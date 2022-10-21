CROFTON - Crofton took its inaugural season in 8-man football to heart and won a game in the playoffs against an annual participant in 8-man, Freeman.
Crofton outlasted Freeman 40-27 to advance to the second round of the D1 playoffs with a 6-3 record.
Don't tell Crofton coach, Tom Allen, that 8-man is easier, it is as difficult as 11-man and then some.
"We have tried to make adjustments all season during a game," Allen said. "We were always a couple of guys short - but we figured it out tonight."
"Figuring it out" meant the Warriors went up 28-0 then held on for a Freeman comeback which ended in the 40-27 final.
"That was a very good football team," Allen said. "I was so happy we jumped on the early then got things going again in the second half to get the win and advance."
The Warriors scored first on a 30-yard run by Wesley Lucht early in the opening 12 minutes.
After a Braxston Foxhoven sack, to turn the Falcons over on downs, Crofton was back in the end zone.
"I was just doing what I had to do," Foxhoven said. " I just wanted to widen out and get to the football."
Foxhoven would finish with a dozen tackles and four tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
After his first sack, Crofton went on a drive of 42 yards that ended with a 37-yard run to the end zone from Simon McFarland and after a McFarland run, the Warriors were up 14-0 with 6:50 left in the first 12 minutes.
Just over a minute later, Lucht was in the end zone again, this time on a four-yard blast and the lead grew to 22-0.
It would get to 28-0 after Jace Panning scored from 24 yards out for Crofton and the Warriors seemed on their way to an early decision in the game.
Freeman had other ideas and Carter Ruse started finding his groove in the passing game to lead the Falcons back in the contest.
"We knew they weren't going to roll over and quit," Allen said. "They were way too good of a team and way too go of a program - we just had to keep doing the things we were doing and stay ahead of them."
Freeman would score twice before the intermission to make it 34-13 at the break then both defenses owned the third quarter.
The Falcons scored early in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 34-20 with 9:59 left in the game, but the Warriors had one more drive left in the tank.
After the Freeman touchdown, an onside kick was recovered by McFarland at the Crofton 34.
Three straight running plays got Crofton to the Freeman 32, but a holding penalty set the Warriors back.
McFarland found Jace Foxhoven across the middle and 34 yards later Crofton was in business at the Falcon 12.
It took a couple of Lucht carries to get Crofton within inches and McFarland took it from there to make it 40-20 with 4:00 left in the game.
Freeman would answer with 2:30 left in the contest, but after Panning recovered another onside kick attempt, the Warriors were able to run out the clock after a couple of Lucht carries earned a first down.
"Like I said, that was a really good football team we beat here tonight," Allen said. "Now, we'll regroup and see who we have next."
F (5-4) 0 13 0 14 - 27
C (6-3) 22 12 0 6 - 40
FIRST QUARTER
C: Wesley Lucht 30 run, run failed, 10:44.
C: Simon McFarland 37 run, McFarland run, 6:50.
C: Lucht 4 run, Lucht run, 5:04.
SECOND QUARTER
C: Jace Panning 24 run, pass failed, 9:53.
F: Carter Niles 38 pass from Carter Ruse, pass failed, 8:42.
C: McFarland 4 run, run failed, 6:48.
F: Niles 7 pass from Ruse, Evan Ault kick, 3:30.
FOURTH QUARTER
F: Ruse 1 run, Ault kick, 9:59.
C: McFarland 1 run, run failed, 4:00.
F: Hudson Vetrovsky 2 pass from Ruse, Ault kick, 2:30.