“I thought we played a great game. St. Cecilia’s a great team,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “We played great, they just made one or two more plays.”
The Warriors held a 34-32 lead with three minutes, 10 seconds remaining. Over the next two minutes, Bailey Kissinger would go to the line for two free throws on each of the Bluehawks’ next two possessions. She sank one on the first trip, then both on the second to put them ahead 37-36.
Crofton had two chances to add another basket and keep St. Cecilia within striking distance, but they turned the ball over on their next two possessions.
Kissinger hit another pair of free throws to put the Bluehawks up by three with 27.8 seconds left. The Warriors got back on the board with free throws by Jayden Jordan, but Kissinger nullified it with two more free throws, leaving Crofton four seconds for a game-tying shot.
Following a timeout, Ellie Tramp inbounded from the endline to Jordan, who took it up the court and gave it back to Alexis Folkers. Her attempt at a three-pointer was waved off as it didn't beat the buzzer.
This was the seventh time the Warriors and Bluehawks had faced off in the state tournament over the last 10 years. Crofton won the first four games, three of which were the C2 championship game, but has now lost their last three meetings with the blue and white.
“Every game’s just two really good programs that prepare well and play great defense and you’ve got to work for points on the offensive end,” Losing said. “I anticipated a low-scoring game today and that’s what it was.”
Losing’s final year leading the Warriors saw them advance to their fourth state semifinal in as many years. Like the others, the 2021-22 team is one he’ll always remember.
“They make me feel younger everyday,” he said. “Great human beings, great basketball players. I’m going to miss them.”
Crofton will have one more game on its schedule; a consolation game against either Oakland-Craig or Bridgeport on Friday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln East High School.
Hastings St. Cecilia advances to its fourth straight state championship game. They’ll face either Oakland-Craig or Bridgeport on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
NEBRASKA STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL C2 SEMIFINALS
Crofton 7 9 7 13 — 36
HSC 5 8 11 15 — 39
CROFTON (23-5): Alexis Folkers, 1-5 2-3 4; Jayden Jordan, 4-7 2-3 10; Ella Wrage, 5-12 2-2 15; Caitlin Guenther, 1-7 0-0 2; Ellie Tramp, 2-4 1-2 5; Total, 13-37 7-11 36.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (25-2): Erin Sheehy, 2-5 0-0 6; Bailey Kissinger, 4-10 13-17 22; Shaye Butler, 3-7 0-0 8; Tatum Kirkac, 0-2 1-4 1; Addie Kirkegaard, 1-3 0-1 2; Total, 10-28 14-22 39.