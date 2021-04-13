Crete controls Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic in chilly matchup

NORFOLK — With just under three minutes to go in a cold Tuesday night match, the Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic Knights boys soccer team and the Crete Cardinals were tied at 1. Cardinal Edwin Jacinto Tercero then sprinted down the field, got the pass and snuck around the Knight’s goalkeeper Nolan Fennessy for the score.
Fennessy came out of the goal to make a stop but misjudged how close the Crete forward was, missing the ball and leaving a wide open net. The Cardinals put an exclamation on the match when Danny Barrientos Vasquez scored another goal with five seconds left to give them a 3-1 victory. Coach Kevin Miller of the Knights said he was unsure what happened but gave praise to the Cardinals for making a key goal.
Coach Kevin Miller of the Knights said, “I’m not really sure...Credit to them for making a key shot when they needed to. We had a couple of good looks late in the game too and with the wind, I thought maybe we could have got some more shots on goal, but it didn’t quite happen.”
Although Fennessy missed that save, the outcome could have been a lot worse if it weren’t for Fennessy’s play.
Miller said, “He saves us a lot. He’s pretty athletic and doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes. I know he’ll probably kick himself tonight for the one he made but generally, he does a great job of that and directing that back line.”
The Cardinals had possession nearly the entire first period. With a series of great passes and individual ball skills, Cardinal Hermes Trujilo found himself in the middle of the field and nailed a shot to score the lone goal of the first period at the 25:41 mark.
“We knew they had the wind the first half and were going to get their shots, so we tried to pack it in as far as playing a little more defensive minded than getting our shots in. In the second half, we tried to use that wind, take advantage of it and catch them off guard, and I think we did once, but they adjusted pretty well.”
The Knights’ only score was when they took the ball away from the Cardinals and kicked it to the other side of the field where freshman Emerson Meyer drilled a shot into the net off a Micah Baumgartel assist.
Miller spoke earlier this season about not having a lot of depth on his young team and said it might have caused some fatigue late in the match. Overall, he wants to have them each become better players
“Just individual skill. We’ve got some guys that can play pretty well, but we’ve got seven freshmen, so we can always work on those little things. If you play individually faster, the team goes faster, and that’s the key.”
“If we can keep everyone healthy, it won’t be a major issue. One sub and that might have led to their second goal in the second half. We’re trying to work through it and move people around the course of the game to get them some breaks.”
The Knights fall to 1-2 and will look to get back to .500 in their next game at Omaha Concordia on April 22.
Crete 1 2— 3
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0 1— 1
Goals: (LH/NC) Emerson Meyer; (CRE) Hermes Trujilo; (CRE) Edwin Jacinto Tercero; (CRE) Danny Barrientos Vasquez.