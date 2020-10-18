Cowboy Trail is great place to explore this fall

It’s safe to say autumn is my favorite season of the year. There is something about the leaves changing color and the crisp, cool air that soothes the soul. After a year like the one we’ve had, nothing beats taking a long walk and reflecting on life.
I recently spent a relaxing afternoon exploring the Cowboy Trail near my home with my black lab, Daisy. She has a lot of pent-up energy, so these walks help both of us ease our anxieties. While we went along, I enjoyed stopping every so often to capture photos of flowers and drying grass beside the trail. However, nothing is more picturesque than the gold and amber hues of the fall foliage in Nebraska.
Daisy grew impatient with me after a short while, tugging me along as if to say, “You’re going too slow; there is so much more to see.” However with every animal track or strange scent, she, too, would veer off the trail to investigate. Often she found herself wound up in her leash and the brush along the path, leaving me to patiently untangle her and continue on. We passed tall cottonwoods dropping their leaves, dried up goldenrod flowers and long-forgotten telegraph poles that speak of a time long ago.
Eventually we reached the old bridge that is my favorite stop on the trail. I paused to breathe in that fresh fall air with a bite that hinted of cooler days ahead.
Photos of my very wiggly pup are not easy to come by and typically result in a black blur in my camera lens. However, I was able to snap a few of her enjoying the sights — and especially the scents — of the day.
We took our time on the trek back to the house as Daisy began to tire of bounding through the tall grass. She enjoyed lumbering along, stopping occasionally to sniff out the old track of an animal that had recently passed through the area. Arriving home was almost bittersweet, but both of us felt refreshed.
Even though coronavirus has made this a difficult time, there is still much to be grateful for, even if it’s simply enjoying a walk in the great outdoors with a four-legged companion. The Cowboy Trail is just one of the many experiences Nebraska has to offer, so get out and start enjoying the great weather while it lasts.