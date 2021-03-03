Crofton breezes by Centennial

LINCOLN — Perennial power Crofton flexed its muscle and state tournament experience with a surprisingly easy 62-37 win over Centennial in the opening round of the Class C2 bracket of the girls state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
"These kids looked motivated today," Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. "I saw a lot of good things out of them, lots of good energy, pretty good focus, and we made some tough shots at times."
Crofton scored the game's first six points with 3s from Alexis Folkers and Kaley Einrem and then stretched the lead by getting the ball into the low post against the 2-3 zone.
Senior center Lacey Sprakel scored a bucket and went 5 for 5 from the free throw line in the period's final two minutes to lead the Warriors to a 16-7 advantage after eight minutes.
"If they were doubling me, I was passing it out; my teammates were talking to me, and I was just doing what I could," Sprakel said.
The two teams traded baskets early in the second quarter before Crofton went on a 10-2 run. Sprakel's spinning layup put the Warriors on top 30-13.
"I thought we did a nice job of forcing a bad shot," Centennial coach Jake Polk said, "but we gave up too many second-chance points in the first half."
The Broncos came out hot in the second half. Katie Hirschfeld scored back-to-back buckets to make it 30-18. But the Warriors responded with a 13-4 run, with most of the points coming off steals and layups as the result of their full-court pressure defense.
"We can play in the half court, but if we can keep the game going back and forth, that's kind of to our advantage against darn near anybody we're going to play," Losing said.
The Warriors led 47-24 after three quarters and sealed the victory with multiple transition hoops early in the fourth quarter on the way to a 62-37 victory.
"Coach said, 'It wasn't our best game, we have a lot of things to improve on, but the best is yet to come,’ ” Sprakel said.
Hirschfeld led Centennial with 13 points while teammate Jaci Opfer added eight. The Broncos ended their season with a record of 23-3.
Meanwhile, Folkers and Sprakel poured in 15 points apiece for Crofton, which improved to 24-3. The Warriors will face the winner of the Bridgeport-Nebraska City Lourdes game on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I like what our kids brought to the table today," Losing said. "Hopefully they can bring that same kind of passion and energy tomorrow."
Girls Class C2 first round
Centennial 7 7 10 13 — 37
Crofton 16 14 17 15 — 62
CENTENNIAL (23-3): Kate Hirschfeld 5 3-5 13; Kierra Green 3 0-1 7; Jaci Opfer 3 1-2 8; Hallie Kinnett 0 0-2 0; Kiley Rathjen 0 0-2 0; Asia Nisly 1 0-0 3; Jaycee Stuhr 2 0-0 4; Kailey Ziegler 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 4-13 37.
CROFTON (24-3): Alexis Folkers 4 4-4 15; Jayden Jordan 3 1-4 7; Ella Wragge 5 1-4 12; Kaley Einrem 2 0-0 5; Allie Dahl 3 0-0 6; Caitlin Guenther 0 2-2 2; Lacey Sprakel 5 5-5 15. Totals 22 13-19 62.