PIERCE – The No. 2 seeds, Crofton and Pierce, won the 2023 Mid-State Conference championships Saturday evening at Pierce High School, and both defeated top-seeded opponents in the process.
The Warriors earned a 49-39 come-from-behind win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in girls action before the Bluejays led Hartington Cedar Catholic all game long, winning 44-28 in the boys division.
Coach Maggie Moon, who guided 19-1 Crofton to the title in her first season as head coach, said the victory felt “really good.”
“The girls played great tonight,” Moon said. “They knew it was going to be a grind the entire game, and they showed their mental toughness by playing hard the entire game. So, yeah, it was fun.”
The Warriors also avenged their lone loss of the season–a 45-31 loss to GACC at home on December 10th.
The Warriors’ frame of mind was tested for most of three quarters as GACC broke an 8-8 tie early in the first quarter, then went on a 7-0 run to lead 15-8–and the Bluejays would hold the lead deep into the fourth.
In that final period, with GACC up 31-29, Ellie Tramp’s 3 from the wing provided Crofton with a 32-31 lead, and Allen followed with a pair of free throws to increase that advantage to 34-31.
The teams alternated scoring for the next 1 ½ minutes as Steffen scored again for GACC, Caitlin Guenther drained two free throws for the Warriors, and Reese Throener answered again for the Bluejays with a driving layup with 2:52 remaining to once again reduce Crofton’s lead to one.
But that’s when the Warriors took control.
With two minutes left in the contest, Crofton’s Allen drove the right baseline for an acrobatic layup, was fouled, and added the free throw.
The Warriors’ lead was now 39-35, and Crofton closed out the win at the free throw line by making 10 of 12 in the game’s final one minute, 20 seconds.
Allen’s 3-point play, along with a combined 6 of 6 made free throws by three different players, created a 9-0 run and 45-35 lead with under a minute left–and GACC would get no closer than seven, as four more Crofton free throws negated a 3 by Adyson Luebbert and a free throw from Isabel Hass–and completed a 20-point fourth-quarter burst–to secure the 49-39 win.
“In timeouts we talked about, once we take the lead, that’s when we don’t look back,” Moon said. “They were able to do that, and I’m just super proud of them.”
Crofton, which made 12 of 32 field goal attempts (37.5 %), finished the game having made 21 of 25 chances at the free throw line (84%).
“We’ve been telling the girls all year long that free throws make or break you,” Moon said. “They did a good job tonight of making their free throws, which I’m very proud of, because that’s something we work on every day in practice and we take a lot of pride in.”
Three of the Warriors were perfect at the charity stripe–Tramp and Guenther, both 4 of 4, and Jaida Allen (2 of 2). Lexi Wiebelhaus (6 of 8), Sammie Allen (4 of 5), and Cassie Allen (1 of 2) rounded out Crofton’s consistency at the free throw line. Guenther joined Sammie Allen in double-figures with 10 points.
The “grind” began almost immediately for the Warriors when, after three lead exchanges and two tie-scores in the first three minutes, GACC broke away from an 8-8 tie with a 7-0 run that ended when Crofton’s Sammie Allen drained her third 3-point shot, cutting the Bluejays’ lead to 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Crofton was able to close the gap to just one point twice during the second period, but back-to-back baskets by Kelsy Steffen ended the half with GACC up 25-20.
Scoring by both teams slowed as possessions became increasingly important during the third quarter.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic scored just four points in the third, making 2 of 7 field goal tries, while the Warriors cut into the deficit with three made baskets and 3 of 4 free throws to trail 29-27 entering the game’s final period.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s offense, which had been effective during the first half, led primarily by Reese Throener’s 9 points and Steffen’s 8, found scoring to be more difficult in the second half against Crofton’s stingy man-to-man defense.
“Guardian Angels is a great team,” Moon said. “You could tell in the first half that they’ve got a lot of offensive talent on that team.”
Throener finished the game with 13 team-leading points, while Steffen totaled 12.
