Crofton and Ponca win LCC Bear Invite titles

LAUREL - Laurel-Concord-Coleridge hosted its annual LCC Bear Invitational here today at Haskell Field and came away with a runner-up position in the boys' team race and fifth-place on the girls' ledger.
Crofton won the girls' title with 122 points while Ponca reigned over the boys' proceedings with 134.50 points.
Ponca was second in the girls' race while the hosts earned runner-up in the boys' segment of the day.
"We are very happy with where the boys and girls are at right now, but understand we must keep improving on conditioning on the track and techiques in the field events," Ponca coach Troy Evans said. "We have some important meets coming up with the (Norfolk Classic) classic, conference and districts that the kids understand we must perform at our best."
Evans thinks his teams have the overall balance to have a successful run as the season hits the final stretch.
"With the mix of runners and field event athletes we have and the way we've been performing we hope to be very competitive as we reach the final stretch of this crazy season," he said.
In the girls' race, Crofton edged Ponca and Pender with a huge boost from Rylie and Jordyn Arens.
Jordyn took the title in the 1,600 and 3,200 while Riley won the 800.
Riley also ran legs in the Warrior's 1,600 relay team and the 3,200 squad which placed second and third respectively.
Crofton also earned 10 points from Ellie Tramp in the 100-meter hurdles, Addyson Ostermeyer in the pole vault, Caitlin Guenther in the triple jump and the 400-meter relay team, capping off a 28-point afternoon for the Warrior quartets.
The Pendragons had a couple of firsts from Maya Dolliver in the 100 and 200 as they posted 101 team-points.
Ponca's Julien Buckles won the 400 to go with a win in the 1,600 relay but the Indians scattered points in almost every event to come close to Crofton, but not in front of the Warriors.
The hosts got a couple of firsts from Tali Erwin in the high jump and Berniece McCorkindale in the shot while Tri County Northeast earned wins from Bre Millard in the 300 hurdles and Kiya Tormez in the long jump.
The Indians won the boys' title but not without a push from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Ethan Eifert won the 400 for Ponca and Dalton Lamprecht won the 800 and Brody Taylor took both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Michael Hamilton won the throwing events and the Indians won two of the three relays.
"We had a lot of success in a lot of different events," Evans said. "We have a lot of versatile athletes and they work at it."
The Bears got 30 points from Dan Puppe.
Puppe swept the hurdles with a 14.70 seconds showing in the 110-meter high hurdles and clocked 44.53 second in the 300 hurdles.
For good measure, he took the title in the pole vault, clearing 12-feet.
"Everyone else was out, so I went for the school record after I cleared 12," Puppe said. "It was pretty windy and I tried a different pole."
Not bad, considering Puppe didn't take up the event until last season as a junior.
"I tried it thinking I had the physical skills - I've got some speed and I'm fairly strong for my size, but my form isn't the best," he said. "I wished I would have been doing it all along, hard telling how high I could be going."
Puppe spent the first three years as a Bear watching the backside of his brother, Deagan in the hurdle races and he's spending his final campaign on the Haskell Field track chasing Deagan's records.
"I really miss him out here," Dan said. "He helped me so much - it was really strange in that first meet without him there - but I'm winning a lot more races."
Puppe ran a leg in the LCC 400-meter relay team which placed first along with Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts and Carter Kvols to have a hand in 40 team points.
Pender's Brosy Krusemark swept the sprints, breaking 11 seconds in the 100 with a 10.88 seconds and winning the 200.
"I wanted to break 11 seconds this year and I finally did," he said. "It felt really good."
He doesn't have to look too far for advice, his dad, Dusty Krusemark is the Pendragon's head coach who starred at Emerson-Hubbard High School and was a track All-American for Doane.
"He always gives me grief that he's faster than I am," Dusty Krusemark said. "To be honest, he is, but I'm not going to tell him that."
"I like having my dad as the coach," Brody said. "He knows what he's talking about and he cares about us all - he's a pretty good guy."
LCC INVITATIONAL
Girls Team Results
1. Crofton 122; 2. Ponca 112; 3. Pender 101; 4. Tri County Northeast 80; 5. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 43; 6. Winside 37; 7. Randolph 18; 8. Crofton JV 8; 9. Pender JV 2.
