OMAHA – Jordyn Arens’ performance in the Class C state track and field championships on Friday didn’t include any surprises.
There was a third consecutive gold medal in the 3,200-meter run for the Crofton junior.
And, after that, there was predictably no huge celebration.
Instead, Arens first helped a fellow competitor to the medical tent. Then she traded high fives and hugs with other finishers.
Finally, she made her way to the fence surrounding the track at Omaha Burke Stadium for a subdued celebration with family and friends.
Arens took the lead about 500 meters in the race. She and Milford’s Lilly Kenning broke ahead of the rest of the competitors and stayed locked together 1-2 for the next four laps.
Arens edged to a one-second lead by the end of the sixth lap and kept stretching it until she finished in 11:23.94. Kenning finished second in 11:39.21.
“It felt pretty good,” Arens said of her performance. “It felt good having people there and pushing me. Lilly is so sweet. I met her this year and she’s one of the most positive people that I’ve met.”
Arens improved her class-leading time this season. Kenning entered with the second-fastest, but that’s something Arens doesn’t focus on.
“I don’t want to psych myself out,” she said. “But I knew that she was there. I was really excited about, because in a lot of in-season meets, there aren’t a lot of people there to push me all the time. So it’s harder for me to get a better time. To have her push me there is helpful.”
After collecting her sixth state gold medal – with a chance to add another in Saturday’s 800 or 1,600 – Arens stated that as usual it wasn’t about coming in first.
“Honestly, it’s not about winning,” she said. “I feel like I say that every year. But it really isn’t because I gave it my all. Everyone out here gave it their all, and we all try to do our best. That’s all that really matters.”
Arens said her favorite part of running is the support shown among the distance competitors.
“It’s a very supportive, humbling community,” she said. “I feel like it would be very hard to be boastful when you can see there are girls who were struggling. They were pushing me, making me get better just like I was helping them get back.
“That atmosphere is great, and that’s why I keep doing what I’m doing.”
Even without a focus on winning, Arens said it did feel different coming into the 3,200 as a two-time defending state champion.
“I definitely felt more pressure this year,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s because I’m getting more stuff from colleges, but I always psych myself out for even the small meets. I get so nervous and anxious, but once I start I know this is where I’m supposed to be. This is where I need to be.”
Arens calls running her therapy.
“It’s just a part of me,” she said. “The community I’ve built through this has been amazing. The best part is the people – 100%, the people.”
Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan placed seventh in 11:52.92.
Arens was also part of one of three area teams that claimed medals in the 4x800 relay. Cedar Catholic (Grace Reifenrath, Lauren Bernecker, Ava Noecker and Laney Kathol) was third. Crofton (Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann, Rylie Arens and Jordyn Arens) finished seventh while Ainsworth (Kerrigan, Kendyl Delimont, Cheyan Temple and Emma Kennedy) was eighth.
Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner placed fourth in the pole vault to add to her state championship two years ago and runner-up finish last year. She cleared 10-6. North Central’s Brooklyn Buell was fifth (10-0).
Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 100.
Metzler joined Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Jocelynn Skoda and West Holt’s Ainsley Galyen as finalists in the 400. Skoda and Pender’s Maya Dolliver qualified in the 200.
Five area girls qualified in the 100 hurdles – Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel, Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum, Battle Creek’s Sophie Humphrey, Crofton’s Ellie Tramp and Norfolk Catholic’s Eva Hartzell.
Cheatum, Tramp, Hanel and West Holt’s Makenna Schaaf make up half the field of the 300 hurdles.