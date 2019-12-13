MADISON — A Creighton 19-year-old has been sentenced in district court here on Friday for false reporting and attempted first-degree criminal trespass.
When Tegan Mclean arrived at the courthouse, he tested positive for THC and admitted he had smoked marijuana several days before.
Mclean said he used marijuana as a way to deal with his anxiety, but he realized it did not help his anxiety and was disrespectful to the court, he said.
“I realize that using marijuana as a crutch was not the right way to deal with my problems or my anxiety,” Mclean said.
As for the charges of first-degree criminal trespass and false reporting, Mclean’s attorney, Frederick Bartell, said those charges are the result of a series of poor decisions made by Mclean and a group of his friends.
“As the court can probably tell from the police report, this was a group of young people hanging out and not making good decisions,” Bartell said. “It’s kind of a string of bad decisions.”
Before sentencing him, Judge James Kube had some advice for Mclean.
“At some point in all of our lives, around the same point where you’re at right now, we make the decision that some people aren’t the right people to hang out with. None of those people are probably here today in the courtroom supporting you.” Kube said. “You’re going to decide if you want keep smoking dope or not. The sooner you realize that smoking dope is not the right thing for you, the better off you’re going to be.”
Kube sentenced Mclean to seven days in jail with credit for seven days previously served, a $350 fine and $500 in restitution.
“You seem like a person who has some potential, and I’d hate to see that potential get wasted,” Kube said to Mclean.
Kube also sentenced others on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine:
— Daniel Hubbs, 37, Lincoln, 18 months’ SASS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 156 days served.
Delivery of methamphetamine:
— Jake Madrigal, 25, no address listed, 90 days in jail to be served concurrently with any other sentences, 18 months’ SASS probation concurrent with any other sentences.
Revocation of postrelease supervision:
— Aaron Croom, O’Neill, ordered to attend two 12 Step programs per week and get a sponsor within 45 days, postrelease continued.
— Louis Briones, 28, Lincoln, six months in jail with credit for 80 days served.
Revocation of probation:
— Peyton Flatmoe, 21, no address listed, nine months added to probation.