‘Credible’ threats made to local health department

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
Facebook image

WISNER — The unusual circumstances of the past eight months might have gotten the best of a Northeast Nebraska man who could be prosecuted after he reportedly made a series of threats to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department earlier this month.

The man, who lives within the four-county district, originally came into contact with the health department over the phone regarding matters related to COVID-19, said Melanie Thompson, emergency management director. The man became angry with the health department because of a disagreement pertaining to guidance he received from a health official, Thompson said.

The man then began to repeatedly make phone calls to the health department. Each time he called, attempts were made to reason with him, according to Thompson, but the threatening nature of the calls persisted. He developed a routine of hanging up the phone dissatisfied before calling back shortly after to express his unwavering frustration.

Thompson did not detail what exactly was said during the threatening calls. While Gov. Pete Ricketts called them death threats earlier this week, Thompson said the threats didn’t go that far — but they sparked enough concern to report them to law enforcement. The health department was advised to pursue charges against the culprit, she said, and an investigation is now being conducted by the Wisner Police Department.

Thompson said she believes the culprit will be prosecuted on charges related to terroristic threats. The Wisner Police Department did not immediately provide comment on Wednesday.

“We understand tensions are high, and when we take steps related to contract tracing and COVID-19, we don’t take that lightly,” Thompson said. “We tried to reason with the individual, but the comments made became more threatening, and our response was to be more threatened. We took it very seriously — enough to take it to law enforcement.”

There is not a threat to anybody’s safety at the health department, Thompson said, and she said the general feeling is that all of the employees there feel safe coming to work.

Residents are encouraged to work with the health department in helping mitigate the spread of the virus, which includes answering requests from contract tracers, as well as quarantining after being directly exposed to a positive case.

“People understand that our objective is to protect the public and preserve resources available to hospitals,” Thompson said. “We as Nebraskans understand the significance of this virus, and there are necessary actions that need to be taken to ensure public safety.”

Tags

In other news

‘Must win’ victory brings national award to area racer

‘Must win’ victory brings national award to area racer

A day spent replacing a blown motor and a week of body work to repair the damage sustained at the Abe Lincoln Memorial Race at the Columbus U.S. 30 Speedway set the stage for the biggest moment so far in Cameron Wilkinson’s young racing career.

‘Credible’ threats made to local health department

‘Credible’ threats made to local health department

WISNER — The unusual circumstances of the past eight months might have gotten the best of a Northeast Nebraska man who could be prosecuted after he reportedly made a series of threats to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department earlier this month.

New In Town: Mahalo Boutique

New In Town: Mahalo Boutique

Leilani Baller is the owner of Mahalo Boutique. She was born and raised in California and came from a military family. She has three brothers, all of whom have served in the military, and three sisters. Baller has been in Creighton almost 20 years and worked with her husband in the Creighton Lockers.

Court list for Nov. 18, 2020

Court list for Nov. 18, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

+2
Title game brings back memories

Title game brings back memories

Despite all of its great football tradition, only one Pierce team has played a state championship football game on its home turf. That will change on Friday night. 