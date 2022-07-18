Creighton/Plainview relegated to elimination bracket

CREIGHTON — For the first time, Creighton and Plainview combined forces for an American Legion Juniors baseball team. It also happened to be the first time since 2014 that Creighton was the host site for this year's Class C state tournament, which means that the newly formed Titans would get a chance to play on the big stage.
"I've coached a lot of baseball teams, and I've never had a group of kids buy in as fast as this group did," coach Russ Diedrichsen said. "We weren't very good earlier in the year, and we're a pretty good baseball team (now). We can play with the best in the state, I believe. I couldn't be more proud, more happy of how they came together as a team. It's just wonderful."
Unfortunately for the hosts, they were dealt a 7-3 first-round setback by perennial tournament qualifier Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in the Sunday nightcap at Radosti Ballpark.
"They are used to being here, and we're used to being here. We see each other quite often here at state," Diedrichsen said, referencing past matchups between Creighton and DCB. "Tonight was one of those where they got the better end of it."
Creighton/Plainview nearly came back from an auspicious start that included a two-run homer by DCB cleanup batter Nolan Hurt in the first inning. That put DCB ahead 3-0, and it added another run thanks to a third-inning triple and a dropped ball in the outfield for an error. In between, seven of the first nine Titans struck out offensively.
"That was humongous," DCB coach Bill Fries said. "I mean, who doesn't want a two-run shot in the first inning? You get the kids fired up and you get the momentum going your way."
Still, the hosts responded in the fifth.
Cody Wickersham started with a leadoff single, and a walk followed by a sacrifice bunt put two runners in scoring position.
Taylor Nilson, the leadoff batter in the Creighton/Plainview lineup, drilled a two-run double into right field. Nilson moved to third on an infield single and swiped home moments later to put the Titans within 4-3 with a runner on second.
"The boys didn't quit, and they stayed with it," Diedrichsen said. "We knew DCB's a darn good baseball team, but our kids kept working. They kept playing. They fought the whole way through to the end."
But a strikeout and a pickoff at second snuffed out further damage.
"Their pitcher just kind of settled in and kept us off-balance there after we got those three runs in the first inning," Fries said.
DCB responded with some small ball — an RBI single and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth, and a wild pitch in the sixth for an insurance run. Furthermore, DCB kept Creighton/Plainview at bay by striking out four batters and allowing just two hits in the final two innings.
"We have certain kids that we like to do that with and certain kids who we let swing away. It just depends on the kids who are up," Fries said.
The win put DCB in an 8 p.m. winners bracket game versus Malcolm, while Creighton/Plainview was to square off against Wakefield in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Monday.
C/P 000 030 0 — 3 6 2
DCB 301 021 x — 7 6 0
WP: Barrett Fries. LP: Devin Wagner. 2B: (C/P) Taylor Nilson. 3B: (DCB) Theo Bohling. HR: (DCB) Nolan Hurt. SB: (C/P) Nilson, Cody Wickersham; (DCB) Zavery Jensen.