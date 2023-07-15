Crofton loses on passed ball

IMPERIAL - Crofton erased an early 5-0 deficit to only watch a walk-off passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to send them to an elimination game tomorrow against Valentine tomorrow with a 7-6 loss to the hosts here at Campbell Field on Saturday.
Crofton fell behind 5-0 in the first two innings before responding with a six-run top of the third frame to establish its first and only lead of the game.
Three singles, two doubles, three hit batters and a walk translated into six runs in the inning and put Crofton up 6-5
Azc Tramp opened the Crofton third with a single followed by a Jack Miller double which put Tramp on third.
Jace Panning worked a walk then Zach Foxhoven hit a single to left field scoring Tramp and Miller.
Braxton Foxhoven rifled a line drive to to right, which was caught, but Panning tagged up and scored on the play.
Brady Bloomquist singled to right field which left Zach Foxhoven on second.
Jack Drotzmann was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Foxhoven would score on an error by the first baseman on a pick off attempt then Sam Burger was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases.
Tramp smacked a double to right and Crofton was up, 6-5.
Imperial tied the game in the sixth after a hit batter and a walk made for one run to even the score before the fateful seventh.
Crofton will move on to play Valentine in an elimination game at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday.
C 006 000 0 - 6 10 3
I 140 001 1 - 7 6 3
2B: Jack Miller, Azc Tramp, Brady Bloomquist (C). HR: Jaret Peterson (I).