Creighton High School's return to the state one-act championship stage paid off as the team took home first place following a high-paced performance in Norfolk’s Johnny Carson Theatre on Thursday.
The team received 178 points with its production “Romeo to Go” in Class C2 of the state play production championships. Loup City High School received runner-up.
The win is due to how well students owned the stage, said Deb Van Metre, Creighton’s head director.
“We are so excited and so overjoyed — they did new things they hadn't done before to make it an even better show,” Van Metre said. “It was so much fun for us to watch them have fun on stage. Whether we won or not wasn’t the biggest deal, but we are so immensely proud of them.”
The play, written by Jonathan Rand, portrays a typical high school drama class except for one major twist — there’s only one session, it’s 20 minutes long and students have to come up with their own rendition of “Romeo and Juliet” to perform in front of the entire school.
Trey Vogt plays Mr. Gunnysack, the drama teacher who commands the stage with his upbeat, slightly eccentric personality, passionate about everything and anything thespian. Vogt received Class C2’s most outstanding male performer for his role in the competition Thursday.
Creighton last qualified for state one-act in 2009 and last captured the state title in 2008. Van Metre said she, assistant director Curtis Stevens and the team weren't expecting to win at all.
“They were nervous because they knew they had done so well at districts. We beat some really good schools there, and they knew they had to keep up that quality of a performance,” she said. “They put that pressure on themselves, they went out there and had a good time, and that's all drama is about.
Van Metre credits the win also to the Creighton community, including parents and school staff. The school hosted a watch party Thursday night so the team could be together to witness the award ceremony online.
“We could not have done any of this without their support,” Van Metre said. “We left for the competition with a police and fire truck escort and with parents following us out of town because they knew how important this program is to our school.”
Howells-Dodge Consolidated High School finished behind Creighton with 168 points and fifth place for their performance of the one-act, “The Last Gladiator.”
The comedic production features a princess searching for her husband, but who she finds isn’t at all what she expected — until he becomes the last gladiator in the town’s dueling games. Jillian Grovijohn was named Class C2's most outstanding female performer for her role as the princess.
The play is something director Traci Sindelar has been sitting on for eight years, she said.
“We waited for just the right group to conquer it with, and this was the group that could do it,” Sindelar said. “It was a bit of a challenge. I asked some people earlier in the season, ‘Do you think we can perform this?’ Several people said don't do it, because what if you can't finish the season? But I have a group of seniors who are just phenomenal — I didn't think it was fair to not give them the best that I can think they could handle.”
Sindelar said she’s grateful her team still had a chance to perform, but the competition wasn’t without its challenges because of the pandemic.
Instead of arriving at the Johnny Carson Theatre to get ready, the team had to come to Howells-Dodge by 6 a.m. and get completely dressed, in full makeup, before even leaving for Norfolk. And after performing, the students had to go right back home.
The worst part was not being able to watch other schools perform, Sindelar said.
“(NSAA) knew exactly what they were doing, but not being able to see all the plays was a negative for the kids,” she said. “It does feel like you're missing out a bit. But we really appreciate we were able to perform in person in front of three judges and our household members were able to attend as well. They did a spectacular job.”
The state one-act play production championships will finish Friday with Class B and A. Wayne High School and North Bend Central High School are the only Northeast Nebraska schools competing and were scheduled Friday morning in Class B.
Although the event isn’t open to the public, some performances and each award ceremony are broadcast online. The public may visit www.nsaahome.org/play-production for additional viewing information.