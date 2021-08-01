Crofton-Wynot grabbed a ticket to the 2021 Nebraska Senior Legion State Tournament but came up short in its opening game with Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 8-0.
“We came into the game pretty tight tonight,” Crofton coach Jason Babcock said. “We loosened up a little, but we need to get back to playing our kind of baseball.”
DCB scored four runs in the first frame, a pair in the third and a couple more in the fourth to end the game by the eight-run rule in the fifth inning.
“From here on we have to get back to playing every pitch, every out, every inning,” Babcock said. “We have no choice now — we need to win and keep winning.”
Class C state tournament
C 000 00 — 0 2 3
DCB 402 200 — 8 7 1
WP: Bryce Gorecki
LP: Roy Knapp
— 2B: (DCB) Kolby Gorecki