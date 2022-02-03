WAYNE – A healthy Jayden Jordan proved to be a difference maker for Class C No. 3-rated Crofton on Thursday.
The senior guard missed last week’s win over Pierce due to illness, but she put up a game-high 13 points in the rematch. That led the Warriors to a 43-31 win in the Mid-State Conference tournament semifinals at Wayne High School.
Crofton (18-2) advances to Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship game against No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, which handed the Warriors a 48-35 loss on Dec. 11. GACC scored the final 13 points of its semifinal to down Battle Creek 58-40.
Crofton is aiming for its fourth consecutive Mid-State title.
“It’s a really cool opportunity,” Jordan said. “We lost some really good seniors last year so I think if we can come through with our ability it would be pretty cool.
“Playing for a conference championship means a lot. It always had. It always will. I think it just shows these younger girls what our potential is and what they have to look forward to.”
Jordan had seven points in the first quarter as Pierce took an 11-9 lead. She added another basket in an 8-2 run in the second quarter that gave the Warriors the lead for good.
Pierce (15-6) closed back within a point early in the third quarter before Crofton scored six unanswered and steadily pulled away after that.
“We finally started finishing some shots around the hoop,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “I thought in the first half we got quite a few good looks that we weren’t able to finish. We got our hands on a few more passes in the second half and forced some fast-break situations and easy opportunities off of our defense.”
Jordan said the Warriors played their style of basketball, which paid off.
“I think we stuck to what we know we can do and put it all together,” she said. “We had good passes and good teamwork.”
Elly Piper scored six of her nine points in the third quarter to try to keep Pierce close, but the Bluejays shot 2-for-12 in the fourth and didn’t score for the first 5:37.
“I thought we just had a hard time scoring,” Pierce coach Darren Sindelar said. “They turned up the defensive intensity a little bit, but we had shots and they just didn’t fall tonight. We had some good looks from the perimeter that we’ve hit over the year that didn’t fall.
“If we get two of those to fall or get a couple of layups that we missed inside, it could have been a different ballgame.”
Ellie Trump added nine points and Caitlin Guenther had eight for the Warriors, who have won seven out of the past nine Mid-State tournaments.
“It’s something at Crofton over the years is definitely a goal and something these kids want to achieve,” Losing said. “I wouldn’t say they expect to do it, but I think it’s definitely a goal every year to continue to win games in the conference tournament and play for a conference championship.
“We’ll show up for two very good teams playing on Saturday and it’ll be an entertaining game.”
It’s the final Mid-State championship game for Losing, who is stepping down after this season. He has a 438-67 career record and has led the Warriors to nine state titles.
He doesn’t expect this conference championship game to feel any differently even knowing its his final one at Crofton.
“I try not to think about that stuff too much,” Losing said. “Realistically, it’s these kids’ team. I’m here to help them. But this whole basketball season is not about me. It’s about these seniors and the kids on this team and their goals. I’ll do my best to help them out, but my own personal stuff I try not to think about too much.”
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC defeated Battle Creek 58-13 on Jan. 18 but saw the second meeting a much different contest.
Battle Creek (10-10) led 11-10 after the first quarter and trailed 22-21 at the half and 40-34 after three quarters. GACC (19-1) was only up by five midway through the final period before pulling away down the stretch.
“We knocked some shots down and then I thought we did a better job getting back on the defensive end and taking away the drive,” Bluejays coach Jerry Stracke said. “The first time we played them was really deceiving because we knew they were 10 times better than they showed us. So we knew we were in for a battle this game.”
Sophia Hass led Guardian Angels with 17 points. Kelsy Steffen had 13 and Isabel Hass chipped in 10.
Paytyn Taake topped Battle Creek with 11 points.
“I think the girls battled,” Bravettes coach Kobe Lade said. “That was my message to them before the game – win or lose, if you can look your teammate in the eye and say I gave 100%, you can be happy with whatever the scoreboard says. I think in this game we were a lot more intense and ready to play a basketball game.
“We competed our butts off for three quarters. I’m not a big fan of moral victories, but if there are moral victories, that can be one.”
Battle Creek and Pierce face off in Saturday's 1:30 p.m. third-place game at Wayne.
Pierce 11 5 11 4 – 31
Crofton 9 10 18 6 – 43
PIERCE (15-6): Gina Wragge 0-7 0-0 0; Payten Simmons 1-10 2-2 4; Alexus Sindelar 1-5 0-0 2; Morgan Moeller 4-4 0-0 7; Elly Piper 4-6 1-5 9; Skylar Scholting 1-2 1-2 4; Jozy Piper 2-4 1-1 5; Claudia Riggert 0-0 0-0 0; Hadley Wragge 0-0 0-0 0; Aubrey Hanson 0-0 0-0 0; Soiyer Pfeiffer 0-1 0-0 0; Ava Knox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 5-10 31.
CROFTON (18-2): Alexis Folkers 1-5 2-2 4; Jayden Jordan 4-9 3-4 13; Ella Wragge 3-8 0-0 6; Caitlin Guenther 4-5 0-0 8; Ellie Tramp 2-8 3-4 9; Cassie Allen 0-1 0-0 0; Lexi Wiebelhaus 0-3 0-0 0; Sammie Allen 1-2 0-0 3; Hannah Schieffer 0-0 0-0 0; Vanessa Sprakel 0-0 0-0 0; Ashley Tramp 0-0 0-0 0; Brooklynn Fiscus 0-0 0-0 0; Blair Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 8-10 43.
Battle Creek 11 10 13 6 – 40
GACC 10 12 18 18 – 58
BATTLE CREEK (10-10): Lindsey Bolling 8; Addisyn Taake 4; Paytyn Taake 11; Madeline Oltmanns 1; Mya Zohner 7; Sami Wemhoff 8; Tylar Humphrey 1.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (19-1): Sophia Hass 17; Livia Hunke 8; Isabel Hass 10; Adyson Luebbert 2; Kassidy Kaup 8; Kelsy Steffen 13.