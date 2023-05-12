HARTINGTON - Mother Nature could not stay away and forced a brief hiatus to the C-4 District Track Meet here at the Hartington Community Athletic Complex, but when action resumed, the Cedar Catholic boys and the Crofton girls won titles in the team races.
The Warriors outlasted Cedar Catholic in the girls' race 103-92 while the Trojans got by Ponca 119.33-85 to grab the hardware for the boys.
Jordan Metzler from Wakefield and Jordyn Arens of Crofton made some noise on the track for the Warriors and Trojans.
Arens swept the distance races, taking a title in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 then ran another 800 meters with a leg in the Warrior 4X800 squad along with Rylie, Arens, Kaylee Mauch and Sophia Wortmann to place second in that event to Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Metzler was second to Arens in the 800 in only her third time running the event in a meet and also won the 400, edging out Cedar Catholic star, Laney Kathol at the tape 59.05 seconds to 59.94 seconds in what was probably the race of the day.
"I love running against Laney," Metzler said. "You get in a race like that against great competition and you just kind of find another gear - it's a great feeling to prove to yourself you can do it. That was a lot of fun."
And by the way, she also made room for a 100 in Omaha, placing second to Kiya Tornez of Tri County Northeast in that event.
Kiya Tornez from Tri County Northeast ran a 12.89 second-final to Metzler's 12.91.
Tri County Northeast is a cooperative effort made up of athletes from Emerson-Hubbard and Allen High School.
"I just went out and ran as fast as I could," Tornez said. "It's pretty cool to get to go to state - it was really fun to win."
Tornez will be making her first trip to Omaha in her first attempt to grab a ticket as a freshman.
She placed second to Maya Dolliver of Pender in the 200 to add that to her "to-do" list next week and won a gold in the long jump after 16-feet-6-inches.
Crofton's Ellie Tramp won both of the hurdle races over Tali Erwin from Luarel-Concord-Coleridge in the 100-meter hurdles and Bre Millard of TCNE in the 300's.
Cedar Catholic won all three relays with Faith Christensen, Grace and Sophia Reifenrath and Lauren Bernecker circling the track once in 52.12 seconds; Christensen, Grace Reifenrath, Bernecker and Kathol going four laps in 4:09.90 and Bernecker, Ava Noecker, Grace Reifenrath and Kathol going 3,200 meters in 10:07.00 to qualify.
Caitlin Guenther won the triple jump to add to the Warrior's total and also placed fourth in the discus.
"I just try to stay focused in practice and try to get better each jump or each throw or each race," Guenther said. "I have tried to practice with more 'intent' - I can't wait to get down there and compete."
Tori Walker of Homer won the high jump, Addyson Ostermeyer of Crofton won the pole vault and Cedar Catholic's Lexi Eickhoff won the shot with a best of 37-04.50 edging out LCC's Berniece McCorkindale by a little over nine inches.
Makenna Decker from Wakefield made the most of her final event of the day after what she considered a disappointing showing in the shot.
Decker gathered herself in the discus and beat her personal best by over 10 feet to win a trip to Omaha with a toss of 134-07.
Carson Noecker paced the Trojans to their title with his normal run through the distance races and also anchoring the Cedar Catholic 4X800 team of Carson Arens, Nolan Becker and Matthew Loecker.
Arens, who also qualified with a win in the 800 where he broke two minutes (1:59.28), likes the team element of the relay.
"It feels really good to qualify with your teammates, there's a bond there," Arens said. "There are a lot of talented people here and that makes it fun - you just don't want to let your teammates down. We're in this together."
If Noecker showed the way on the track, Jackson Bernecker showed the way in the throws winning the shot with a heave of 49-06.50 and the discus with a hurl of 162-02.
Brody Krusemark from Pender won the 100 and 200, while Ponca's Ethan Eifert won the 400 after watching Krusemark's backside in the 100 and 200.
"I was really kind of surprised I broke through in the 400," Eifert said. "I knew Brody was going to be tough to beat in the sprints, so I'm glad I came through - now I need to go down there and try to win some medals.
LCC's Dan Puppe won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.82 seconds and also won the pole vault after getting up and over 12-feet-9-inches...with a borrowed pole.
"Earlier this season we were jumping somewhere and I was about as high as I was going to get with the pole I was using," Puppe said. "The Crofton coaches said they had a pole they weren't using and I could try it out if I wanted to - I did and I'm still using it, that is very cool of them to let me do that."
Puppe not only qualified for Omaha in the event, he broke is own school record in the process after setting the mark earlier this season.
A freshman from Wakefield, Cael Johnson, won the 300 hurdles while his older brother Cade won the triple jump with a leap of 42-09.
Trevor Sejnoha of Crofton out-jumped Cole Rosener of Hartington-Newcastle 20-05 to 19-10.25 to win the long jump.
C-4 DISTRICT MEET
Girls Team Results:
1. Crofton 103; 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic 92; 3. Pender 65; 4. Homer 57; 5. Ponca 49; 6. Wakefield 48; 7. Tri County Northeast 46; 8. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36; 9. Hartington-Newcastle 30; 10. Winnebago 1.
