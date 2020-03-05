Crofton makes statement in 72-41 thrashing of BRLD

LINCOLN – Defending state runner-up Crofton raced to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and stayed in high gear for most of the rest of the night while posting a convincing 72-41 opening-round victory over Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Lincoln North Star.
Crofton's Kaley Einrem scored the game's first three points with a bucket and free throw. BRLD's Alyssa Buchholz answered with a basket on the other end before the Warriors reeled off the final 17 points of the first quarter.
Crofton's high-octane full-court pressure forced 18 BRLD turnovers that led to easy baskets as the Warriors finished the night 26 for 46 (57%) from the field.
“They came out and they really pressured us,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “They got us into that trap and they just kept trapping and they fed off it and that's what good teams do.”
The Warriors continued to roll in the second quarter while the Wolverines found success in the low post with 6-foot-2-inch Jordan Snyder who scored 10 straight points in the latter part of the period.
“She's a big post presence for a sophomore,” Peters said. “Unfortunately, we just didn't get it enough to her early enough and that's the way it goes.”
Defensively, BRLD used a box-and-one to isolate on the Warriors' leading scorer, Lacey Sprakel, and held the junior center to just five first-half points.
But Sprakel's teammates picked up the scoring load, particularly senior Alexis Arens who scored nine of her 11 points in the quarter to lead the Warriors to a 39-20 halftime lead.
“I think that's where we've grown the most in the last two years,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “We really think Lacey's still a great player but we maybe don't rely on her for the big, big games the last two years and we have a more well-rounded offensive attack with more weapons.”
The Wolverines opened the third quarter with a 9-5 run to pull within 44-29, but the 15-point margin was as close as they'd get the rest of the night.
Meanwhile, Kaley Einrem scored seven of her 10 points in the period and the Warriors led 58-34 heading into the final eight minutes.
Einrem then assisted Sprakel on back-to-back-to-back buckets to open the fourth quarter to put Crofton up by 30 (64-34) and it was all a formality from there.
Sprakel's 14 points led the Warriors' balanced scoring attack while Arens had 11 and Alexis Folkers, Jayden Jordan and Einrem had 10 each.
Snyder paced the Wolverines with 15 while teammate Isabel Freemont added 12.
After finishing second place last year, Losing said his team has been motivated to get back to Lincoln and to take the next step. “They're definitely going to be motivated tomorrow because you can't become a state champion if you lose in the semifinals. They'll be ready to go.”
BRLD 2 18 14 7 - 41
Crofton 19 20 19 14 - 72
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (20-6 ): Isabel Freemont 4-9 1-3 12; Aubrey Berg 0-2 0-0 0; Audra Nolting 0-2 0-0 0; KaiLynn Lovejoy 0-5 0-0 0; Megan Beutler 0-1 0-0 0; McKenzie Murphy 1-2 0-0 2; Caragan Tietz 2-15 3-4 7; Isabella Bonneau 0-1 0-0 0; Alyssa Buchholz 1-6 1-2 3; Kelsey Larsen 1-3 0-0 2; Jordan Snyder 6-8 3-4 15; Totals: 15-54 8-17 41.
CROFTON (24-3): Alexis Folkers 2-2 5-5 10; Jayden Jordan 4-6 2-2 10; Ella Wragge 0-3 3-4 3; Kaley Einrem 4-7 1-2 10; Elyssa Tramp 1-3 0-0 3; Ashley Tramp 2-2 2-2 6; Alexis Arens 5-9 0-0 11; Ryah Ostermeyer 1-3 0-0 2; Keirra Vornhagen 1-1 0-0 3; Lacey Sprakel 6-10 2-3 14; Totals: 26-46 15-18 72