With a mostly young roster that hoped to continue to get better as the season went along as it gained experience, Crofton is now 2-0 after a 16-2 road upset win at Bloomfield.
Coach Tom Allen said Bloomfield is the real deal, but his team stepped up to get the victory.
“Our defense really stepped up,” Allen said. “Things just went our way. Hats off to our defense. They did a good job.
“Whenever you beat a team like Bloomfield, you are going to get some attention. That team is phenomenal. I will be shocked if they are not in the state championship. They are just that good. We played well.”
Crofton held Bloomfield’s Wiley Ziegler to 3 rushing yards and 14 reception yards.
“We knew he (is a) tremendous athlete — all-state type kid, of course,” Allen said. “We knew that we had to contain him to win the game, and we did the best we could. It worked out. He is just a phenomenal athlete. It’s just things went our direction. We were able to contain him, and basically that is why we won the game.”
After Bloomfield scored 70 points in its season opener, the Warriors held the Bees to just two points from a safety in the second quarter.
After the safety, Bloomfield had a chance to score a touchdown inside the red zone, but Crofton was able to get an interception.
“For us to limit them to no touchdowns, it is quite a feat,” Allen said. “(I’m) just really proud of how our kids played and stepped up. We did not do that week 1 against a good Summerland team. We challenged our kids a little bit, especially some of our older kids, and they rose to the challenge. And they ended up scoreless basically without that safety.”
One player who has really stepped for Crofton so far this season is sophomore wide receiver Jace Panning. He had five receptions for 84 yards with two touchdowns in week 1. Allen said he had not seen Panning’s type of speed and big play potential in the program in a long time.
Allen said that with a young team — half the roster are freshmen — ups and downs can come, and it is just about getting better each week.
“We feel fabulous,” Allen said. “With our kids, we have to get better, and I thought we did. That is what is important. It was a phenomenal win. (We are) very excited and very happy, but in the end, we have a ton of young kids playing in a lot of positions.”
The Warriors have a challenging road matchup again this week against Neligh-Oakdale.
“That is going to be a tough game for us,” Allen said. “We’ve got to improve next week. That is just our goal every week.
“This win was real important, but the next win is just as important as the last one. We celebrated this win all weekend, and (on Tuesday) we get back after it and get ready for a really good football team on Friday night.”
RATINGS
Ainsworth, Stanton and Boone Central all had significant wins in which each was comfortable throughout the fourth quarter to remain undefeated to remain at the top spot. Ainsworth had a notable 66-0 shutout, Boone Central had a statement victory with a 42-7 win over Aurora and Stanton scored 62 points in a 28-point win. Some adjustments were made to D2 and D1.
CLASS D2
After an impressive opening win on the road against Neligh-Oakdale, Howells-Dodge took care of business as it was supposed to in a 54-20 win over now 0-2 Fullerton. The Jaguars showed offensive balance as after sophomore running back Hunter Luther had the big game in week 1. This time, it was senior running back Lane Belina who had the big game, rushing for 242 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns.
Wynot remains undefeated after a 14-6 win over Humphrey St. Francis. Wynot began the season in the preseason rankings, and a 2-0 start keeps the Blue Devils at the No. 3 spot as Ainsworth and Howells-Dodge also remained undefeated.
Niobrara/Verdigre is 2-0 after a 26-12 win over Creighton. The Cougars’ first win, 28-14, came over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which is now 0-2, but it did just give Creighton its first loss of the season. It will be seen how good the Cougars are as the season continues.
Bloomfield was just upset on its home turf against Crofton, which has shown in its first two games that it is a solid, young team. Nevertheless, despite the loss to Crofton, the Bees are still a top team in the state. The Bees still should be in the rankings, but the loss did drop them to No. 5.
CLASS D1
After taking care of business on the road in week 1 against Wakefield, Plainview did the same thing at Hartington-Newcastle, winning 42-6. The Pirates scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters.
Neligh-Oakdale bounced back after its week 1 loss to Howells-Dodge and defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic 40-24 on the road. After struggling in passing the ball in week 1, senior quarterback Bryson Gadeken threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns despite three interceptions. He also rushed for 94 yards. Senior wide receiver Chase Furstenau caught all four of the touchdowns.
Crofton is 2-0 after raising eyebrows across the region in its road win at Bloomfield. It will be seen how long Crofton can keep its undefeated season alive, especially with a road game at Neligh-Oakdale this week.
Clarkson/Leigh had a bounce back win over Pender, 36-29. Pender is now 0-2, and it might not have been a super impressive win for Clarkson/Leigh. But the offense thrived in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points for the win.
CLASS C
Norfolk Catholic again defended its home field against Ord, which was 1-0 entering the game, as it pulled away in the second half just as it did in week 1. It was a 14-14 game at halftime, and the Knights scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to win. We will see how Norfolk Catholic does on the road the next two weeks, but the first two games at home went pretty much exactly how the Knights wanted.
Battle Creek succeeded in its home opener with a 47-0 win over David City. The Braves were big favorites heading into the game, and they lived up to it. Trent Uhlir scored two touchdowns on 47 rushing yards on just two carries. Battle Creek has done what it should have in the first two weeks, winning by large margins.
After a disappointing road loss for Pierce in the opener against Wahoo, it outscored Columbus Scotus 14-6 in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 28-20 home win. Senior running back Keenan Valverde led the way offensively, rushing for 300 yards on 30 carries and four touchdowns. In the week 1 loss, Valverde had only 67 rushing yards on nine carries. If the Bluejays can continue to get Valverde heavily involved in offense, odds are probably in their favor to start a winning streak.
Oakland-Craig bounced back from its tough road loss to Norfolk Catholic and edged Fort Calhoun 22-20 on the road. The Knights scored all their points in the first half, and their defense was able to hold the Pioneers to just six points in the second half to hold on for the win. Oakland-Craig got its three touchdowns on the ground from running backs.