It’s been 10 years since Creighton Community High School has been on stage at the NSAA State Play Production Championships.
This year’s competition will be different, but Creighton’s one-act team is ready.
The team is on its way to Norfolk’s Johnny Carson Theatre this week after winning its district competition with the production “Romeo to Go” by Jonathan Rand.
The win came as a surprise to the team, which didn’t even find out it was headed to state until the team was already back home from the competition, said Deb Van Metre, Creighton’s one-act co-director.
Award ceremonies are canceled this year because of COVID-19. Instead, a virtual ceremony video is posted after the competition.
Van Metre said she and the team’s co-director, Curtis Stevens, were on the way home when they received the news.
“We were on the way back when we got the news over email,” Van Metre said. “The kids had already been home because they came home right after we performed, so we sent out a message and then went to wrestling practice and basketball practice to tell the kids in person. They were elated.”
Coincidentally, the one-act is about a beginner drama class that has only one session for the entire year — and it lasts only 20 minutes. The students’ sole assignment is to figure out how to put on a 10-minute impromptu performance of “Romeo and Juliet.”
“In the second half, it’s kind of a comic sketch of what goes on in drama in high school and what happens onstage when things go wrong,” Stevens said.
The team, made up of 32 students, has rehearsed religiously since the beginning of the semester, practicing three days a week, sometimes in the mornings and sometimes in the evenings.
The team members nailed down their lines in the first three weeks. They were rarely late. They were all determined to perform — and win — even during a pandemic.
“It was the best I’ve seen the kids do in this play and some of the best acting I’ve seen from our kids in general,” Stevens said about the district performance.
COVID-19 has changed NSAA play production competitions, including the upcoming state championships, which are scheduled Wednesday through Friday at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. There will be no public sale of tickets this year, according to the NSAA website.
A limited number of tickets will be allocated to students as only parents are allowed to watch the performance. Once a school has finished, it must pack up and leave to limit crowds in the building.
“You can tell a difference when our kids perform in practice to when they perform with an audience in front of them,” Stevens said. “Even if we bring one person to watch, they are so different. Luckily, bringing parents gives us enough of a presence.”
Performances will be a full 30 minutes apart instead of 15 to allow time for cleaning and disinfecting. Individuals must wear masks at all times unless they are performing.
Productions including Creighton’s, with broadcasting permission, also will be streamed live on News Channel Nebraska. A broadcast schedule is available on the NSAA website.
Senior Emily Carstens said the pandemic has made Creighton’s one-act season more difficult, but she’s glad the team was able to still keep in touch and stay close even with the guidelines.
“I feel so accomplished after qualifying for state, because it seemed as if all the hard-working practices really paid off,” Carstens said. “The biggest challenge during this year’s one-act season has been trying to adapt to the new protocols during practices and performances, but we have adjusted pretty well.”
Van Metre said the most challenging part of this year was rehearsing in masks. In her 35 years coaching the one-act team, this year has been one of the most bizarre in that aspect.
“We did a lot of practicing in masks at first just because we want to make sure the very first thing we are concerned about is the safety of our students,” she said. “So we did a lot of individual practicing and then also practicing in masks. Our kids bought into it right away.”
Students may wear masks during their performance if they want to and NSAA judges can’t dock points related to mask usage.
Drama competition in Northeast Nebraska is tough, Van Metre said. Just in Creighton’s conference competition, about half of the other schools had either qualified or won their state championship in the past.
But Creighton’s one-act team brought its A-game in districts, and Van Metre believes the same will happen again this week, she said.
Creighton even has a watch party set up to see its one-act team perform Thursday, Dec. 10, at 11:30 a.m.
“They are so excited. They are ready to do whatever it takes to go to the next level and compete with everyone else,” Van Metre said. “Our community of Creighton has been so supportive of our students and the drama department — the parents are there to feed the kids between sports practices and play practice. We are overwhelmed with the support — not only from the school and the parent organization, but the community as a whole.”