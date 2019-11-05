CROFTON — In less than a year, the City of Crofton approved a settlement agreement with Charlie and Daniel Hendrix, former city manager and city attorney.
At Monday night’s monthly meeting, Mayor Sharol Lawhead and council members met in executive session to hear the current city attorney, Joseph McNally of Neligh, explain the details of the negotiated agreement. It took a brief time for the council to return to the meeting and approve the settlement.
The City of Crofton will pay the Hendrixes $54,000. Of that total, $37,000 will come from city funds and $17,000 from the city’s insurance company.
In January, the contract with the Hendrixes for city management and legal services was terminated by the City of Crofton at a special meeting. Lawhead was elected as the new mayor in the November 2018 election along with two new councilmen.
The changes in the leadership led to the discussion and evaluation of the need of a city manager. A decision was made to change direction and return to the former mayor-city council form of government to conduct business. A new city attorney also was approved at that meeting.
But the road has not been easy for the new mayor and council. In recent months, one of the newly elected councilmen resigned and a three-hour-long meeting clearly showed there are “bumps” to be dealt with.
About 30 residents attended Monday’s meeting, with several making comments. After Lawhead acknowledged the expenses for legal fees — which included an $11,000 fee to the Copple-Rockey law group of Norfolk, along with McNally’s fees for work on the settlement agreement — a resident asked why the city did not take advantage of the legal services offered by the city’s insurance carrier, which were available at no cost to the city.
Lawhead said the council believed it to be in its best interest to have Kathleen Rockey available, as well as the other legal counsel.
When asked if the city had the funds available to cover the negotiated agreement, Lawhead said the funds had been budgeted, but she would not comment further.
There was a lengthy discussion about a zoning request and the mandatory garbage pickup, along with water rate increases.
The final agenda item to be considered was a hearing and review of the economic development fund and its disbursements. When Hendrix assumed the role of city manager, the fund showed a balance of $37,000. Now, five years later, the fund has no money and even shows a negative balance.
An oversight committee questioned where the funds went since no projects were completed under the scope of economic development as defined by the city’s LB840 law.
When LB840 was passed in 2008, the 15-year term of the program projected that $250,000 would be available for city use.
Lawhead said the fund had been interpreted by the former administration as available to pay wages for such items as lifeguards at the pool and city crews mowing the city parks. This was not the original intent of the writers of the LB840 law and the residents are hoping to reset the program and use it for true economic development in Crofton.