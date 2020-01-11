Creighton holds off No. 8 Randolph

CREIGHTON — In a game that featured 11 lead changes and the largest advantage for either team was just five points, it was fitting that Friday's boys basketball contest between Randolph and Creighton would come down to which team could make plays down the stretch.
The hosts made the final play, deflecting away a pass on an inbounds play with 3.3 seconds remaining to hold off Randolph 52-51 in Lewis & Clark Conference play.
Through just 10 games this season, Creighton (7-3) already has two more wins than it did all of last season, when it finished 5-18.
“We just were lucky enough to maybe get one extra bucket to fall tonight, really,” Creighton coach Ryon Nilson said.
That “extra bucket” may have come from a rather unlikely source. Senior Brennan Pint came off the bench to hit a corner 3-pointer with 1½ minutes remaining for a four-point lead that proved to be just enough.
“That's essentially a game-winning shot for us,” Nilson said. “It might not have happened right at the end, but without that shot, we don't win the ball game, obviously. He's a senior who has put in a ton of time, and it's paid off for him.”
Creighton induced the final lead change of the night when Alex Homan put back a missed shot down low with 2:32 remaining. A minute later, Braxton Brockhaus found Pint open in the corner in front of his team's bench.
The first three times Pint had launched a 3-pointer, he misfired. His fourth attempt dropped through the net for a 52-48 lead.
“That was big because they had to hit more than one shot to come back. It was pretty important to get that lead,” Pint said. “It's just a big game to win.”
Justin Haselhorst made 1 of 2 free throws moments later for Randolph, and after intense ball pressure led to a steal, Haselhorst cashed in with a layup to put the Cardinals within one.
From there, Randolph had to foul four times to put Creighton into the bonus with 22.6 seconds left. Haselhorst rebounded the missed free throw on the ensuing one-and-one, but Randolph missed two 3-pointers before a foul on a rebound gave the Cardinals one more chance with 3.3 seconds left.
After Randolph inbounded the ball to the far corner, a pass was batted away by Clay Curtis, and Carson Lilly chased and grabbed the loose ball just before it went out of bounds as time expired.
It was a frenzied finish to what was a night filled with the deep ball. The teams combined for 45 3-point attempts and just seven free-throw tries.
“It didn't quite work out,” Randolph coach Mark Anderson said. “We had a guy who went out to the corner who was open first, but the ball never got out there.”
The good news for Randolph was that it had four players finish with double-digit scoring. The bad news was that those four players had the only points for the Cardinals.
Three of them were seniors — multi-year starters Keaton Backhaus and Carter Schnoor finished with 14 and 10 points respectively, while Jamison Svehla matched Backhaus with 14 points. Junior Justin Haselhorst added another 13 points.
“They had some kids who stepped up and played well,” Nilson said. “Hats off to them. I think they played well.”
Svehla had to sit out the first four games after transferring from Norfolk Catholic to Randolph for his senior season. Randolph started the season 0-4, albeit against defending state-tournament teams Osmond, Ponca and Wakefield along with Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Until Friday, Randolph had a 5-1 record with Svehla in the starting lineup, and that one loss came to defending Class D2 runner-up Osmond in the Cardinals' own holiday tournament championship.
“He's stepped up,” Anderson said. “Having a fourth scorer has really helped us out.”
John Mitchell, a 5-foot-11 freshman, finished with a game-high 19 points to lead Creighton. Mitchell scored 10-straight points, including a buzzer-beating drive to the basket, to help turn what was a 10-5 deficit into a 17-13 lead early in the second quarter. However, that would be the Bulldogs' largest lead until it scored six points in the first 1½ minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 44-39 lead.
In other words, it was the same type of game as the teams have played in previous seasons.
“When we play Randolph, we can always expect a tight ball game, no matter who's better or what, and I think that's what we saw,” Nilson said.
Randolph 13 15 11 12 — 51
Creighton 14 14 10 14 — 52
RANDOLPH (5-6): Carter Schnoor 4-10 2-2 10; Keaton Backhaus 5-18 0-0 14; Sam Lemmons 0-3 0-0 0; Justin Haselhorst 5-10 1-2 13; Jamison Svehla 5-13 0-0 14. Totals: 19-54 3-4 51.
CREIGHTON (7-3): Clay Curtis 3-8 2-2 8; John Mitchell 8-19 0-0 19; Conner Hammer 5-12 0-0 12; Alex Homan 4-7 0-1 8; Braxton Brockhaus 1-1 0-0 2; Brennan Pint 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 22-51 2-3 52.