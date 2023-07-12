Crofton holds on for Area 1 title

CROFTON — The Crofton American Legion Post 128 Juniors held on for dear life as they outlasted Hartington Post 4 to claim the Class C, Area 1 title 8-7 on Tuesday night and grab a spot in the state tournament in Imperial starting on Saturday.
Crofton raced out to an 8-0 advantage after the first two innings then withstood a furious Hartington rally in the final two innings to claim the championship.
"Obviously getting out to the big lead right away was huge for us," Post 128 coach Jason Babcock said. "It settled us in and gave us just enough confidence to get this done. I was very proud of the way we stuck with it."
There were no secrets between these two old rivals as it was the fourth meeting of the season with Hartington winning the first two during the regular season and Crofton winning both games in the Area 1 tournament coming into the tourney as the No. 4 seed.
"Hats off to them," Hartington coach Don Whitmire said. "They jumped on us early and we just didn't get it done tonight. They had a great tournament."
Hartington actually went 1-1 on the day as Mother Nature postponed the final elimination game on Monday night and forced that game to played Tuesday evening with Hartington defeating Tri County/Orchard 12-4 in six innings as the game was halted by the eight-run rule.
"I thought we got some momentum from the game earlier tonight," Whitmire said. "Crofton took care of any of that in the first two innings of this game."
Jack Drotzmann was instrumental in helping Post 128 to the early advantage as he ripped two big hits in the first two innings with a single in the first scoring one run and a double in the second which chased home two runs.
"I actually thought the second baseman was going to catch that first hit," Drotzmann said. "It barely got over his head, but I knew I hit it well."
The line drive was just barely over the head of Hartington second baseman Brady Hochstein and rolled into center field as Zach Foxhoven scored. Foxhoven had singled earlier in the frame.
"I was very happy to help my team break out to the lead," Drotzmann said. "We took care of our business the last couple of weeks and we are really playing great right now."
After three runs in the first, Crofton was right back at it in the second.
A groundout opened the second for Post 128 before a Jace Panning double and a Foxhoven single left runners at first and third.
Zach Foxhoven stole second base as Braxton Foxhoven worked a walk.
Brady Bloomquist, who earned the win on the mound, also worked a walk and Panning scored during the plate appearance on a passed ball.
Drotzmann then hit his double to score Zach and Braxton Foxhoven and left runners at second and third with just one out.
A strikeout followed, then Hartington committed an error on a dropped fly ball which plated Drotzmann and Bloomquist and made the score 8-0.
"Our group of guys are going to win a lot of baseball games," Whitmire said. "Crofton did what they had to do, so I'm not taking anything away from them, but I was very proud of the way we stayed in there and battle back."
Post 4 scored a couple of runs in the fourth and four in the sixth to make it 8-6.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jack Miller, who earned a save, got the first two Hartington batters to hit ground balls to Zach Foxhoven at shortstop then he plunked Jared Rutar to put a runner on base.
Maverick Heine rifled a single down the first base line getting Rutar all the way around the bases to get Hartington to within a single run.
"I knew this would come down to the last at bat somehow," Babcock said. "It did. You have to earn the win against these guys. They aren't going to hand it to you."
Miller struck out the last Post 4 batter and Crofton had grabbed a ticket to Imperial.
"I'm very proud of our guys," Babcock said. "We have really stuck together and got better and better throughout the season, and we've really been hitting the ball very well."
Crofton will begin state tournament play against the host team on Saturday.
Crofton 350 000 0 — 8 9 0
Hartington 000 204 1 — 7 5 2
WP: Brady Bloomquist LP: Breiton Whitmire. 2B: Jared Rutar, Cole Rosener (H); Jack Drotzmann, Jace Panning, Bloomquist (C).