THE BOYS GAME was the season’s rubber-match between Pierce (17-2) and Hartington Cedar Catholic (15-4)--dating back to games two weeks apart, including a Pierce 59-39 win on December 29th and an HCC 42-31 victory on January 13th.
This time around, the Bluejays began the game with a barrage of first-period 3-pointers–three by Abram Scholting, including back-to-back 3s from the corners to open the game, and two more by Ben Brahmer.
The seniors accounted for all of Pierce’s points in that first quarter (Scholting 9 and Brahmer 8), and each would add another triple in the second period that helped turn a 17-3 lead into a 27-12 halftime advantage.
Meanwhile, the Bluejays’ traditionally-tough man-to-man defense limited Cedar Catholic’s offense to 4 of 13 success from the field–and maintained that effort throughout the remainder of the game, as the Trojans added just 6 more field goals in 24 tries.
Cedar Catholic scored the opening basket of the second half, a drive by Andrew Jones, then managed a single free throw until Carson Arens and Grant Arens added field goals with two minutes left in the third.
By then Pierce’s lead had reached 38-19 and may have grown in the fourth quarter had the Bluejays made a better percentage of free throws.
Scholting, for example, made 5 of 11 shots from the field–4 of 6 from the 3-point line–but made just 2 of 6 charity tosses in the fourth quarter, including two missed front-ends of bonus opportunities.
“People forget that these kids play three games in four days,” Bluejays coach Mike Emory said. “It’s just tough, and Abram and Ben play 32 minutes every night. But it was a great team effort tonight. A lot of our kids stepped up and made plays.”
Brahmer and Deon Watts also made 1 of 2 each in the final eight minutes to contribute to the Bluejays’ 4 of 10 effort in the quarter, although Cedar Catholic was unable to take advantage and would draw no closer than 42-27 before Pierce wrapped up its 44-28 championship win.
“The last time we won a title was four years ago. We were runner-up two years ago,” Emory said. “So this one feels good. I’ve got to give our kids credit. They came ready to play.”
“We shot the ball extremely well, and when the ball goes in the basket it’s a lot easier game,” he said. “But, as usual, our defense was very very solid. (Cedar Catholic) is a good basketball team. The kids just buy in–they play together, and that’s the key to our defense. I also thought all of our kids rebounded well.”
Brahmer’s 18 points, along with Scholting’s 17, led all scorers, while Jones was the only Cedar Catholic player to reach double-figures with 10 points.
“They gave us big-time fits in our loss at their place. They held us down in the low-30s,” Emory said. “So we’re pretty happy with 44 (points).”
Girls game
Crofton 11 9 9 20 – 49
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 15 10 4 10 – 39
Crofton (19-1): Cassie Allen 2-7 1-2 5, Sammie Allen 5-9 4-5 17, Lexi Wiebelhaus 1-3 6-8 8, Jaida Allen 0-2 2-2 2, Jenna Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Caitlin Guenther 3-5 4-4 10, Ellie Tramp 1-6 4-4 7. Totals: 12-32 21-25 49.
GACC (17-2): Isabel Hass 1-6 1-2 3, Izzy Kreikemeier 0-0 2-2 2, Adyson Luebbert 1-5 0-2 3, Jocelynn Skoda 2-3 0-0 4, Reese Throener 6-11 1-2 13, Leah Jansen 1-1 0-0 2, Brynn Baumert 0-4 0-0 0, Kelsy Steffen 6-13 0-0 12. Totals: 17-43 4-8 39.
Boys game
Pierce 17 10 11 6 – 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 3 9 7 9 – 28
PIERCE (17-2): Jackson Wachholtz 1-3 0-0 2, Colby Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Brahmer 6-13 3-4 18, Deon Watts 1-1 5-7 7, Abram Scholting 5-11 3-8 17. Totals: 13-29 11-19 44.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (15-4): Andrew Jones 4-10 2-4 10, Tyan Bailer 2-8 0-0 4, Grant Arens 1-4 3-4 5, Carson Arens 2-4 0-2 4, Nolan Becker 0-4 0-0 0, Jaxson Bernecker 1-8 2-2 4, Isaac Kuehn 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 10-37 8-14 28.