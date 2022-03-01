Chilly winter weather brings many of us to our couches, warm beverage in hand, to relax and lose ourselves in a good story. It’s a perfect time of year to read stories that feel comfortable, and a favorite of many readers is the “cozy mystery.”
Cozy mysteries offer a good puzzle to solve and the promise of a satisfying and positive ending. Even though there may be murder, no graphic violence, profanity, or sexual content are included. There are often scenic, tranquil settings, such as small towns or villages. The detective is typically an amateur sleuth who is a likable character who just happens to stumble upon the crime. Cozy mysteries are usually easy to read and, because of their fairly gentle nature, can be read and enjoyed by a wide audience.
A classic example of a cozy mystery would be Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple mysteries. These engaging mysteries have intricate plots that are solved by the incredibly clever Miss Marple, an elderly woman who has never married and lives in the small village of St. Mary Mead, England. Nothing gets by Miss Marple’s keen senses, and she always outwits the killer. If you haven’t read a Miss Marple mystery before, “The Body in the Library” is a great place to start.
Modern cozy mysteries often have themes. There are several series that revolve around food and recipes, like Laura Childs’ “Tea Shop Mysteries,” Tamar Myers’ “Pennsylvania Dutch Mysteries” or Abby Collette’s “Ice Cream Parlor Mysteries.” You can find several series with cats as important characters, such as Lillian Jackson Braun’s “Cat Who Mysteries” and Jennifer Chow’s “Sassy Cat Mysteries.” Dogs don’t get left out, either, with David Rosenfelt’s Andy Carpenter novels. This series has more of a fast-paced thriller element, with the snarky, dog-loving lawyer Andy Carpenter plunging into compelling legal cases.
For fans of cozy mysteries on TV, you can find titles written by Jessica Fletcher of “Murder She Wrote.” These books, actually written by Donald Bain and Jon Land, are presented as stories written by the television show’s main character, writer and amateur sleuth, J. B. Fletcher. Fans of the show “Monk” can find more adventures with the quirky detective and his assistant, Natalie, in the series of Adrian Monk books written by Hy Conrad.
You can find all the series mentioned here, and many more, at the Norfolk Public Library. A quick search in the library’s catalog for “cozy mystery” will yield many results in regular print books, large print books, audio books and ebooks. If you enjoy puzzles, warm characters and an engaging story, a cozy mystery might be just the thing to accompany that warm beverage on the couch.