Creighton Bulldogs master Tatanka in district D-3 golf

NIOBRARA — Creighton charged around the Tatanka Golf Club here Monday afternoon and came away with the team title by nearly 30 strokes as it claimed a ticket to next week’s Class D boys state golf tournament in North Platte.
On what is considered a long, hilly and undulating track, the Bulldogs fired a 359 as a team, 28 shots better than Hartington-Newcastle and Randolph, which tied at 387.
The third-place spot was hotly contested as Plainview finished a stroke behind at 388 and Neligh-Oakdale was right on the heels of the Pirates at 389.
The top three teams qualify for state.
Creighton also grabbed the top two individual spots with Braxton Backhaus carding a 75 and teammate Gage Burns coming in second with an 84.
“I was hitting my driver good today, but I really left some shots out there. This is a really tough course,” Backhaus said. “I feel like I’m kind of getting back into a rhythm with tournaments this year after missing last year.”
The Creighton senior wishes he could have completed his varsity career with four trips to the state meet, but last season’s state meet and season were sidelined by COVID-19.
“I’m feeling really confident right now, like I said, this is a tough place to play and it should really get us ready for state,” Backhaus said. “North Platte is a lot like here without the hills.”
The Bulldogs are not heading to Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte on a golf vacation, though; they intend to shoot for some hardware.
“Our guys like to compete,” Creighton coach Chase Maier said. “Braxton is always leading the group, but we’re getting some guys contributing, Gage Burns shot his lowest round of the season today — a great time of year for that.”
The heartbreak occurred for the teams log-jammed at second through fifth.
Two quality teams, Plainview and Neligh-Oakdale, were left on the outside looking in for next week’s meet.
Although Tatanka got the best of many of these golfers, one golfer who won’t be heading to North Platte can’t wait to come back.
“This place (Tatanka) is hilly, long, tiring, hard, fast, tricky,” said Wausa freshman Cash Carlson. “But it is really cool, I can’t wait to come back and play it again — you’re not going to tell my score, are you?”
Carlson shot a 129.
The Class D state golf championships begin Tuesday, May 25, and continue on Wednesday, May 26, at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
Team results (Top three qualify)
1. Creighton 359; 2. Hartington-Newcastle 387; 3. Randolph 387; 4. Plainview 388; Neligh-Oakdale 389; 5. Stuart 409; 6. Niobrara/Verdigre 419; 7. Wausa 426; 8. Boyd County 443; 8. Homer 443; 10. Bloomfield 508; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge no team score; Chambers-Wheeler Central no team score; Santee no team score.
Individual qualifiers
1. Braxton Brockhaus (CRE) 75; 2. Gage Burns (CRE) 84; 3. Alizae Mejia (PLV) 85; 4. Collyn Beal (RAN) 89; 5. Schuyler Mustin (STU) 89; 6. Gavin Longsdorf (N-O) 90; 7. Reece Morten (H-N) 92; 8. Riley Kaup (PLV) 92; 9. Turner Dendinger (H-N) 93; 10. Mason Mackeprang (BF) 94.