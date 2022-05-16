OSMOND — The weather and the conditions were nearly perfect on Monday as the Rolling Hills Golf Course — located between Osmond, Wausa and Bloomfield — played host to the Class D-3 district golf tournament.
Golfers from 15 schools competed for one of 10 individual state-qualifying berths, with tie scores among them also getting the chance to participate in state tournament play. The top three teams also earned a spot in the state competition.
Gage Burns, a junior from Creighton, won the individual title with a score of 80, edging Wausa’s Michael Vanness (82) and two golfers from Pender, Mitchell Kelley and Quinton Heineman (84).
Paced by the performances of Kelley and Heineman, Pender earned the district team championship with a 346 while Wausa took second place (357) and Neligh-Oakdale was third (362).
“I don’t know for sure; I couldn’t tell you what made this happen. That was very nerve-wracking. I missed some putts I shouldn’t have missed,” Burns said. “After the first (nine holes), I knew I was tied for second with a 39, two strokes behind, so I knew I had to kick it into gear.”
Burns, who finished in second place in the district last season and seventh at the state tournament, hopes to perform better next Tuesday and Wednesday at the state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte. To do so, Burns said he intends to abbreviate the celebration of his district title and return to working on his game.
“I have to get back to work to have a chance,” Burns said. “My goal is a top five finish at state and even better next year if I can get my chipping and putting figured out.”
Creighton coach Chase Maier described Burns as “a great kid, one of those kids you want to have on a team.”
“His biggest development he’s made this year is just staying in it,” Maier said. “Last year one bad hole could have torpedoed the round, but this year he’s been unusually strong. I figured if he shot as well as he usually does, he had a pretty good shot at winning today.”
Pender’s team championship, with new golfers joining a single returnee to a program that hasn’t experienced a lot of recent success, would not normally be a recipe for a quick upgrade but, according to coach Luke Hoffman, the Pendragons’ district championship wasn’t a total surprise.
“It comes down to the kids, and these boys — with four new kids to the team this year — have been on the golf course a ton, so I knew we were going to be pretty good,” Hoffman said. “Our returning junior, Trey Johnson, who went to state last year, kind of rallied some of the troops — adding two new freshmen and also two new juniors, good athletes who hadn’t gone out for golf before — and they put in a lot of time on the golf course. Because of that, we knew even before the season that we had a good chance.
“That’s what it takes with anything you do in life, and that’s where the credit goes. You can only do so much in the time you have during the two months of practice that the offseason is huge in golf.”
Along with the 84 carded by Kelley (third place) and Heineman (fourth), Layton Grahleer and Johnson contributed an eighth- and ninth-place finish, respectively, both shooting an 89 to create Pender’s winning score of 346. The Pendragons’ fifth player, Spencer Rabbass, finished the day with a 96.
Hoffman, in his ninth year of coaching Pender’s boys golf team, said the Pendragons “haven’t had a lot of success” for the past several years.
“It’s been a few years, back to 2007 and 2008, the last time that the program was successful, which was before my time. We’ve got 14 kids out, which is the most we’ve had for a while, and there’s a lot of competition for varsity. We were even having playoffs for spots as recently as Friday,” Hoffman said. “The fun thing about the group is that you never know who’s going to shoot the low score. It’s always a different tournament, a different kid shoots a low score.”
CLASS D, DISTRICT 3
At Rolling Hills Golf Course
Team scoring (top 3 qualify for state): Pender 346, Wausa 357, Neligh-Oakdale 362, Randolph 388, Stuart 403, Creighton 411, Niobrara/Verdigre 411, Plainview 412, Ainsworth 414, Homer 439, Bloomfield 453, CWC 503.
Individual state qualifiers: 1. Gage Burns, CRE, 80; 2. Michael Vanness, WAU, 82; 3. Mitchell Kelly, PEN, 84; 4. Quinton Heineman, PEN, 84; 5. William Jesse, CWC, 86; 6. Aiden Kuester, N-O, 86; 7. Jaxon Claussen, WAU, 88; 8. Layton Gralheer, PEN, 89; 9. Trey Johnson, PEN, 89; 10T. Bryson Gadeken, N-O, 90; 10T. Anthony Heiser, STU, 90.