Crofton downs Knights in C2 consolations

LINCOLN – Crofton was, well, Crofton here in the C2 consolation game as the Warriors came out ready to play on their way to a rather convincing, 58-40 win over Oakland-Craig here at Lincoln East High School Saturday afternoon.
Although both teams would have rather been playing Saturday some 60 blocks west of here at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the teams made the most of it for themselves, their families and fans.
For the Warriors, who lost a heartbreaking 62-60 semifinals game to eventual state champion Hastings St. Cecilia, and the Knights, who lost only their second game of the year less than 24 hours before this 1 p.m. game, refocusing was the key.
“We told the girls after we got done discussing last night’s game it was time to refocus,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “We stressed the importance to come out here today with a focus and a purpose – we needed to show up and play.”
The common theme for the teams in Lincoln over the weekend was family and team.
The Warriors bolted to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 35-17 at the half.
Crofton was leading 22-8 early in the second before, the Knights started making some progress.
The teams traded baskets before Crofton bumped the lead to 28-10 with a couple of free throws from Jayden Jordan and a bucket from Lacey Sprakel inside causing O-C coach Joe Anderson to call a timeout with 2:41 remaining in the half.
After a Knight free throw, an inside out three by Ryah Ostermeyer pushed the lead to 20 for the Warriors.
O-C standout, Kennedy Benne took control of her team to attempt to get them back in the contest.
Benne was fouled and converted two free throws with 1:46 left in the half then drove to the paint and scored.
She stole the ball and hit Chaney Nelson racing to the basket to make it 31-17.
The Knights got a stop on Crofton’s next possession but an empty trip to the foul line halted some of the momentum.
Alexis Folkers found Ella Wragge inside with 40 seconds left before intermission then hit a pair of free throws with 19.5 left to send her team to the locker room with a 35-17 lead.
The teams were relatively even through the third the Knights gaining a basket to the lead, but the Warriors got the two points back in the final eight minutes.
“We just told our team to come out and play with the passion they have for playing the game and playing for each other,” Losing said. “Play for our seniors – our goal was to get it done today and I think we did.”
O-C 8 9 11 12 – 40
C 20 15 9 14 – 58
OAKLAND-CRAIG (26-3): Chaney Nelson 3 1-4 7; Kennedy Benne 2 5-8 9; Sydney Guzinski 3 0-1 8; Mya Guzinski 0 0-1 0; Sadie Nelson 1 1-2 4; Makenna Pearson 1 3-4 5; Jeannina Blahak 2 3-3 7.
CROFTON (25-4): Alexis Folkers 0 7-11 7; Jayden Jordan 2 0-0 4; Ella Wragge 3 4-7 10; Kaley Einrem 1 0-2 2; Ashley Tramp 2 2-2 7; Alexis Arens 3 2-2 9; Ryah Ostermeyer 2 3-6 8; Lacey Sprakel 4 3-4 11.