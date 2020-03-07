Crofton's comeback bid falls two points short

LINCOLN – Crofton dug itself a 15-point hole and came up just a few seconds short of pulling off a great comeback. Alexis Arens' 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark and Hastings St. Cecilia hung on to defeat the Warriors 62-60 in the semifinals of the Class C2 state tournament on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“We really fought back hard in the second half,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “We weren't real sharp defensively in the first half and they played well, but I would say 10 of their points in the first half came off of defensive miscues.”
Crofton trailed by 12 at the half, then spent most of the second half whittling away at St. Cecilia's lead. Two Lacey Sprakel free throws pulled the Warriors to within two, 58-56 with 1:20 to play.
The Hawkettes' Makenna Asher hit one of two free throws on the other end to make it a three-point game, then Sprakel's putback with 40 seconds to play pulled the Warriors to within one at 59-58.
Crofton fouled Asher again. This time she made both of her charity tosses to reestablish the three-point advantage with 30 seconds left, 61-58.
On Crofton's next possession, a bad pass with 18.9 seconds remaining gave the ball back to St. Cecilia, but a heads-up play by the Warriors' Ryah Ostermeyer, who tipped the in-bounds pass off a St. Cecilia player and out of bounds, gave the maroon and white the ball with 17.4 seconds on the clock.
Seven seconds later, Crofton's Alexis Arens drove to the basket and scored to again make it a one-point game, 61-60. Asher was fouled again and made one of two free throws with 7.1 seconds left then Crofton rushed the ball into the front court and quickly called timeout with 4.3 seconds to go, trailing 62-60.
Crofton coach Aaron Losing set up a play but it got bogged down. Arens found herself with the ball and precious little time. She fired up an NBA 3-point shot just before the buzzer that missed to the right and St. Cecilia held on for the two-point win.
St. Cecilia shot a blistering 20 for 33 from the field (60.7%) including 8 for 17 (47.1%) from 3-point range and still only defeated Crofton by two.
The Warriors also shot well, hitting 24 of 44 (54.5%) from the field but only 1 for 6 beyond the 19-foot-9-inch arc.
Early in the contest, the Hawkettes, unlike most Crofton opponents, were able to break the Warriors' vaunted press with regularity, then use their superior size in the post to score points over the smaller Warrior defenders.
Crofton also missed at least a half-dozen shots under the basket they normally make.
“That was an issue where I think I looked up at the scoreboard somewhere in the middle of the fourth quarter and we were down six and felt like, 'We could be ahead by six right now,' ” Losing said.
Kaley Einrem's bucket in the closing seconds of the first quarter pulled Crofton within 17-14 after one.
In the second quarter, Crofton made several runs, but each time the Warriors seemed to have a chance to swing the momentum back in their direction, the Hawkettes responded with back-breaking 3-pointers.
St. Cecilia led 36-24 at halftime thanks in part to 6-foot senior center Tori Thomoas, who scored 13 of her 16 points in the first half mostly on turnaround jump shots in the block.
During the halftime break, Losing and his staff came up with a second-half game plan that came oh so close to pulling off the victory.
Crofton backed off on the press and instead concentrated on playing lock-down, half-court, man-to-man defense.
Losing said he also talked to his kids about being tough offensively. “They're a very good defensive team,” he said. “You're not going to execute everything perfectly, but kids just have got to make plays and be tough and finish and we did that throughout the second half. We just needed to make one or two more.”
Alexis Arens dribbled baseline and used the glass for one score and gathered in a pass from Einrem on a pick and roll for another.
By the end of the third quarter the Warriors had cut St. Cecilia's 12-point halftime lead down to five, 47-42.
“We were cutting into the lead so we decided to stick with what was working,” Losing said.
The Warriors were able to cut it two three times before the final minute, but were just unable to get over the final hurdle.
“In the third and fourth quarter, we showed a lot of heart,” Losing said. “Our kids are definitely mentally tough and have the heart of a champion, but we played another team with that same heart tonight and we came out on the short end of the stick.”
With the win, St. Cecilia advanced to the Class C2 championship game on Saturday against Ponca, which is set for 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena while Crofton was to have taken on Oakland-Craig for third place in a 1 p.m. contest at Lincoln East.
“In life when you don't achieve your goal, you set new goals,” Losing said. “Our goal tomorrow is going to be to win the seniors' last game and send them out smiling and hopefully we can do that.”
Hastings St. Cecilia 17 19 11 15 – 62
Crofton 14 10 16 20 – 60
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (25-3); Chloe McCauley 2-5 0-0 6; Bailey Kissinger 7-10 4-7 20; Elizabeth Landgren 1-2 0-0 2; Tori Thomas 6-8 4-6 16; Natalie Kissinger 1-4 0-0 3; Makenna Asher 2-3 6-8 12; Katherine Hamburger 1-1 0-0 3; Totals 20-33 14-21 62.
CROFTON (24-4): Alexis Folkers 2-4 3-5 7; Jayden Jordan 2-2 0-0 4; Ella Wragge 2-4 1-1 5; Kaley Einrem 3-5 2-3 8; Elyssa Tramp 0-2 0-0 0; Alexis Arens 10-16 0-0 21; Ryah Ostermeyer 2-4 1-1 5; Lacey Sprakel 3-7 4-5 10; Totals 24-44 11-15 60.