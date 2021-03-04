LINCOLN — Crofton earned a chance to compete for its ninth state championship after a convincing victory over Bridgeport in the semifinals of the Class C2 state tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Warriors coach Aaron Losing said making the final means a lot to his players, especially the seniors. "Their freshman year was the first time in a long time we did not make the state tournament," he said. "Their sophomore year, we got all the way to the championship game, we got second. Last year we got beat in a great game in the semifinals.
"So, this group of seniors has not been able to achieve the pinnacle of success and I know that has really driven them and I see that in practice throughout the year and I definitely see that the last two days and I hope they keep that motivation until Saturday."
Senior Lacey Sprakel and junior Ella Wragge both had 17 points to lead the Warriors back to the state title game. where they'll take on Ponca on Saturday night at 8:45 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"You practice all year, you have your film sessions, summer camps, just all the hours and time you put in there, this is what everyone's working for," Sprakel said
The Warriors have won eight state titles but none since 2016 when the current seniors were seventh graders.
"I grew up watching my sister (Quinn) play," Wragge said. "I wanted to be her when I was younger, and it just carries. It's our expectation in ourselves. We hold ourselves to a pretty high standard."
Before Thursday's semifinal, Crofton had to come up with a game plan to stop Bridgeport's sophomore post, 6-foot-2-inch Ruthie Loomis-Goltl. Sprakel, at 5-9, got the assignment and held her own against the taller opponent, but she didn't win every battle.
"She's a really, really good player, and she made me feel real short tonight," Sprakel said with a laugh. "I just tried to take away what she could do. She made moves, I made moves.
"It was definitely a battle down there. The refs kept telling me quit pushing down there, but I honestly don't know what else to do down there."
Bridgeport scored the first four points of the game before the Crofton full-court press kicked into high gear. The Warriors scored the next 11. Sprakel's move from the high post to the basket for a layup had the maroon and white up 11-4 with 2:20 to play in the first quarter.
"Our press is our game plan," Wragge said. "It gets steals, puts pressure, allows us to transition. It's a huge part of how we play.
Crofton led 18-8 after one quarter and opened the second with a 14-7 run. Ellie Tramp's 3-ball made it 32-15, and the Warriors went on to hold a 35-20 halftime advantage.
The Crofton depth was on full display during the first half as nine players scored. "When you're going to play the way we do, you've got to have kids," Losing said. "We've got kids that make other kids better in practice.
"When our subs have got to play against our starters in practice every day, it kind of builds toughness and character and skills in those kids."
Bridgeport came out fresh in the third quarter and threatened to get back into the game. Loomis-Goltl's turnaround jump shot cut Crofton's lead to 40-28.
Crofton responded with a 13-0 run to put the game out of reach. Kaley Einrem assisted Wragge for a layup with 1:54 to go in the third as Crofton built the lead to 53-28.
The Warriors led 55-32 in the closing seconds when Alexis Folkers drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Warriors up by 26 going into the fourth quarter.
The early fourth quarter was the Wragge show. The junior scored a bucket, made two free throws and assisted Caitlin Guenther to put the Warriors up 64-39.
Reserves then played most of the final four minutes as the Warriors closed the book on a 66-48 win.
Bridgeport fell to 24-4 and will play for third place on Friday afternoon against BRLD.
Crofton will tangle with Ponca in an all-Northeast Nebraska final. The Warriors and Indians met in January with Crofton winning 57-46.
"Just getting here is so much fun; I'm really excited that we made it," Sprakel said.
Class C2 girls semifinal
Bridgeport 8 12 12 16 — 48
Crofton 18 17 23 8 — 66
BRIDGEPORT (24-4): Olivia Loomis-Goltl 8 1-3 17; Brooklyn Mohrman 4 0-0 8; Sydney Nein 1 0- 2; Mackenzie Liakos 2 0-0 4; Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 7 2-6 16; Grace Dean 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 4-10 48.
CROFTON (25-3): Alexis Folkers 3 1-2 9; Jayden Jordan 2 0-2 4; Ella Wragge 7 3-5 17; Kaley Einrem 2 2-5 7; Allie Dahl 1 0-0 2; Jada Schmidt 1 0-0 2; Ashley Tramp 0 0-1 0; Caitlin Guenther 2 1-2 5; Ellie Tramp 1 0-0 3; Lacey Sprakel 5 7-8 17. Totals 24 14-25 66.