Kandee Hanzel couldn’t answer the question.
What was it like last week in Humphrey while the boys and girls basketball state tournaments were both taking place in Lincoln?
“I wasn’t in Humphrey,” said Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s girls head coach and athletic director. “I don’t think anybody was.”
And for good reason.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s boys picked up wins — all one-possession nailbiters — on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to claim a Class C2 state title after earning the D1 crown last March.
The Bulldogs’ girls didn’t have to endure quite that much drama and took more comfortable victories on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to earn their first ever championship and the D1 trophy.
“It’s been a long week,” Hanzel said. “It’s crazy, both of us boys and girls being down here. It breaks up the week. We can watch the boys play, then come back and prepare for us.”
And the teams were able to feed off of each other’s success.
Senior center Addison Schneider said it was a thrill to watch the boys win their championship in overtime against Grand Island Central Catholic late Friday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I think it definitely motivated us because it’s never been done in our school’s history where boys and girls had both won it,” she said. “Knowing the atmosphere that was (during the boys’ championship game), it was ‘this is going to be fun to play in.’
“It was motivating to see the boys come back to the hotel, and they were all pumped up and excited. We wanted that feeling, too, because we got a little taste of it watching the game, but it wasn’t the full thing. Now we definitely felt it, and it’s a great feeling.”
It was a relatively quick turnaround for the girls to tip off just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Hanzel was excited for what awaited her team. And she knew that, once again, Humphrey was going to be relatively a ghost town.
“Here you could see everybody,” she said. “(Early Saturday morning) we analyzed it. The boys’ parents were here (during the boys championship game), but so were the girls’ parents. So then we knew our crowd was going to be just as big because since it’s first thing in the morning, everyone is going to stay.
“The community itself — especially with St. Francis down here — everyone is going to be watching.”
Both Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family teams remained in Lincoln for the duration of the week except for a return trip home for Tuesday evening.
Add in a D2 runner-up trophy for Humphrey St. Francis’ girls, and it’ll be a week that will be tough for a town to duplicate when — or if — another one-week boys/girls state tournament schedule is implemented the next time Pinnacle Bank Arena is needed for Nebraska’s turn hosting the Big Ten wrestling tournament.