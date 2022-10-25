CENTER — A Creighton man will spend decades in prison for severely beating his 4-month-old son in early 2021, causing the child’s death.
Edward Davis, 30, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 80 years to life in prison for child abuse resulting in death, a crime he pleaded no contest to on July 26. Davis, who sat emotionless as Kube pronounced his sentence, will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years of his sentence.
“I can’t come to any conclusion except that you had a complete and utter disregard for that baby’s life,” Kube said, “particularly, this is your own son who is completely defenseless, a four-month old baby. It’s very difficult for me to understand this … this was absolutely unexplainable.
“I don't understand how anybody could do anything like this to a baby.”
A warrant was signed for Davis’ arrest on Nov. 29, 2021, following an investigation headed by the Creighton Police Department.
In a probable cause affidavit detailing the investigation, Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan said he and Creighton Ambulance were dispatched to a Creighton residence about 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021, in reference to an unresponsive infant, identified as Ender Davis.
Duncan said he noticed blood in multiple locations at the scene, including on a bed sheet, a bassinet, a pillow inside the bassinet and on baby clothes on the floor. Ender was transported to the Creighton hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Given suspicious circumstances, Duncan asked to speak to Davis about the incident. Davis waived his Miranda rights and agreed to answer questions for an extended period of time on the night of his son’s death.
Davis told the police chief that he was trying to feed his son on the night of Jan. 13. He then explained that the baby suddenly started acting as though he couldn’t breathe. Davis advised that he had tried getting his son to drink from a bottle, but he wasn’t cooperating.
During further questioning about the incident, Duncan said he pressed Davis on why blood was present throughout the residence. Davis continued to state that he repeatedly tried getting Ender to eat, Duncan said, without directly answering the question.
“He’s eating a little bit, he ate just a tiny little bit of that bottle,” Davis said. “Then he started to act funky … he was acting like he wasn’t really capable of breathing or whatnot.
“So I grabbed a hold of his face. I’m squeezing, I’m trying to get him to cooperate, trying to get him to come here, you know what I mean. And, I don’t know, he just, he’s just acting like a (expletive).”
Also during questioning, Davis was asked about when he noticed Ender had started bleeding, Duncan said, and Davis said he started noticing blood coming from Ender’s mouth after Ender had “fallen down.”
Davis claimed that he and the infant had fallen asleep on the couch. Once Davis woke up, he said, he realized that Ender had fallen off his lap and onto the hardwood floor, where he was lying face down. Davis suggested that Ender’s fall onto the floor could have been the source of his bleeding from the mouth.
Ender had begun making a “hissing noise” and later became unresponsive, Davis said. He then said that he attempted performing CPR on Ender for about 10 minutes before calling 911.
The then-29-year-old Davis told Duncan that Ender’s mother had been in Laurel at the time and that he was a stay-at-home father.
An autopsy conducted at the Douglas County Coroner’s Office revealed that Ender suffered blunt force injuries to his head, neck and torso. According to the coroner’s examination, the infant sustained an acute traumatic brain injury; multiple hemorrhages around his head, spinal cord, eyes and organs; and mouth injuries.
“I think what’s more telling to me is the blunt force trauma all around this baby’s body,” Kube said. “There are contusions to the cheeks, eyes, nose, mouth, ears, chins, forehead and lips. That indicates to me that this baby suffered terribly before he died, almost to the point of torture.”
Davis told Kube he doesn’t remember much of what happened, that he was high on methamphetamine and wasn’t in the right state of mind. All Davis remembers, he said, is falling asleep on the couch with Ender lying on his chest.
Kube told Davis it was difficult to believe that he simply blacked out and couldn’t recall what had happened. Having presided over drug court and encountering numerous methamphetamine addicts, the judge said he hadn’t encountered such an addict who simply doesn’t remember anything that happened when they were high.
“Typically when people are using meth, they don’t sleep, they’re up for days,” the judge said. “They don’t necessarily black out. It isn’t like drinking too much where people black out or it causes them to sleep. Your senses are heightened.
“So it’s hard for me to believe you simply fell asleep with the baby on top of your chest.”
Davis’ explanation was that when somebody is awake for a long period of time, their body reaches a point where it shuts down.
Photos of Ender’s body showed bruising on the entire length of his spine. The autopsy report also showed that some of the baby’s injuries could not have been sustained within 24 hours of his death.
Davis said he had thought Ender was developing blood on his lungs, so he began to hit the child’s back. He admitted that he may have hit Ender too forcefully.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas, per the plea agreement, agreed not to make a sentencing recommendation. Thomas did say he read the autopsy the same as Kube did.
Rod Smith, Davis’ attorney, said he had concluded through conversations with Davis that his client was sincere about his explanation that he didn’t remember what happened, that Davis was in a “dream-like” state on the day of Ender’s death.
Smith said Davis had accepted full responsibility for what happened. Further, the defense attorney said, it wasn’t likely that Davis would reoffend once he gets out of prison.
Smith recommended a 30- to 40-year prison sentence.
Davis said he was “terribly” sorry for what happened to his son.
Kube, before sentencing Davis, said that he still didn’t believe that a person being under the influence of meth is more likely to have violent tendencies than a person who is not high on meth.
“I think that the violent tendency of a person is innate,” Kube said. “It’s within each and every one of us. There may be things that exacerbate that or exaggerate it, but again, I can't say that I’m familiar with instances or research that indicate someone on methamphetamine is more violent than when they’re not high on methamphetamine.”
Davis, who was soft-spoken in the courtroom, was given credit for 322 days served.
“I don’t know how anybody could ever be that angry with a baby to exert this kind of damage to a baby’s body,” Kube said. “I think there's a clear indication that Ender suffered terribly, that he had significant pain at the end of his life.”