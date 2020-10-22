OSMOND — Creighton may have been the lower seed, but the Bulldogs sure didn't show it Thursday night.
Ninth-seeded Creighton controlled virtually the entire second half, and the Bulldogs left no doubt when they took advantage of a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers to turn away eighth-seeded Osmond 54-26 in the first round of the Class D2 playoffs Thursday night.
Brody Eggers rushed for three touchdowns, Sam Vortherms threw two touchdown passes to R.J. Wilmes, and Easton Pavlik ran for two more scores to pace the Creighton attack.
But it was the host Tigers who led 12-8 after the first play of the second quarter when sophomore Alex Vinson blocked and then recovered a punt in the end zone for a touchdown. That capped a tough stretch for Creighton in which it had lost a fumble and got stopped on downs prior to that.
Vortherms gave the Bulldogs the lead back for good midway through the second quarter, and then the teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 1:02 of the half.
Eggers broke free for a 20-yard TD run to help put Creighton up by 10, but Osmond's quick-strike offense hit gold when a defender slipped and Ryan Schmit got wide open for Patrick Vinson's pass for a 60-yard play with 17 seconds on the clock.
As it turned out, that was just enough time for Creighton to get its own quick-strike score.
Pavlik got open and Vortherms found him for a 33-yard play, and Pavlik got out of bounds at the 10. On the next play, Wilmes corraled a Vortherms pass near the corner of the end zone to give his team a 10-point lead again.
Creighton got the ball first in the second half, and the Bulldogs and Tigers traded scores on the first three drives of the second half. Still up only two possessions going into the fourth quarter, the Creighton defense stiffened. Osmond's first five plays were sack, turnover on downs, interception, incomplete pass and fumble. The Bulldogs capitalized on the two turnovers with touchdowns to seal the win.
Creighton 8 22 12 12 — 54
Osmond 6 14 6 0 — 26
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
CRE: Easton Pavlik 10 run (Sam Vortherms run), 9:07.
OSM: Ryan Schmit 21 pass from Patrick Vinson (PAT failed), 1:34.
SECOND QUARTER
OSM: Alex Vinson recover blocked punt in end zone (PAT failed), 11:55.
CRE: Vortherms 4 run (Brody Eggers run), 4:33.
CRE: Eggers 20 run (PAT failed), 1:02.
OSM: Schmit 60 pass from P. Vinson (Bryan Solorzano run), 0:17.
CRE: R.J. Wilmes 10 pass from Vortherms (Wilmes pass from Vortherms), 0:01.
THIRD QUARTER
CRE: Eggers 1 run (PAT failed), 8:22.
OSM: A. Vinson 54 run (PAT failed), 7:25.
CRE: Wilmes 20 pass from Vortherms (PAT failed), 2:57.
FOURTH QUARTER
CRE: Pavlik 18 run (PAT failed), 6:06.
CRE: Eggers 3 run (PAT failed), 2:42.