerrigan and CeeAnna Beel of Ainsworth, Christina Martinson of Bloomfield/Wausa and Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig.
Top returning boys include Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk, Carson Noecker of Hartington, Brady Thompson of O’Neill, Brandon Mitzel of West Point-Beemer, Gavin Geneski of Pierce, Ty Schlueter of Ainsworth, Abraham Larson and Kolter Van Pelt of Stanton, Grant Lander of Homer, Ben Hammond, Dalton Brunsing and Dominic Liess of Norfolk Catholic and Addison Smith of Bloomfield/Wausa.
Team-wise both the Pierce girls and boys should challenge in Class C while the top area Class D squads appear to be the girls teams from Bloomfield/Wausa, Crofton, Ainsworth, North Central and Wisner-Pilger, and boys sides representing Norfolk Catholic, Ainsworth, Stanton and BRLD.