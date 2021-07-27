CROFTON - Crofton scored nine fourth-inning runs, all undearned, to break open a close game en route to a 12-8 victory over Battle Creek to win the C1 Area championship on its home diamond on Tuesday.
"We knew it would be a battle coming out here," Crofton coach Jason Babcock said. "Luckily, we had that one big inning and then just held on. They've been playing well all year with a no-quit attitude. I was just happy to see that."
Crofton - the visiting team - got on the board first. Owen Sudbeck singled, stole second and advaned to third on a wild pitch.
It looked, however, like Battle Creek starting pitcher Korbyn Battershaw would get out of the inning after striking out two and getting cleanup hitter Andy Knapp to ground to short, but an error allowed the run to score and put the hosts up 1-0.
Crofton added another two runs in the third. Roy Knapp singled and scored on Payton Wieseler's double. Wieseler advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Andy Knapp's sacrifice fly to make the score 3-0.
Battle Creek's bats came to life in the bottom of the frame. Dylan Amick and Aden Dominisse both singled and moved to second and third on Parker Clausen's sacrifice bunt.
Will Hamer's single drove in Amick and Kaleb Kummer's double plated Dominisse and Hamer to tie the score at 3-all entering the fateful fourth.
Battershaw began the frame with a strikeout then walked Sudbeck before the flood gates opened with a series of three Battle Creek errors in two Crofton at-bats - one by the shortstop, one by the left fielder and one by the third baseman.
"It's upsetting, the defensive play that we had," Battle Creek coach Russ Hamer said. "Early on in the game, we had a lot of errors that would have got us out of the inning early and that hurts, especially in this heat, it's tough to recover and get yourself refocused and play all apects of the game."
Battershaw should have been out of the fourth unscathed. Instead, he had to return to the mound and served up a double to Andy Knapp before being relieved of his pitching duties, returning to the dugout and putting on his catchers gear.
Dominisse came on to finish the fourth. Before it was over, Crofton had scored nine runs on five hits and three Battle Creek errors to take a 12-3 advantage.
The Fightin' River boys refused to give up though, scoring a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth and single runs in the sixth and seventh, all the while, shutting out Crofton the rest of the way, for the final 12-8 margin.
"I'm real happy and excited the way these guys battled back," Hamer said. "It showed me a lot of guts and I think it shows some of the sacrifice they make for each other."
Wieseler picked up the pitching victory, working 5 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and striking out 10.
"We had a nine-run inning which we were smacking the ball aorund and just going up 5, 6, 7 runs, it gives a lot of relief on a pitcher," Wieseler said.
With the win, Crofton improved to 10-18 on the year and qualified for the Class C state tournament which gets underway on Saturday in Palmer. Crofton's first game is set for 5 p.m.
"We've got to keep scoring runs and keep playing solid defense," Babcock said. "They really came together as a team in this area tournament and that was good to see. Hopefully, we just keep it going."
Crofton 102 900 0 - 12 9 4
Battle Creek 003 121 1 - 8 10 6
WP: Payton Wieseler; LP: Korbyn Battershaw
2B: (C) Payton Wieseler, Andy Knapp, William Poppe, Owen Sudbeck; (BC) Kaleb Kummer, Aden Dominisse, Korbyn Battershaw.