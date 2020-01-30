PIERCE — Class C No. 5 and defending Class C2 state runner-up Crofton demonstrated that it deserves a place among the state's top teams on Thursday after dismantling a good Pierce team 63-29.
“We got off to a good start and jumped out to a lead there in the first two or three minutes and Pierce did some good things late in the first quarter,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “But then I really thought we continued it into the second and third quarters and played a pretty good game tonight.”
The Warriors battled injuries for the first month of the season but have started playing at an elite level especially in the last three weeks, which coincided with two starters — Lacie Sprakel and Alexis Arens — recovering from early-season injuries.
“I didn't like missing those games and now I'm ready to be back and I really want to get back to state,” Sprakel said.
“Definitely, those two on the court at the same time makes a difference for us,” Losing said, “and we're hoping to gel and improve and not peak out too soon.”
Pierce suffered a blow before the opening tip. The Bluejays were forced to play the game a player down when the team's only senior and second-leading scorer, Zoe Brenden, suffered a twisted ankle during a routine pregame layup drill.
“I'm not going to take anything away from Crofton. Crofton's a very good team and we knew that coming in,” Pierce coach Darren Sindelar said. “But when you're down one starter and one of our senior leaders, that's adversity right there.”
Brenden's presence may have reduced the 34-point margin, but it would not have changed the outcome as Crofton's full-court pressure and unselfish play on offense was reminiscent of the Warrior teams that earned five state championships and a runner-up finish in the past seven years.
The Warriors shot 50% from the field (23 of 46), including 6 of 13 from 3-point range. Conversely, the Bluejays connected on 30% of their field goal tries (11 of 37), including 6 of 20 from behind the 19-foot 9-inch arc.
Crofton also dominated under the glass, outrebounding Pierce 37-15 and pulling down 11 offensive boards to the Bluejays' three.
“That's one of the things our young kids have got to learn; they can't jump with people, they've got to be physical right back,” Sindelar said. “So, hopefully we can take that from this game and we've got to be more physical if we want to compete with the Croftons.”
Crofton opened the game on a 10-2 run. Elyssa Tramp's 3-pointer had the Warriors on top by eight before the Jays' Kenzie Moeller drained back-to-back 3s to make it 10-8.
But five Crofton points — a Sprakel layup and Arens 3 — in the final 25 seconds of the first quarter had the maroon and white on top by seven heading into the second quarter.
The Warriors didn't waste any time taking command. Ryah Ostermeier made one of two free throws to increase the lead to 10 at 24-14 with 2:03 left in the half. That established a double-digit they would not relinquish.
Crofton led 32-14 at intermission. “We went into halftime tonight and I told the girls there were two things I was impressed at in the first half: assists and offensive rebounds,” Losing said.
The Warriors then scored the first 11 points of the third quarter. Arens assisted on an Alexis Folkers layup to make the score 43-14.
Later, Sprakel's driving layup put Crofton up 52-20 heading into the fourth.
A Folkers putback and Ostermeier layup in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter made the score 56-20. That's when Losing called timeout to pull his starters and allow the reserves to finish the game.
The Warriors created much of their offense by forcing 14 Bluejay turnovers.
“Obviously, we're a team that plays a pretty fast pace,” Losing said. “That leads to some turnovers, but if we can play a game with 12 or 13 turnovers and stay aggressive, we'll take that.”
Crofton committed 11 turnovers on Thursday.
Sprakel was one of four Warriors in double figures with 15. Tramp had 13 while Kaley Einrem and Ostermeier scored 11 each. Kenzie Moeller led the Bluejays with 11.
“I was happy with the way the kids worked and they continued to play and they didn't quit,” Sindelar said, “but it just wasn't our night. Crofton is better than us.”
Both teams made six 3-point shots. Tramp had four — one in each quarter.
The Warriors and Bluejays now turn their attention to the Mid-State Conference tournament, where both will be in action Monday in Crofton.
Sixth-seeded Pierce faces No. 3 Battle Creek at 6:15 p.m., followed by No. 2 Crofton versus No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
“We're working it one game at a time, offensively, defensively and we think we've got it,” Sprakel said.
Crofton 15 17 20 11 — 63
Pierce 8 6 6 9 — 29
CROFTON (15-3): Alexis Folkers 2-4 2-2 6; Jayden Jordan 0-2 0-1 0; Ella Wragge 2-6 0-0 4; Kaley Einrem 5-6 0-0 11; Allie Dahl 0-1 0-0 0; Elyssa Tramp 4-7 1-2 13; Alexis Arens 1-3 0-0 3; Ryah Ostermeier 3-7 5-5 11; Lacie Sprakel 6-10 3-3 15; Totals: 23-46 11-13 63.
PIERCE (7-8): Faith Lubischer 2-8 0-0 6; Gina Wragge 0-1 0-2 0; Payten Simmons 0-5 0-0 0; Kenzie Moeller 4-5 0-0 11; Morgan Moeller 2-11 0-1 5; Alexus Sindelar 2-2 0-0 4; Callie Arnold 0-1 0-0 0; Abby Meier 1-4 1-3 3; Totals: 11-37 1-6 29.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: Crofton 6 (Einrem, Tramp 4, Arens); Pierce 6 (Lubischer 2, K. Moeller 3, M. Moeller).