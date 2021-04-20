Crofton's Arens running away from the field

Crofton's Jordyn Arens is running away from the competition, literally. The freshman has the top marks in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs this spring and there's a sizable gap between her and second place on both charts.
"Just looking at our last week's results from Hartington, in the mile (1,600), she won by 50 seconds and the two-mile (3,200), she won by over two minutes," Crofton coach Mickey Doerr said. "She's definitely a very special talent, and we're very excited to watch her progress."
Arens' time of 5 minutes, 32.76 seconds in the 1,600 is more than seven seconds ahead of the second-best area time of Abbi Ruda of Norfolk, and her 12:04.04 effort in the 3,200 is almost 30 seconds faster than second-place Rachel Mortimer of Norfolk.
The wide gap was also the story last October as Arens won the Class D state cross country title by defeating the defending state champion, Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia, by 43 seconds.
For Arens, it's nothing new. She's been around top-notch distance runners her whole life and has had a lot of great role models.
"I grew up just hanging out with the high schoolers, because my mom and dad were coaches," Arens said.
Head coach Jayne and assistant Jason Arens led the Crofton cross country program for 16 years and led the Warriors to 10 consecutive Class D girls state championships from 2006 to 2015 and a boys team title in 2013. Additionally, two Warrior girls won individual titles during that decade of excellence: Kristen Steffen in 2006 and Jordyn's older sister Haley in 2015.
Jordyn has also had two older brothers to help guide her: Tanner and Connor. Connor is a distance runner on the Crofton boys team.
"Since I was a kindergartner, I was running around with junior high kids and helping Mom and Dad just get people water and stuff," Jordyn said. "I was always surrounded by that 'can-do' motivation, so that's really helped me in my career so far. It's been a great experience."
Despite her eye-popping performances, Arens said, for her, it's not about winning. "It's about how I can improve my best time and doing better than I did the time before," she said.
Doerr said one aspect of distance running Jordyn has been working on is pacing. "Some of that just comes with experience and being able to compete against higher-talented athletes,” he said. "The Sioux City Relays provided that."
In Sioux City on Saturday, Arens finished second in an elite field of 3,000-meter runners. The freshman's time of 10:40.92 was seven seconds behind Sioux City East junior Kaia Downs but 15 seconds faster than the third-place finisher.
"She's been able to learn at a very young age, how to watch her older siblings and have good role models," Doerr said.
Incidentally, Jordyn isn't the youngest of the Arens siblings. She's got three younger siblings — Rylie, Kayden and Avery — waiting their turn to make their mark at Crofton High School.
NEW MARKS
Weather conditions made setting new top marks difficult last week, but there were six performances that raised the standard.
Ponca's Brooke Languis broke her previous best effort in the shot put by more than 2 feet from 42-4¼ to 44-5½.
Hunter Wiebelhaus of North Central did the same thing in the high jump, upping her previous standard from 5-5 to 5-6, as did Arens in the 3,200 from 12:09.41 to 12:04.04.
In the pole vault, Mya Zohner of Battle Creek became a co-leader with Norfolk's Nealy Brummond at 10-6.
Norfolk's 4x800 team of Abby Ruda, Paige Godfrey, Rachel Mortimer and Molly Meier shattered its previous mark by 27 seconds after posting a time of 10:14.58.
And the Clarkson/Leigh 4x100 team of Emily Loseke, Tanyn Larson, McKenna Stodola and Chloe Hanel threw down the gauntlet with a time of 51.16, more than a half-second better than second-place O'Neill.
