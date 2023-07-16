IMPERIAL — Crofton used a strong start to send Valentine Post 90 back to Valentine in the second round of the Class C Junior American Legion Tournament here at Campbell Field.
Crofton sprinted to an 11-0 lead before the Badgers found their sea legs and made it a bit of a game before falling, 16-9.
"Our best days are ahead of us," Valentine skipper Kent Lopez said. "We have so many young guys on this team that will all be back next year, our young Junior guys are old — we have a lot of Pony League kids on this team."
Sunday's starting pitcher, Isaac Cronin, is young enough to need an adult along to drive a car.
The Beebout twins, Dominic and Trystan needed a ride to the games, the bottom line is the Badgers are young.
But, Crofton taught them a lesson in playing baseball here and sent Valentine home with back-to-back losses after dropping an opening-round game to Malcolm, 12-3.
"Sure, we wanted to play better and for sure longer," Lopez said. "But we were here and got some valuable experience, good grief, we're taking infield better after seeing the teams here at state — we definitely learned some things about baseball."
Crofton coach, Jason Babcock, was just proud of the way his team is performing.
"A win at state is always good," Babcock said. "We need to keep hitting the ball hard and taking care of our side of the plate - we'll have to from here on out as we're going to play some really good teams."
In the first couple of innings, Crofton went out to the 11-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the third.
Jack Miller, Zach Foxhoven and Braxton Foxhoven all scored in the first inning to put Post 90 in a hole.
"It was good we jumped on them early and got things going early," Babcock said. "It was important to get off to a great start."
Valentine did score four runs in the fifth to get back to within 11-6, but Crofton had already done the damage in the contest and scored three runs in the sixth and two in the top of the seventh to ward off any thoughts of a Post 90 comeback.
"We need to keep doing what we are doing," Babcock said. "We'll keep putting our best foot forward every game and see what happens."
Crofton sealed the game in the final two innings with the runs.
Crofton will be back in action with a 1 p.m. MST game against either Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus or Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley.
C 353 003 2 - 16 10 4
V 001 042 2 - 9 8 6
WP: Jack Miller LP: Isaac Cronin.
2B: Parker Chavez, Dominic Beebout (V); Zach Foxhoven (C).