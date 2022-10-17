BATTLE CREEK – Crofton’s hopes to advance to the Mid-State Conference tournament semifinals started to fade on Monday after three sets.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic dominated the third 25-8 to go up 2-1 and appeared poised to avenge a 3-0 sweep to the Warriors on Thursday.
But Crofton found a way to drastically turn things around and claim a 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12 victory to set up a meeting with top-seeded Norfolk Catholic in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Battle Creek High School.
“That took a lot of grit from my girls to go lose the second and third sets – the third set pretty badly – and keep their confidence up,” Crofton coach Bailey Allen said. “They kept fighting hard defensively.
“We just played them last Thursday, and they had our offense figured out. The girls did well, adapted to that, came up with different offensive shots and overcame.”
Crofton (16-8) used a 9-1 run to close out the first to win its fourth consecutive set against the Bluejays this season.
But GACC (13-8) used a strong finish and a 12-2 run to close out the second set and pull even.
That momentum carried into the third, and the Bluejays had runs of nine and six points to coast to the 25-8 victory.
Allen said she didn’t tell the Warriors anything new after that set.
“The message is always ‘get out there and compete,’ ” she said. “I don’t care if you fail as long as you try your hardest. I wanted them to get out there and give it their all.
“I think letting them know that it’s OK to make a mistake or fail gives them the confidence to go out there and try to make a play on a ball that they might have been scared to try if they didn’t have that confidence.”
Crofton jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the fourth set en route to forcing a fifth.
A pair of Lexi Wiebelhaus kills during a 4-0 run helped the Warriors take a 7-5 lead. They never trailed again and closed out the win on Caitlin Guenther’s team-high 10th kill of the match.
Ellie Tramp and Wiebelhaus both finished with seven kills. Sammie Allen had 22 set assists and Jaida Allen added 12.
Bailey Allen said defeating GACC twice in a span of five days is a big late-season accomplishment for her team, which only had one senior play in the win.
“I hope it shows them what they are capable of,” she said. “We’re young, so I think they’re opening their eyes a little bit to what’s possible. We’d like to get to state. They have the talent. It’s just if we can be consistent enough at the end.”
Reese Throener led the Bluejays with a match-high 14 kills. Jayden Ehrisman had 39 set assists.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC looked to use the advantages it earned by being the tournament’s top seed. The Knights faced Boone Central, which snapped a 22-match losing streak earlier in the day in the play-in match by beating Wayne 3-1.
A quick, efficient win would also be beneficial knowing that semifinal opponent Crofton had to go five sets.
Norfolk Catholic got the speedy match it hoped for through two sets, then had to battle through the third to complete a 25-9, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of the Cardinals.
“I thought our girls did a good job of coming out and being ready to play today, especially with it being later after watching a five-set game,” Knights coach Michaela Bellar said. “You never know how they’re going to react after sitting so long.
“But I thought our girls came out with a little bit of fire and got the job done in the first two sets.”
Boone Central (2-23) never led in the first two sets but raced out to advantages of 5-0 and 8-2 in the third. The Cardinals were up 22-21 before the Knights scored the final four points, the last two on Channatee Robles’ aces.
“That third set we made too many errors, and they took advantage of those,” Bellar said.
She said the team adjusted to playing without junior Allison Brungardt.
“We had to change our rotation, so I thought our girls did a really good job of adjusting to that at the last minute,” Bellar said. “We switched some things, and the girls did a really good job of adjusting.”
Robles finished with 18 kills and Addison Corr added seven. Saylor Fischer had 19 set assists and Sidonia Wattier chipped in 14.
Norfolk Catholic’s semifinal against Crofton is a rematch of a 2-0 win by the Knights (25-2) in a triangular on Sept. 27.
“We need to serve aggressive and we need to play great defense,” Bellar said. “(Guenther) for them has a really good outside swing, so they are a very scrappy team. They are a team that puts the ball on your side and hope you error. We need to do a good job of playing defense and getting a touch on their blocks.”
Crofton looks to quickly recover from its five-setter.
“We need some rest and recovery, then refocus and regroup,” Cassie Allen said. “(Norfolk Catholic) is a solid team. They’re very good. But if our defense can step up against their hitters, I think we can have a shot.”
The second semifinal will pit third-seeded Pierce against seventh-seeded Battle Creek. On its home court, Pierce swept O’Neill in the other set of quarterfinals while the Bravettes earned a trip back to their home court with the upset of the day, a 3-0 sweep of second-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Guardian Angels CC (13-8) 17 25 25 20 12
Crofton (16-8) 25 18 8 25 15
GACC (kills-aces-blocks): Reese Throener 14-1-2, Amber Kreikemeier 0-0-0, Greta Wooldrik 8-0-2, Jayden Ehrisman 0-3-1, Joceylnn Skoda 6-1-0, Kelsy Steffen 7-0-1, Isabel Hass 0-0-0, Andie Guenther 8-0-1. Totals 43-5-7.
CROFTON (kills-aces-blocks): Sammie Allen 4-0-1, Caitlin Guenther 10-3-2, Ellie Tramp 7-0-0, Lexi Wiebelhaus 7-0-1, Madelyn Eilers 3-0-1, Jaisie Janssen 5-0-5, Cassie Allen 0-1-0, Megan Tramp 0-0-0, Jaida Allen 0-0-0. Totals 36-4-10.
Set assists: GACC 42 (Ehrisman 39, Hass 2, Steffen 1); Crofton 34 (S. Allen 22, J. Allen 12).
Boone Central (2-23) 9 13 22
Norfolk Catholic (25-2) 25 25 25
BOONE CENTRAL (kills-aces-blocks): Mara Raslem 7-3-2, Dyanna Buettner 0-1-0, Tristin Hooker 4-0-0, Natalie Schrad 5-0-0, Kailey Patzel 0-0-0, Macy Rankin 3-0-0, Karlie Wies 0-0-0, Elle Webster 0-0-0, Linnea Nissen 0-2-0. Totals 19-6-2.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Kenzie Janssen 2-0-4, Sidonia wittier 2-1-0, Saylor Fischer 2-1-1, Addison Corr 7-3-0, Channatee Robles 18-3-0, Morgan Miller 1-0-1, Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Aubrey Barnes 2-0-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-0-0. Totals 34-8-6.
Set assists: Boone Central 18 (Patzel 17, Wies 1); Norfolk Catholic 33 (Fischer 19, Wattier 14).