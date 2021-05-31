Saturday night’s IMCA Hobby Stocks race is one that Anthony Bruhn will never forget.
The reason? In just his sixth night of competition at Off Road Speedway, the twenty-year-old Creston driver won his first-ever “A” feature, cruising to victory in the No. 55 car that he and his older brother are sharing this racing season.
“My uncle, Jim Scheffler, raced a long time ago--back in the 80s--and me and my brother always helped him in his (diesel mechanic) shop,” Bruhn said. “He got the urge to get us in a race car, so this is our first year.”
“He thought Hobby Stocks were more of a beginner class, so he thought it would be best for us since we never raced anything,” he said. “My brother Austin races in Albion, and I race here in Norfolk.”
Bruhn’s introduction to dirt track racing has had its ups-and-downs, with only one pre-season practice, and including a lesson in trying to do too much, too soon in a race two weeks ago when he found himself losing control and ending up against the wall.
“Our first night ever in a car was at practice night out here; we barely got the car ready, and we got here late, but they let us run a little bit,” he said. “So it’s obviously my best finish of the year, especially after a couple weeks ago when we wrecked pretty good, so this feels pretty good to be back.”
On Saturday, Bruhn made the most of an opportunity to start on the outside of the front row. When a caution created a complete restart to the race, Scheffler offered his student some advice.
“I was running the high side, and it felt good,” Bruhn said. “We had that caution, I looked up, and Jim pointed me to go down in turn one and two. So I went down and that helped.”
Bruhn got past pole-sitter, O’Neill’s Dustin Jackson, and led the rest of the race with another young driver, Nate Buck of Neligh, finishing second ahead of Norfolk’s Jim Kimmel who took third place.
“I’m more stunned than anything; going into it, you always hope (to win),” he said. “But for it to actually happen--that’s crazy to think about.”
His designation to race at Off Road Speedway has been to Bruhn’s advantage. Due to weather and other cancellations, his brother has only raced twice this season in Albion.
“Getting this win before him is sweet,” Bruhn said. “I’m not going to let him forget this one.”
In the IMCA Late Models feature, Norfolk’s Ben Sukup blew past Jim Johnson of Plainview coming out of turn three and four with 13 laps left and, despite a caution that allowed Johnson to eliminate Sukup’s significant lead, re-established that advantage--and more-- to earn his first Off Road Speedway win of the season.
Johnson took second place, well ahead of Robert Osborne of Norfolk who edged Wakefield’s Travis Birkley at the finish line in a late battle for third place.
Neligh’s Kyle Wilkinson won the IMCA Stock Cars feature for the second-consecutive week--this time sprinting to victory in a green-white-checkered finish ahead of Meadow Grove driver Justin Addison and brother Cameron, who finished in second- and third-place, respectively.
Cameron Meyer of Pierce continued the successful season that has him at the top of the IMCA SportMods standing, winning for the second time among six top five finishes in six outings.
This time Meyer came out on top of a two-car back-and-forth competition with Norfolk’s Tyler Afrank during the final 10 laps.
Afrank--whose car broke down as he entered turn three of the last lap--still managed to cross the finish line just ahead of third-place finisher Jonathan Jensen of Norfolk.
Also appearing Saturday night were the Midwest Classic Stock Car Association cars. Ryan Cech of Schuyler took first place in the exhibition race, with Dean Wilkinson of Neligh finishing second, and Bill Rombach of Platte Center taking third.
On Saturday, the Midwest Sprints Touring Series 360 Sprint cars will be making a special appearance at Off Road Speedway, along with a regular night of IMCA points racing for Late Models, Stock Cars, and Hobby Stocks.