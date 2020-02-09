WAYNE -- A couple of lower seeded “upstarts” tried to steal Mid-State Conference titles in games played Saturday night at Wayne State College.
The Norfolk Catholic girls and Pierce boys--both No. 5-seeds who reached their respective championship games--each fell behind by double-digit margins, then made comeback attempts that ultimately fell short in losses to the 2020 conference champions.
Crofton’s girls squad responded to a Knights’ rally that cut a 13-point deficit to five early in the fourth quarter to secure a 45-30 win, and Wayne’s boys team saw an 18-point lead dwindle to six as the final period began before closing out the Bluejays 54-41 to earn the victory.
Interestingly, neither of the champions were top-seeded in the tournament. Crofton was seeded second in the girls division behind Guardian Angels Central Catholic, while Wayne was the three-seed behind top-seeded Battle Creek and second-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic in the boys half of the tournament--evidence of the competitive balance within the conference.
Defense was the theme of both finals and was evident in the opening period of the girls game as Crofton managed just a 5-2 first-period lead before the Warriors’ sophomore guard Jayden Jordan instigated an 11-0 run in the second quarter.
“The first three or four minutes of the game we had five or six really good looks that didn’t go in,” Knights coach Tim Kassmeier said. “Then, maybe we started thinking about it a little too much and they got some separation from us.”
After fellow-sophomore Alexis Folkers made two free throws to answer Hayden Wolf’s three-point play for the Knights, Jordan drained a 3, turned a steal into a free throw, then grabbed another steal and took it the length of the floor for a layup. Elissa Tramp capped the point spree with a transition 3 from the wing that allowed Crofton to take a 16-6 lead into the halftime break.
“Norfolk Catholic had a good game plan; they’re very physical inside, and one of their team strengths is definitely rebounding,” Warriors coach Aaron Losing said. “In the first quarter, if we just get a couple more of those three- or four-footers to go in maybe it would have helped, but they made us work for every basket we got.”
Kassmeier said it was a priority that the Knights get back quickly to hinder Crofton’s fastbreak, contest shots inside, and rebound well against the Warriors.
“Defensively, we only gave up 16 points in the first half,” he said. “Two or three of (those baskets) were offensive rebounds resulting in 3s or offensive rebounds resulting in ‘and-ones.’ When you only get six points, and they get six on two possessions that puts you in a hole. But we were right there; we just needed to make a couple more plays.”
Norfolk Catholic put together its best offensive production of the game by scoring 14 points in the third period, including an 8-2 string of points, to trail 27-20 and, after Hanna Neesen’s pullup jumper in the lane, the Knights had cut the deficit to 27-22. The fourth quarter, however, belonged to the Warriors.
Folkers jump-started Crofton with a 3 from the point, Lacey Sprakel and Alexis Arens both scored baskets in the lane, and Jordan got loose on a backdoor cut before Tramp sank her second 3 of the game to rebuild a 39-27 lead. Four free throws from Sprakel sandwiched another field goal from Tramp as the Warriors put the finishing touches on the 45-30 win.
“We tried to keep attacking; it was just a game where we had to execute in the half court,” Losing said. “At times we did that but didn’t make a lot of shots, and at times we hit some big shots--especially in the second half.”
Sprakel and Tramp paced Crofton’s offense with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Abby Miller’s 10 points topped Norfolk Catholic scorers.
After making just 1 of 10 field goal attempts in each of the first two quarters, Norfolk Catholic shot 50 percent (9 of 18) in the second half.
“We were real good defensively tonight; they had to earn everything they got,” Losing said. “Twenty or 25 of their 30 points were defended pretty well. That’s definitely something we want to continue the rest of the season; if we can be consistent on the defensive end we can win games even when it’s a little ragged on the offensive end.”
IN THE BOYS GAME, neither team led by more than three points until Shea Sweetland’s 3 from the point put Wayne up 22-17 and helped the Blue Devils to a 28-22 halftime lead, but the second half became a game of runs by each squad.
“We found something there in the second quarter,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “They were switching (man-to-man) and it was a matter of figuring out where they were switching to, and I thought the kids did a good job of executing that.”
Wayne used three 3s--one each by Sweetland, Tanner Walling, and Brandon Bartos--to outscore the Bluejays 13-1 to open the third quarter and establish a 41-23 lead.
“We attacked some mismatches we thought we could get by with dribble penetration. The kids just made plays, and against their defense it’s a tough task,” Sweetland said. “But we also really got it done on the defensive end of the floor first, which helped us offensively.”
But Pierce, using a 1-3-1 zone defensively, produced a 12-0 run of its own that included 10 points from Dawson Watts to trail 41-35 as the final period began.
The Blue Devils finally took control with just over two minutes remaining, outscoring Pierce 8-1 with four free throws from Walling, a basket by Cody Rogers, and another Walling field goal to turn a 46-40 advantage into a 54-41 victory.
Wayne made all 16 of its free throws during the game and shot 47 percent from the field (16 of 34), making 6 of 18 3-point tries. Sweetland’s 16 points led four Blue Devils in double-figures, with Tyrus Eischeid totaling 12 (all free throws), Walling 11, and Cody Rogers 10.
“In this type of tournament, where you’re playing two nights in a row, it’s important to get that balance,” Sweetland said. “Coaches in this conference are going to try to take away your first one or even two options, so you’ve got to find some other options. That’s how you win championships.”
“I also think our schedule prepared us for this,” he said. “We weren’t very cohesive early in the season as a unit, and it showed against really good teams, but the kids bought in on the defensive end and to our goal of ‘paint touches’ which gives us the inside-out shots we want.”
Watts, with 16 points, and Dalton Freeman, with 15, paced the Bluejays. Pierce made 10 of 17 free throws in the game, but made just 1 of 5 in the first half--missing all four during the second period.
Girls championship game
Norfolk Catholic 2 4 14 10 -- 30
Crofton 5 11 11 18 -- 45
Norfolk Catholic (14-6): Carly Marshall 1-4 0-0 2, Anna Neuhalfen 2-3 0-0 4, Hanna Neesen 3-12 0-0 6, Anna Kassmeier 1-4 0-0 2, Hayden Wolf 2-4 1-3 5, Abby Miller 2-7 6-11 10, Elly Piper 0-2 1-2 1, Jozy Piper 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 11-38 8-16 30.
Crofton (18-3): Alexis Folkers 2-4 2-2 7, Jayden Jordan 3-5 1-2 8, Ella Wragge 1-2 0-0 3, Kaley Einrem 1-10 0-0 3, Elyssa Tramp 4-9 0-0 10, Ashley Tramp 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis Arens 1-5 0-0 2, Ryah Ostermeyer 0-3 0-0 0, Laey Sprakel 4-10 4-4 12. Totals: 16-50 7-8 45.
Boys championship game
Pierce 15 7 11 8 -- 41
Wayne 13 15 13 13 -- 54
Pierce (12-7): Logan Moeller 0-1 0-0 0, David Dale 1-3 0-1 3, Gavin Larson 0-3 0-0 0, Dawson Watts 3-7 10-12 16, Chaden Roth 1-1 0-0 3, Carson Oestreich 2-5 0-0 4, Dalton Freeman 6-13 0-3 15, Carter Rohrich 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 13-36 10-17 41.
Wayne (16-6): Josh Lutt 1-3 0-0 2, Tanner Walling 3-5 4-4 11, Brandon Bartos 1-2 0-0 3, Cody Rogers 5-6 0-0 10, Tyrus Eischeid 0-3 12-12 12, Shea Sweetland 6-15 0-0 16. Totals: 16-34 16-16 54.