State Qualifiers:
100: 1. Kiya Tornez (TCNE) 12.89; 2. Jordan Metzler (WAK) 12.91; 200: 1. Maya Dolliver (PEN) 26.44; 2. Tornez (TCNE) 27.09. 400: 1. Metzler (WAK) 59.05; 2. Laney Kathol (HCC) 59.94. 800: 1. Jordyn Arens (CRO) 2:23.65; 2. Metzler (WAK) 2:23.87. 1,600: 1. J. Arens (CRO) 5:23.08; 2. Hadley Walsh (PEN) 5:36.27. 3,200: 1. J. Arens (CRO) 11:51.98; 2. Ellesyn Hrouda (PON) 12:15.58. 100 HURDLES: 1. Ellie Tramp (CRO) 15.62; 2. Tali Erwin (LCC) 16.68. 300 HURDLES: 1. Tramp (CRO) 45.75; 2. Bre Millard (TCNE) 48.81.
4X100 RELAY: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Faith Christensen, Grace Reifenrath, Sophia Reifenrath, Lauren Bernecker) 52.12; 2. Ponca (Olivia Taylor, Antonia Stevens, Julien Buckles, Gracen Evans) 52.79. 4X400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Christensen, G. Reifenrath, Bernecker, Kathol) 4:09.90; 2. Homer (Makenna Owens, Jovee Valentin, Tori Walker, Jocelyn Hightree) 4:16.53. 4X800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Bernecker, Ava Noecker, G. Reifenrath, Kathol) 10:07.00; 2. Crofton (Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann, Rylie Arens, J. Arens) 10:11.38. HIGH JUMP: 1. Walker (HOM) 5-03; 2. Erwin (LCC) 5-01. POLE VAULT: 1. Addyson Ostermeyer (CRO) 9-02; 2. Jacee Anthony (CRO) 8-08. LONG JUMP: 1. Tornez (TCNE) 16-06; 2. Walker (HOM) 16-03.50. TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Caitlin Guenther (CRO) 33-05.75; 2. Jade Ford (H-N) 32-09.75. SHOT PUT: 1. Lexi Eickhoff (HCC) 37-04.50; 2. Berniece McCorkindale (LCC) 36-09. DISCUS: 1. Makenna Decker (WAK) 134-07; 2. Eickhoff (HCC) 117-00.
Boys Team Results:
1. Hartington Cedar Catholic 119.33; 2. Ponca 85; 3. Wakefield 69; 4. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58; 5. Tri County Northeast 49; 6. Hartington-Newcastle 42; 7. Crofton 37.66; 8. Homer 27; 9. Pender 23; 10. Winnebago 16.
State Qualifiers:
100: 1. Brody Krusemark (PEN) 11.15; 2. Ethan Eifert (PON) 11.41. 200: 1. Krusemark 22.54; 2. Eifert (PON) 22.87. 400: 1. Eifert (PON) 50.92; 2. Carson Arens (HCC) 51.41. 800: 1. Arens (HCC) 1:59.28; 2. Cade Johnson (WAK) 2:02.52. 1,600: 1. Carson Noecker (HCC) 4:27.79; 2. Dyami Berridge (WIN) 4:35.71. 3,200: 1. Noecker (HCC) 9:13.37; 2. Berridge (WIN) 9:58.97. 110 HURDLES: 1. Dan Puppe (LCC) 14.84; 2. Cael Johnson (WAK) 16.09. 300 HURDLES: 1. Cael Johnson (WAK) 40.80; 2. Hudson Morgan (TCNE) 41.10.
4X100: 1. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Puppe, Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts, Carter Kvols) 45.34; 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Breiton Whitmire, Tyan Baller, Jaymison Cattau, Braeden Reifenrath) 45.40. 4X400: 1. Ponca (Eifert, Dalton Lamprecht, Jaden Kay, Brody Taylor) 3:33.96; 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Whitmire, Baller, Nolan Becker, Arens) 3:34.02. 4X800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Arens, Matthew Loecker, Becker, Noecker) 8:28.33; 2. Ponca (Taylor, Lamprecht, Kay, Trystan Bevelhymer) 8:51.72. HIGH JUMP: 1. Jackson Belt (TCNE) 5-11; 2. Aaron Wortmann (HCC) 5-09. POLE VAULT: 1. Puppe (LCC) 12-09; 2. Lane Heimes (H-N) 11-07. LONG JUMP: 1. Trevor Sejnoha (CRO) 20-05; 2. Cole Rosener (H-N) 19-10.25. TRIPLE JUMP: Cade Johnson (WAK) 42-09; 2. Jace Foxhoven (CRO) 40-10.50. SHOT PUT: 1. Jaxson Bernecker (HCC) 49-06.50; 2. James Fischer (HCC) 48-09.50. DISCUS: 1. Bernecker (HCC) 162-02; 2. Michael Hamilton (PON) 141-08.