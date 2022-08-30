This past offseason, Crofton was one of many programs across the state to make the switch from 11-man football to eight-man football. It came after the Warriors qualified for the Class C2 playoffs in each of the two seasons prior.
Coach Tom Allen knew it was a possibility in the years leading up to it but wanted to be sure that if they did go down, they were eligible to compete for the playoffs.
“We really feel like we need to have something to work for, but our numbers for the team was also getting to a point where we would have to possibly forfeit some games,” he said. “So it was just kind of the realization that we need to make sure or see if this can happen for us and then, all the cards fell where they fell.”
Allen was a bit nervous to make the change. After all, it would be Crofton’s first eight-man season in school history. So he reached out to area coaches who had made the drop down and found success, mainly David Stoddard of Stanton, Darin Suckstorf of Lutheran High Northeast and Mike Speirs of Howells-Dodge, for advice.
The biggest thing that worried Allen was the ability to transition defensively. On offense, a few tweaks here and there can have you ready for the eight-man game. However, there’s a lot more to account for on the other side of the ball.
“You don’t have many secondary guys back there to cover up some mistakes that you make on the first and second levels. That’s just huge,” he said. “One broken tackle is a touchdown a lot of times.”
Crofton’s first test in eight-man was a trip to face Summerland last Friday in what was also the Bobcats’ first game in a new stadium. It’s safe to say the Warriors passed after coming away with a 42-20 win.
Despite a rough start, Allen said he felt that his team, made up largely of newcomers, was able to execute the system well in what ended up being a great experience.
“I was just really proud of how they played and how they fought in a neat atmosphere,” he said. “Going to play someone that’s a new school and a lot of people showed up and it was just a neat experience for the kids and for the coaches.”
Where the team did bring back experience was in the trenches, where Paxton Bartels — “a monster of a player,” according to Allen — Ty Tramp and Garrett Buschkamp are part of a valuable core.
“I’ll be honest with you, that really helps our nucleus. And then there’s a bunch of young kids, so definitely learning curves and after watching tape,” he said, “I know we have a lot of things to clean up, but we have a good nucleus of seniors and that makes a big difference, especially with kids up front.”
The Warriors' second game in eight-man will come against an opponent that many of the players might already be familiar with.
Bloomfield has been in the playoffs for the better part of the past 30 years. The Bees have been D2 for much of that time, but they form a cooperative with Crofton for wrestling.
Allen’s excited to take on an opponent they haven’t seen in a long, long time.
“They’ve just got a great program year in, year out,” he said. ”They have solid coaches, solid kids, and they’re going to be a very, very fun opponent on Friday and I just look forward to getting out there.”
RATINGS
Crofton takes Summerland’s spot at No. 5 in Class D2. Other than that, there’s no movement. Oakland-Craig, Neligh-Oakdale and Humphrey St. Francis did all lose in Week 1, but I don’t see enough reason to bring them down. They all held their own against high-quality opponents.
Shall we?
CLASS C
Pierce had a dominant start to its year with a 38-7 win over Wahoo. Abram Scholting completed 10 of his 12 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Benjamin Brahmer caught nine of them for 142 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Bluejays ran for 209 yards.
The Bluejays seemed a little bit more reliant on the passing game than in the past, at least on paper. Maybe it’s a change of pace. Maybe they’re still trying to figure out their run game. At any rate, it’s something to monitor as time goes on. They travel to face Columbus Scotus on Friday.
Norfolk Catholic traveled to face Oakland-Craig and came out with a 37-12 win. One of the best defensive lines in the state didn’t stop Karter Kerkman from getting 220 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
The Knights stared one of the better teams in the state right in the face and came away with a statement victory. If they can play at this level in those kinds of games, it’s going to be awfully hard to stop them. However, another tough test awaits the red and white: A trip to face Ord.
Battle Creek’s first game back in Class C2 saw it knock off the defending champion as the Braves topped Fremont Archbishop Bergan 14-13. Caleb Brauer had 20 carries for 112 yards. The defense held the Knights to just 80 rushing yards and forced two interceptions.
If there were any questions about the Fightin’ River’s ability to compete in C2, a lot of them have since been answered. This team faced one of the better offenses in the entire state a year ago and allowed just two touchdowns (one on a kickoff return), while stopping a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. The running game was solid and set the tone offensively, even with Trent Uhlir out because of an injury. Boden Obst could be quite useful on both sides of the ball. The purple and gold travel to David City this week.
Boone Central took care of business with a 42-21 win over Broken Bow at home. Alex Christo completed 12 of 20 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Seven of those completions went to Brant Benes for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals had 209 team passing yards to 100 rushing yards.
A Cardinals team that made its living on the ground last year changed things up to start this year. Maybe they need to get more out of the linemen and backs who are there. Maybe this is their new offensive identity. Hey, as long as they can find success with it. They’ll need everything clicking against Aurora.
In their loss to Norfolk Catholic, Oakland-Craig had new contributors put up solid numbers. Sophomore quarterback Braylon Anderson completed nine of 19 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Running back L.J. McNeill had 18 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Not much to critique the Knights on here despite the loss. They had a lot of new faces to break in and faced a team that didn’t miss a beat. There’s a lot of room to grow, but this group has the talent to do it and can still be one of the better teams in C2. The black and orange host Fort Calhoun on Friday.
