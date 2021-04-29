What started off as somewhat of a hobby became something that will define Rod Hegge in Northeast Nebraska high school sports.
The former Crofton track and field coach is being honored with the 2021 Northeast Nebraska Track and Field Achievement Award. Hegge started off as an assistant at Crofton in 2004 and was promoted to head coach in 2007, a position he would hold for the next 13 years.
In his time with the Warriors, he won four championships in the now-defunct Northeast Nebraska Athletic Conference. He also won two more championships in 2014 and 2015 and fell half a point shy of a three-peat in 2016. He retired in May 2020 to spend more time with his family in Omaha.
Hegge participated in track and field in high school, but his journey really got going when he took a teaching job in Spalding in the early 1980s. One of the requirements was coaching track and field and he filled the same position when he went to Crofton.
When he first arrived, Hegge studied under the tutelage of Dale Peterson, a hall-of-fame track and field coach in the state. His work ethic and drive were traits that Hegge took with him when it was his turn to head the team.
“I always took pride in being the last one out of practice as far as coaching and everything else,” Hegge said. “Sometimes it was hard. He was always right there at the very, very end. You want to walk off the field and make sure everything’s this and that, but he was right there, too.”
Hegge made a lot of memories in his decade and a half at Crofton, but when looking back, it was hard for him to pick just one that stood out. However, there was always something special about seeing one of his athletes achieve something special.
“Anytime an athlete wins, or does well, a part of you goes across that finish line with them or with the heights that they attain or the distance that they have,” he said.
Hegge does remember one instance when a student manager for the team tried out his sophomore year. By the time his senior year came around, he was pole vaulting as high as 12 feet.
“You never know. You just never know,” Hegge said. “Sometimes it’s just a personal best from some kid that struggles all year long. Right at the end, bingo. Something clicks for him and he’s so proud and she’s so proud of herself. Those are the moments that you cherish. Those are the moments that you stay with.”
Hegge credits a lot of his success to the drive that Crofton athletes have. No matter what the sport, the Warriors feed off of whatever challenge put in front of them and it makes the coaching staff’s job a lot easier.
“We’re blessed, and there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it,” he said. “There were some years where my comment to the other coaches was ‘Let’s just stay out of their way. Let’s not screw it up.’ They’ll take care of that competition. They’ll rise to the occasion and compete in every meet.”
Hegge will officially receive the award Thursday, April 29, at the Norfolk Track and Field Classic.