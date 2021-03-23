ELGIN — When the pandemic first hit Nebraska, Dean’s Market saw its fair share of frenzied stock-ups.
The Elgin grocery store, at 102 N. Second St., already offered delivery and carryout services, but demand doubled as essential supplies like toilet paper and disinfectants became part of a national shortage. Orders from supply companies were slowed or even cut after social distancing guidelines at manufacturing plants led to a lack of production.
Even now, one year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Nebraska, there are 75 to 80 products the market used to carry that still cannot be ordered.
Other than that, the store was “fine,” said owner Dean Schrage.
While the pandemic forced some bars and cafes to temporarily close, it left Dean’s Market booming with business. Schrage initially feared he would have to close the doors and offer carryout only, but the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association (NGIA) reached out and told him to use his best judgment on whether to remain physically open to the public. He felt that it was in the best interest of his business, customers and employees to keep the store open.
Schrage, who has worked at the store for 33 years and owned it for the past 15, watched as Elgin dealt with the pandemic. Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed a 21-day “Stay Home and Stay Healthy” guideline in April 2020, encouraging people to perform only essential functions and errands for three weeks, but he never implemented a statewide mask mandate. Instead, he left it up to each individual city. The town of Elgin did not enforce a mask mandate.
The NGIA sent masks for the Dean’s Market employees, but all employees declined to wear them, Schrage said.
“During the pandemic, when no one wanted to wear a mask at the grocery store, no one got sick. There (were) no sick days lost as far as employees,” he said.
Employees followed social distancing guidelines by spacing out 6 feet apart. They also disinfected cash registers and carts after each customer and provided cleansing towelettes “for customers’ peace of mind.”
The town is about 75% back to normal, Schrage said. As he watches other businesses reopen, he is thankful that Dean’s Market pulled through. He sympathized with businesses that had to close and others that may be struggling to get back on their feet.
“It hurt (bars and cafes) substantially, and there wasn’t anything they could do about it,” he said. “Everyone was pretty nervous about the whole situation.”
Schrage said he hopes the experience was an “eye-opener” for people to come and support small businesses instead of going to other stores beyond city limits. Most everything they need, like groceries, is just down the block — if only they looked. In times of crisis, members of a community banding together is a matter of economic survival for local stores.
“It hit home for a lot of people,” Schrage said. “We need to stay home and support our town. It wasn’t the perfect situation, but we did the best we could.”