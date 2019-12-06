CROFTON - The Crofton girls used a 17-2 run in the third quarter, to pull away from stubborn Hartington Cedar Catholic 56-40 in the opening game of the season for both teams.
Crofton played without one of its best players, Alexis Arens, whom coach Aaron Losing said tweaked her knee in practice on Tuesday.
“We only had one practice without her,” Losing said. “So, it took us time to adjust there in the first and second quarters.”
Losing said the doctor indicated that Arens should be able to get back on the court in the next week or two.
Arens' teammate, Ryah Ostermeyer, scored six of her 11 points in the first quarter to help the Warriors to an 11-10 advantage after the first eight minutes.
Cedar Catholic kept pace, thanks largely to the efforts of junior forward Brynn Wortmann, who had seven of her game-high 20 points in the opening stanza.
The contest became physical in the second quarter as the two teams combined to shoot 19 free throws. Cedar was 7 of 9 while Crofton converted 6 of 10. Seven Warriors scored points in the period en route to a 26-19 halftime lead.
The Trojans came out of the halftime break by scoring the first four points of the third quarter. Aiden Wortmann's bucket off a turnaround jumper had the visitors within four at 26-22.
But the Warriors dominated the next six minutes with that 17-2 run. “We were in the locker room and talking about how we needed more energy,” Crofton guard Kaley Einrem said, “so we came out ready to play.”
“You always know that Crofton's going to come with a lot of ball pressure, a lot of press and it's hard to replicate that before you get into it,” Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wrotmann said.
Crofton's lethal full-court press led to the scoring explosion with steals that resulted in easy transition buckets.
“We did what we set out to do on the defensive end,” Losing said. “We think the bench that we have right now, can help wear other teams down in the second and third quarters.”
Alexis Folkers capped a 14-0 run with a rebound and put-back to give the Trojans their biggest lead of that night at 45-24 with 2:00 left.
Brynn Wortmann finally broke a five-minute Cedar Catholic scoring drought by draining a 3 with 50 seconds left in the third.
The Trojans outscored the Warriors 14-7 in the fourth quarter with both teams' reserves playing most of the last few minutes.
“It was the first game; I didn't think we played great, I didn't think we played poorly,” Losing said. “There were some things that oftentimes happen early in the year and you've just got to keep playing hard.”
Einrem led the Warriors with 16 points while Cedar Catholic's Brynn Wortmann led all scorers with 20.
“She's really been working on her game,” Craig Wortmann said of Brynn (the two are cousins). “She's trying to find more ways of scoring when she gets different defenses on her, but she's still learning.”
Both teams were scheduled to hit the road on Friday night as Crofton was to have played at Laural-Concord-Coleridge while Cedar filled the bus with fuel for a tip to Albion and a matchup with Boone Central.
Crofton 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40
HCC 10 9 7 14 – 40
CRO 11 15 21 9 – 56
Hartington Cedar Catholic (0-1): (FG, FTM-FTA, Pts) Makenna Noecker 1 0-0 2; Makenzie Arens 0 1-2 1; Gracie Dickes 0 1-2 1; Abby Hochstein 2 6-10 10; Aiden Wortmann 2 2-4 6; Megan Heimes 0 0-2 0; Brynn Wortmann 7 3-3 20; Totals: 12 13-23 40.
Crofton (1-0): Alexis Folkers 1 2-2 4; Kaley Einrem 6 3-4 16; Elyssa Tramp 1 0-0 2; Ryah Ostermeyer 4 3-6 11; Lacey Sprakel 2 6-10 10; Jayden Jordan 2 0-0 4; Ella Wragge 1 0-0 2; Ashley Tramp 3 0-0 7; Totals: 20 14-22 56
3-point field goals: HCC 3 (B. Wortmann, 3); CRO 2 (Einrem, A. Tramp).