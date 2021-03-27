Crofton’s Sprakel is the best of the Class C best

Crofton’s Lacey Sprakel isn’t your typical post player. She stands just 5 feet 9 inches tall, but over the past four years, she’s used her footwork, strength, toughness and basketball IQ to take on and outplay dozens of taller players while leading her Crofton teams to second-, third- and first-place finishes at the last three state tournaments.
In 2021, Sprakel capped off her career by leading the Warriors to the Class C2 state title with a 46-42 triumph over fellow Northeast Nebraska challenger Ponca.
This is Sprakel’s third consecutive selection to the Class C portion of the Daily News all-area team.
During the season, she averaged 17 points and seven rebounds per game, and her 1,577 career points are the third most all time in the storied history of the Crofton girls basketball program.
“Lacey was a great player for us for four seasons,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “She improved her all-around game and her leadership skills throughout her high school career. She is a post player with great footwork who can step outside and shoot. She was determined to help lead us to a state championship this season, and that showed every day in practice.”
For her efforts, Sprakel has been selected as honorary captain for Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s Class C Elite Eight of 2021.
Class C was loaded with talent this season both in terms of teams and individuals. North Bend Central and Crofton won the Class C1 and C2 state championships while five of the eight semifinalists in those two classes hailed from the region.
Ponca finished as Class C2 runner-up while Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur was third in C2 and Winnebago fourth in C1.
It is not an exaggeration to say there is as much or more talent on the second and third teams in 2021 as in some first teams of previous years.
To be sure, each member of those two teams could make a great case for being included on the first team. So could a number of young women on the honorable-mention list. With the seasons they had in 2020-21, BriAnna Zohner of Battle Creek, Cassidy Hoffman of Clarkson/Leigh, Alexis Folkers and Ella Wragge of Crofton, Chloe Spence of Lutheran High Northeast, Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig, Gracen Evans of Ponca, Jordan Metzler of Wakefield and Reece Snodgrass of West Point-Beemer would almost certainly have been selected to one of the first three teams in previous years.
Sprakel is joined on the first team by fellow seniors Ashley Ostrand of Pender, Brenna Rief of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer and Caragan Tietz of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
The team also includes a junior — Sydney Emanuel of North Bend Central — and sophomores Samantha Ehlers and Ashlyn Kingsbury, both of Ponca.
Sprakel and Swanson are both part of the Class C team for the third straight year while Ostrand was honored on the Class D team a year ago.
Two other first-team selections from last year — Sophia Hass of Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Alyssa Eichelberger of O’Neill — both had good seasons in 2020-21 but had to settle for places on the second and third teams this year.
Meanwhile among this year’s first-team members, Emanuel and Tietz were both promoted from the second team last year while Kingsbury and Rief both moved up from the third team and Ehlers from the honorably mentioned.
Two of the graduating seniors on the first team plan to continue their basketball careers at the college level north of the Nebraska-South Dakota border: Sprakel at Dakota Wesleyan and Swanson with the University of Sioux Falls.
Tietz also may extend her playing career. She’s looking at a couple of possible options while Ostrand plans to run track for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Selections are based on coaches’ nominations, recommendations of opponents’ coaches, statistics and observations of Daily News writers.