Crofton-Wynot grabbed a ticket to the 2021 Nebraska Senior Legion State Tournament but came up short in its opening game with Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 8-0.

“We came into the game pretty tight tonight,” Crofton coach Jason Babcock said. “We loosened up a little, but we need to get back to playing our kind of baseball.”

DCB scored four runs in the first frame, a pair in the third and a couple more in the fourth to end the game by the eight-run rule in the fifth inning.

“From here on we have to get back to playing every pitch, every out, every inning,” Babcock said. “We have no choice now — we need to win and keep winning.”

Class C state tournament

C 000 00 — 0 2 3

DCB 402 200 — 8 7 1

WP: Bryce Gorecki

LP: Roy Knapp

— 2B: (DCB) Kolby Gorecki