Girls Individual Results
100: 1. Maya Dolliver (PEN) 13.05; 2. Kiya Tormez (TCNE) 13.06. 200: Dolliver (PEN) 27.36; 2. Tormez (TCNE) 27.47. 400: Julien Buckles (PON) 1:04.82; 2. Olivia Taylor (PON) 1:06.03. 800: 1. Rylie Arens (CRO) 2:37.69; 2. Hadley Walsh (PEN) 2:41.03. 1,600: 1. Jordyn Arens (CRO) 5:30.44; 2. Walsh (PEN) 5:42.91. 3,200: J. Arens (CRO) 12:22.74; 2. Ellesyn Hrouda (PON) 12:37.79. 100H: 1. Ellie Tramp (CRO) 16.34; 2. Nicole Haselhorst (RAN) 18.01. 300H: 1. Bre Millard (TCNE) 52.69; 2. Shantel Miller (TCNE) 54.62.
400 Relay: 1. Crofton (Jacee Anthony, Jordan Blair, Caitlin Guenther, Tramp) 53.08; 2. Tri County Northeast (Miller, Millard, Micaeli Tormez, K. Tormez) 53.95. 1,600 Relay: 1. Ponca (Abbie Hrouda, Antonia Stevens, Taylor, Buckles) 4:25.25; 2. Crofton (Kaylee Mauch, Elizabeth Wortmann, R. Arens, Tramp) 4:29.81. 3,200 Relay: Crofton (Mauch, Sophia Wortmann, R. Arens, E. Wortmann) 10:48.46; 2. Pender (Walsh, Clara Finkral, Paige Schuster, Mady Dolliver) 11:04.80. HJ: 1. Tali Erwin (LCC) 5-0; 2. Gracen Evans (PON) 4-10. PV: 1. Addyson Ostermeyer (CRO) 9-0; 2. Anthony (CRO) 8-0. LJ: 1. K. Tormez (TCNE) 15-10; 2. Allie Rutar (PEN) 14-04. TJ: 1. Guenther (CRO) 33-02; 2. Cora Jackson (PON) 32-10. SP: 1. Berniece McCorkindale (LCC) 35-08; 2. Aubrey Russell (WIN) 34-00. DIS: Russell (WIN) 121-03; 2. Jillian Lawyer (PON) 103-05.
Boys Team Results
1. Ponca 134.5; 2. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 119; 3. Crofton 75.5; 4. Tri County Northeast 73; 5. Winside 47; 6. Pender 37; 7. Lutheran High Northeast 14; 8. Randolph 11; 9. Crofton JV 5.
Boys Individual Results
100: 1. Brody Krusemark (PEN) 10.88; 2. Ethan Eifert (PON) 11,45; 200: 1. Krusemark (PEN) 22.39; Eifert (PON) 23.34. 400: 1. Eifert (PON) 54.32; 2. Kaden Hunt (WIN) 55.01. 800: 1. Dalton Lamprecht (PON) 2:10.36; 2. Carter Kvols (LCC) 2:14.70. 1,600: 1. Brody Taylor (PON) 4:47.48; 2. Gannon Walsh (PEN) 5:05.25. 3,200: 1. Taylor (PON) 10:43.69; 2. Walsh (PEN) 11:07.46. 110H: 1. Dan Puppe (LCC) 14.70; 2. Hudson Morgan (TCNE) 17.56. 300H: 1. Puppe (LCC) 44.53; 2. Bryan Isom (TCNE) 46.56.
400 Relay: 1. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Puppe, Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts, Kvols) 46.83; 2. Crofton (Wesley Lucht, Sam Pinkelman, Jace Foxhoven, William Steffen) 48.73. 1,600 Relay: 1. Ponca (Eifert, Lamprecht, Jaden Kay, Trystan Bevelhymer) 3:48.67; 2. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Roberts, Eli Haisch, Caleb Erwin, Benson) 3:51.71. 3,200 Relay: 1. Ponca (Lamprecht, Kay, Bevelhymer, Taylor) 9:22.76; 2. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Landen Leonard, Andrew Sohler, Tyler Olson, Carter Korth) 9:38.31. HJ: 1. Hunt (WIN) 6-01; 2. Benson (LCC) 5-10. PV: 1. Puppe (LCC) 12-0; 2. Pinkelman (CRO) 9-06. LJ: 1. Jace Panning (CRO) 19-06; 2. Gavin Feddern (LHNE) 19-04. TJ: 1. Foxhoven (CRO) 39-01; 2. Lamprecht (PON) 38-09. SP: 1. Michael Hamilton (PON) 47-03; 2. Zach Luze (PON) 40-10. DIS: 1. Hamilton (PON) 138-01; 2. Josh Storovich (WIN) 122-04.