Crofton breezes by Centennial

LINCOLN — Perennial power Crofton flexed its muscle and state tournament experience with a surprisingly easy 62-37 win over Centennial in the opening round of the Class C2 bracket of the girls state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.

"These kids looked motivated today," Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. "I saw a lot of good things out of them, lots of good energy, pretty good focus, and we made some tough shots at times."

Crofton scored the game's first six points with 3s from Alexis Folkers and Kaley Einrem and then stretched the lead by getting the ball into the low post against the 2-3 zone.

Senior center Lacey Sprakel scored a bucket and went 5 for 5 from the free throw line in the period's final two minutes to lead the Warriors to a 16-7 advantage after eight minutes.

"If they were doubling me, I was passing it out; my teammates were talking to me, and I was just doing what I could," Sprakel said.

The two teams traded baskets early in the second quarter before Crofton went on a 10-2 run. Sprakel's spinning layup put the Warriors on top 30-13.

"I thought we did a nice job of forcing a bad shot," Centennial coach Jake Polk said, "but we gave up too many second-chance points in the first half."

The Broncos came out hot in the second half. Katie Hirschfeld scored back-to-back buckets to make it 30-18. But the Warriors responded with a 13-4 run, with most of the points coming off steals and layups as the result of their full-court pressure defense.

"We can play in the half court, but if we can keep the game going back and forth, that's kind of to our advantage against darn near anybody we're going to play," Losing said.

The Warriors led 47-24 after three quarters and sealed the victory with multiple transition hoops early in the fourth quarter on the way to a 62-37 victory.

"Coach said, 'It wasn't our best game, we have a lot of things to improve on, but the best is yet to come,’ ” Sprakel said.

Hirschfeld led Centennial with 13 points while teammate Jaci Opfer added eight. The Broncos ended their season with a record of 23-3.

Meanwhile, Folkers and Sprakel poured in 15 points apiece for Crofton, which improved to 24-3. The Warriors will face the winner of the Bridgeport-Nebraska City Lourdes game on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I like what our kids brought to the table today," Losing said. "Hopefully they can bring that same kind of passion and energy tomorrow."

Girls Class C2 first round

Centennial 7 7 10 13 — 37

Crofton 16 14 17 15 — 62

CENTENNIAL (23-3): Kate Hirschfeld 5 3-5 13; Kierra Green 3 0-1 7; Jaci Opfer 3 1-2 8; Hallie Kinnett 0 0-2 0; Kiley Rathjen 0 0-2 0; Asia Nisly 1 0-0 3; Jaycee Stuhr 2 0-0 4; Kailey Ziegler 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 4-13 37.

CROFTON (24-3): Alexis Folkers 4 4-4 15; Jayden Jordan 3 1-4 7; Ella Wragge 5 1-4 12; Kaley Einrem 2 0-0 5; Allie Dahl 3 0-0 6; Caitlin Guenther 0 2-2 2; Lacey Sprakel 5 5-5 15. Totals 22 13-19 62.

Tags

In other news

Bergan knocks down free throws on way to semifinal

LINCOLN — The No. 4 Archbishop Bergan girls found themselves at the free-throw line often and took advantage of those free opportunities. The Lady Knights shot nearly 77% from the line which helped lead them to a 50-42 victory over No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the opening round of t…

+6
Crofton breezes by Centennial

Crofton breezes by Centennial

LINCOLN — Perennial power Crofton flexed its muscle and state tournament experience with a surprisingly easy 62-37 win over Centennial in the opening round of the Class C2 bracket of the girls state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.

Flyers ground Jets in Class D2 first-round game

Flyers ground Jets in Class D2 first-round game

LINCOLN — Hitting on all cylinders never proved to be so true as the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers used pressure defense, a sharing offense and dominant rebounding to turn back Sterling 73-41 in the opening round of the Nebraska D2 Girls State Basketball Tournament here at Lincoln North Star H…

Court list for March 3, 2021

Court list for March 3, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Hawks softball team seeking to redefine itself vs. adversity

Hawks softball team seeking to redefine itself vs. adversity

The Northeast Community College softball team saw its season end last year just 10 games into the schedule, just when Hawks coach Iris Woodhead believed she was seeing evidence that her team was displaying improvement in its accountability and competitiveness.

Plenty of road trips in the future

Plenty of road trips in the future

I just finished reading “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway with my high school juniors, and I desperately want to drive to Key West, Florida, to visit the home where he spent about 12 years of his life. His home is now a museum that gets many visitors, and I’d like to be one of them.

Nothing like the sound of an old typewriter at work

Nothing like the sound of an old typewriter at work

I have a weakness for old typewriters. Our son called me from his workplace last week and said they were throwing out some 1990 vintage typewriters and would I be interested in owning any of them. I thought of these faithful office machines that had hammered out so many words and ideas (OK, …

Six area teams to battle in C1, C2

Six area teams to battle in C1, C2

Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s top two Class C schools are among the favorites to bring home state-championship hardware from the 2021 girls state tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday at venues across Lincoln.