CLASS D1
Neligh-Oakdale took one on the chin to start its season, losing to Howells-Dodge 50-12. An offense that is one of the best in eight-man football looked out of sorts against the Jags. Granted, most do.
I look at this Warriors loss in two ways; They lost a hard-fought game to a team that looks as though they’ll continue to dominate (more on that later). However, if your goal is to win Class D1, you need to have at least a little better results than what they had. I am interested to see how they use this to grow. The Warriors host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday.
Stanton got its season started with a 47-21 win over Riverside. Barrett Wilke went off with 25 carries for 166 yards and five touchdowns. Parker Wiederman had 19 total tackles, 12 solo and two for loss. Mitchell Hupp had two sacks.
The Mustangs showed just what their guys are capable of against a Chargers team that’s been quite successful in recent years. The line for this team has questions, but helping the rushing game get 273 team yards in the opener has to be a big confidence booster. Stanton travels to Tilden to take on Elkhorn Valley next.
Clarkson/Leigh topped Exeter-Milligan/Friend 56-38 in Week 1. The Patriots ran for 288 yards and six touchdowns as a team with Kyle Kasik (115 and three) leading the way. Dylan Higby and Drew Beeson each had 10 total tackles.
The team’s athleticism showed itself once again, but I wonder if the Patriots can tighten up a bit defensively. EMF did go 7-2 last year and made the playoffs, but if Clarkson/Leigh wants to compete for a title, the defense needs to show out. The Patriots will have a golden opportunity to prove themselves on that end against their next opponent …
Pender, which topped Elkhorn Valley 42-8. Braxton Volk completed seven of his 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown but was picked off twice. Brody Krusemark led the way with 14 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown.
You could argue that for a team that averaged 53.3 points a game last season the Pendragons underachieved on the offensive end a bit. Me? I’m more inclined that with rust to shake off and new faces to break in, Pender was bound to start off like this. Let’s see how the Pendragons do against Clarkson/Leigh.
Crofton did adjust fairly well on the offensive side of the ball in its win against Summerland but held its own defensively, too. The Warriors held the Bobcats to 265 total yards, recovered two fumbles and forced two interceptions. Not bad for your first eight-man game.
As is the case all over Nebraska, a great line is integral to success of any kind. The fact that they have three back from last year who play such a big role could help them settle into eight-man as the year goes on. They’ll host Bloomfield on Friday.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge is still Howells-Dodge. That much is clear after its 50-12 drubbing of Neligh-Oakdale. Lance Brester ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. Jestin Bayer had 15 total tackles and eight solo. Aandy Dominguez had three tackles for loss and a sack.
To be able to dominate for most of 2021 and pick up right where it left off to start 2022 speaks wonders to this team. Its simple, yet highly effective formula of pounding the ball on offense and stuffing the opposition on defense worked extremely well against a Warriors team seen by many as a contender in Class D1. We’ll see how the Jags continue to play against a Fullerton team with a lot of returning talent.
Elgin Public/Pope John pulled out a gutsy 22-20 win against Humphrey St. Francis. Paiton Hoefer had himself a day, throwing for a touchdown, rushing for another and picking off two passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown. In total, he accounted for 18 of its 22 points scored (Jack Wemhoff ran in two conversions).
This was a big win for the Wolfpack in multiple ways. For one, this was their toughest game on the schedule for a while and to come out on top is great for momentum. Secondly, although Wemhoff will be a huge piece for this team, to see guys like Hoefer and Dylan Luecking (who had 15 tackles and a sack) have big days against a quality opponent is great for depth. The Wolfpack hosts Osmond on Friday.
Bloomfield had a strong second and third quarter and didn’t look back in a 52-16 win over Winside. Wylie Ziegler had 11 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Mackeprang had 13 total tackles, 11 solo and five for loss.
The Bees appeared to rely a little more on the ground game than most of last year, even after losing their top running back from a year ago. It’s certainly great for Ziegler, who could solidify his spot as RB1 with more performances like this. The black and blue travel to face Crofton next week.
Humphrey St. Francis put up a tough fight in their loss to the Wolfpack. They might have found something in freshman Carson Wessel. He completed nine of 23 passes for 106 yards but got picked off twice. He also led the team with 17 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns.
Tip of the cap to the Flyers. I did not think they would play that tight of a game against EPPJ, much less hold a 12-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter. There are only 18 players on this roster, eight of whom are freshmen, but if they can play the way they did last week every week, they’ll be very competitive this year. Let’s see how they do against their next opponent …
Wynot, which beat Hartington-Newcastle 28-20. Dylan Heine completed 17 of 31 passes for 120 yards and two scores. Carson Wieseler caught eight passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
Not a bad showing from an individual stats standpoint but, as a team, the Blue Devils were outrun 176 to 120 yards. It’s something coach Steve Heimes was looking to work on coming in, and it still needs a bit of work. Will those rushing numbers improve against St. Francis?